Everything New Coming to Hulu May 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

New Hulu Streaming Releases for May 2025.

May 1, 2025

  • Alone Australia: Complete Season 1
  • The Chicano Squad: Complete Season 1
  • History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman: Complete Season 2
  • Inmate to Roommate: Complete Season 2
  • James Brown: Say it Loud: Complete Season 1
  • Jeopardy! Masters: Season 3 Premiere
  • Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story
  • Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 9 (DUBBED)
  • Pawn Stars: Complete Season 22
  • Alienoid (2022)
  • Alienoid 2 (2024)
  • Anaconda (1997)
  • Anaconda En Espanol (1997)
  • Attack The Block (2011)
  • Attack the Block En Espanol (2011)
  • Austenland (2013)
  • Austenland En Espanol (2013)
  • Babylon A.D. (2008)
  • Bad Teacher (2011)
  • Bad Teacher En Espanol (2011)
  • Basic (2003)
  • Basic En Espanol (2003)
  • Battle of the Year (2013)
  • Battle Of The Year En Espanol (2013)
  • The Childe (2023)
  • Con Air (1997)
  • Courage Under Fire (1996)
  • Deliver Us From Evil (2020)
  • Enemy Of The State (1998)
  • And 60 more titles…

May 2, 2025

  • Pita Hall: Film Premiere
  • Decision to Leave (2022)
  • Harbin (2024)
  • The Last Word (2017)
  • 72 Hours (2024)

May 3, 2025

  • Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 13
  • Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 10
  • Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 3
  • Unsellable Houses: Complete Season 2
  • Escape (2024)
  • Unhinged (2020)

May 4, 2025

  • Extreme Salvage Squad: Complete Season 2
  • Hard Hats & Pumps: Complete Season 1
  • Moomin Valley: Complete Season 1
  • Mountain Men: Complete Season 12
  • Portals To Hell: Complete Season 5
  • The Cabin Kings: Complete Season 1

May 7, 2025

  • Golden Bachelorette: Series Premiere
  • 50 First Dates (2004)
  • Earth to Echo (2014)
  • Fatherhood (2021)
  • The Green Hornet (2011)
  • Just Go With It (2011)
  • Like A Boss (2020)
  • National Security (2003)

May 8, 2025

  • Secret Chef: Complete Season 2
  • Smothered: Complete Season 5
  • Little Bone Lodge (2023)

May 9, 2025

  • The Old Man: Complete Season 2
  • Shoresy: Complete Season 3
  • The Contestant (2024)
  • The Critic (2023)
  • Godland (2022)
  • Hoard (2023)
  • Moon Garden (2022)
  • Spice Up With Meena (2024)

May 10, 2025

  • Haunted Scotland: Complete Season 1
  • Meet Me Next Christmas (2024)
  • Spellbound (2024)
  • One Fast Move (2024)
  • Ponyboi (2024)

May 12, 2025

  • Red, White & Brass (2023)

May 13, 2025

  • Lil Jon Wants To Do What?: Complete Season 3
  • High Country (2024)

May 15, 2025

  • Extraordinary: Complete Season 2
  • Food Network Star: Complete Season 10
  • Luzzu (2021)

May 16, 2025

  • Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (2024)
  • The Last Stop In Yuma County (2023)

May 17, 2025

  • I Survived: Complete Season 1
  • Satan Wants You (2023)

May 20, 2025

  • FX’s Welcome to Wrexham: Complete Season 3
  • The Mill (2023)
  • Pacifiction (2022)

May 21, 2025

  • Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge (2024)
  • Insidious: The Red Door (2023)

May 22, 2025

  • American Dad: Season 20 Premiere
  • Boku no Hero Academia: Complete Season 6 (DUBBED)
  • Jujutsu Kaisen: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
  • Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 10 (DUBBED)
  • Prank Encounters: Complete Season 2
  • In the Land of Saints and Sinners (2023)

May 23, 2025

  • Master Chef: Complete Season 14
  • Boogeyman (2023)
  • Invisible Beauty (2023)

May 24, 2025

  • Wonderful World (2024)

May 25, 2025

  • Vindicta (2023)

May 27, 2025

  • Bite Size Halloween: Complete Season 5
  • Love & Hip Hop: Complete Season 19
  • Iron Man: Rise of Technovore (2013)
  • The Story of Film: A New Generation (2021)

May 29, 2025

  • Pastry (2023)

May 30, 2025

  • Wahlburgers: Complete Season A
  • Zombie Town (2023)

May 31, 2025

  • The Baker (2024)

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here