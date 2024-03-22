Everything New Coming to Max in April 2024

By



Stream The Debut Of HBO Original Limited Series “The Sympathizer,” Max Original Unscripted Series “Conan O’Brien Must Go”, and more.

Here is what is coming to Max this April 2024

April 1

American Renegades (2018)

Basquiat (1996)

Black Swan (2010)

Body of Lies (2008)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Bruce Lee: The Man and the Legend (1973)

Cane Toads: The Conquest (2010)

Ceddo (1977)

Conviction (2010)

Deepwater Horizon (2016)

Demonlover (2002)

Don’t Let Go (2019)

Elizabethtown (2005)

Emitaï (1971)

Eo (2022)

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

Frozen in Design (Special) (HGTV)

Gulliver’s Travels (2010)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone: Magical Movie Mode (2001)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

The Heroic Trio (1993)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

Infernal Affairs (2002)

Infernal Affairs II (2003)

Infernal Affairs III (2003)

Inland Empire (2006)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Joy (2015)

Juliet, Naked (2018)

Kingpin (1996)

Leap of Faith (1992)

Lonesome Luke, Messenger (1917)

Lost In Translation (2003)

Love Affair (1939)

Lucky (2017)

McQueen (2018)

Miracles (1989)

National Security (2003)

The New World (2006)

Next Aisle Over (1919)

Once Upon a Time in China (1991)

Once Upon a Time in China (1992)

Once Upon a Time in China III (1993)

The Pink Panther (2006)

The Pink Panther 2 (2009)

The Power of Film (2024)

Pride and Glory (2008)

Ronin (1998)

Safe Haven (2013)

A Sammy in Siberia (1919)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)

The Sea of Trees (2016)

A Serious Man (2009)

The Social Network (2010)

Source Code (2011)

The Spongebob Squarepants Movie (2004)

Spring Fever (1919)

The Square (2017)

The Strangers (2008)

The Synanon Fix (HBO Original)

A Tale of Springtime (1990)

A Tale of Winter (1992)

A Tale of Summer (1996)

A Tale of Autumn (1998)

Terminator Salvation (2009)

This is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection (2019)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Trial (1962)

The Unknown (1927)

Victor Frankenstein (2015)

The Watermelon Woman (1996)

Wes Craven Presents: They (2002)

Whiteout (2009)

Winter’s Tale (2014)

Wipeout, Season 2A

Youth (2015)

Zero Days (2016)

Zola (2021)

April 2

Moonshiners, Season 13 (Discovery Channel)

April 3

Ghost Adventures: House Calls, Season 2 (Discovery Channel)

Take My Tumor (TLC)

April 4

Divided Youth (Da Ponte Pra La) (Max Original International)

HOP, Season 1A (Max Original)

April 5

The Zone of Interest (A24)

April 6

Alex Edelman: Just For Us (HBO Original)

Homegrown, Season 4 (Magnolia)

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar (2023)

April 7

Best Bite in Town, Season 1 (Food Network)

April 9

Brandy Hellville & The Cult of Fast Fashion (HBO Original)

Mud Madness (Discovery Channel)

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018) (Cartoon Network)

April 10

Bail Jumpers (ID)

April 11

Massacre of the Mormons (Max Original International)

April 13

Jessica’s Big Little World, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

Ready To Love, Season 9 (OWN)

April 14

24 In 24: Last Chef Standing (Food Network)

The Sympathizer (HBO Original)

April 16

90 Day Pillow Talk: The Single Life, Season 4 (TLC)

An American Bombing: The Road to April 19th (HBO Original)

April 18

Conan O’Brien Must Go (Max Original)

Homefront (2013)

Men (2022)

April 19

HGTV Smart Home 2024 (HGTV)

April 21

Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 4 (Food Network)

The Jinx – Part Two (HBO Original)

April 22

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, Season 4 (TLC)

The Green Planet (BBC)

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One (2024)

Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Season 5 (Magnolia)

Ugliest House in America, Season 5 (HGTV)

April 23

Farmhouse Fixer, Season 3 (HGTV)

The Losers (2010)

Roadkill Garage, Season 9 (MotorTrend)

April 24

Vegas: The Story of Sin City (CNN)

April 26

Caught! (Discovery Channel)

United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper (CNN)

We’re Here, Season 4 (HBO Original)

April 28

Love & Marriage: D.C. (OWN)