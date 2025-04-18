Everything New Coming to Hulu May 2025

New Hulu Streaming Releases for May 2025.
May 1, 2025
- Alone Australia: Complete Season 1
- The Chicano Squad: Complete Season 1
- History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman: Complete Season 2
- Inmate to Roommate: Complete Season 2
- James Brown: Say it Loud: Complete Season 1
- Jeopardy! Masters: Season 3 Premiere
- Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story
- Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 9 (DUBBED)
- Pawn Stars: Complete Season 22
- Alienoid (2022)
- Alienoid 2 (2024)
- Anaconda (1997)
- Anaconda En Espanol (1997)
- Attack The Block (2011)
- Attack the Block En Espanol (2011)
- Austenland (2013)
- Austenland En Espanol (2013)
- Babylon A.D. (2008)
- Bad Teacher (2011)
- Bad Teacher En Espanol (2011)
- Basic (2003)
- Basic En Espanol (2003)
- Battle of the Year (2013)
- Battle Of The Year En Espanol (2013)
- The Childe (2023)
- Con Air (1997)
- Courage Under Fire (1996)
- Deliver Us From Evil (2020)
- Enemy Of The State (1998)
- And 60 more titles…
May 2, 2025
- Pita Hall: Film Premiere
- Decision to Leave (2022)
- Harbin (2024)
- The Last Word (2017)
- 72 Hours (2024)
May 3, 2025
- Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 13
- Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 10
- Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 3
- Unsellable Houses: Complete Season 2
- Escape (2024)
- Unhinged (2020)
May 4, 2025
- Extreme Salvage Squad: Complete Season 2
- Hard Hats & Pumps: Complete Season 1
- Moomin Valley: Complete Season 1
- Mountain Men: Complete Season 12
- Portals To Hell: Complete Season 5
- The Cabin Kings: Complete Season 1
May 7, 2025
- Golden Bachelorette: Series Premiere
- 50 First Dates (2004)
- Earth to Echo (2014)
- Fatherhood (2021)
- The Green Hornet (2011)
- Just Go With It (2011)
- Like A Boss (2020)
- National Security (2003)
May 8, 2025
- Secret Chef: Complete Season 2
- Smothered: Complete Season 5
- Little Bone Lodge (2023)
May 9, 2025
- The Old Man: Complete Season 2
- Shoresy: Complete Season 3
- The Contestant (2024)
- The Critic (2023)
- Godland (2022)
- Hoard (2023)
- Moon Garden (2022)
- Spice Up With Meena (2024)
May 10, 2025
- Haunted Scotland: Complete Season 1
- Meet Me Next Christmas (2024)
- Spellbound (2024)
- One Fast Move (2024)
- Ponyboi (2024)
May 12, 2025
- Red, White & Brass (2023)
May 13, 2025
- Lil Jon Wants To Do What?: Complete Season 3
- High Country (2024)
May 15, 2025
- Extraordinary: Complete Season 2
- Food Network Star: Complete Season 10
- Luzzu (2021)
May 16, 2025
- Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (2024)
- The Last Stop In Yuma County (2023)
May 17, 2025
- I Survived: Complete Season 1
- Satan Wants You (2023)
May 20, 2025
- FX’s Welcome to Wrexham: Complete Season 3
- The Mill (2023)
- Pacifiction (2022)
May 21, 2025
- Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge (2024)
- Insidious: The Red Door (2023)
May 22, 2025
- American Dad: Season 20 Premiere
- Boku no Hero Academia: Complete Season 6 (DUBBED)
- Jujutsu Kaisen: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
- Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 10 (DUBBED)
- Prank Encounters: Complete Season 2
- In the Land of Saints and Sinners (2023)
May 23, 2025
- Master Chef: Complete Season 14
- Boogeyman (2023)
- Invisible Beauty (2023)
May 24, 2025
- Wonderful World (2024)
May 25, 2025
- Vindicta (2023)
May 27, 2025
- Bite Size Halloween: Complete Season 5
- Love & Hip Hop: Complete Season 19
- Iron Man: Rise of Technovore (2013)
- The Story of Film: A New Generation (2021)
May 29, 2025
- Pastry (2023)
May 30, 2025
- Wahlburgers: Complete Season A
- Zombie Town (2023)
May 31, 2025
- The Baker (2024)
