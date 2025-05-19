Everything New Coming to Hulu June 2025

Looking for what to watch this June? We’ve compiled a comprehensive day-by-day guide of every new release hitting your favorite streaming service. From blockbuster movies to binge-worthy series, here’s everything arriving in June 2025.
Sunday, June 1, 2025
- Adam (2019)
- Alien (1979)
- Alien 3 (1992)
- Alien Resurrection (1997)
- Alien vs. Predator (2004)
- Alien: Covenant (2017)
- Aliens (1986)
- Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)
- Beasts Of The Southern Wild (2012)
- Before Midnight (2013)
- Betsy’s Wedding (1990)
- Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
- Big Eden (2000)
- Big Fish (2003)
- The Big Hit (1998)
- Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
- Blue Jasmine (2013)
- Boy Meets Girl (2014)
- Breakin’ All the Rules (2004)
- The Bronze (2016)
- Bubble Boy (2001)
- Bugsy (1991)
- Cedar Rapids (2011)
- The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader (2010)
- Cold Pursuit (2019)
- Cyrus (2010)
- Daddy Day Care (2003)
- Death on the Nile (2022)
- Deja Vu (2006)
- Delivery Man (2013)
- Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)
- Edge of Tomorrow (2014)
- Elena Undone (2010)
- Freddy Got Fingered (2001)
- The Girl Next Door (2004)
- Grown Ups (2010)
- Grown Ups 2 (2013)
- Happy Gilmore (1996)
- The Heat (2013)
- Hitchcock (2012)
- Hurricane Bianca (2016)
- Idiocracy (2006)
- Independence Day (1996)
- The Joy Luck Club (1993)
- Just Go With It (2011)
- Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)
- Let’s Be Cops (2014)
- Loving Annabelle (2006)
- Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! (2018)
- Mamma Mia! (2008)
- The Mask (1994)
- Me And Earl And The Dying Girl (2015)
- Mirrors (2008)
- The Namesake (2007)
- A Perfect Ending (2012)
- Pineapple Express (2008)
- Predator (1987)
- The Predator (2018)
- Predator 2 (1990)
- Predators (2010)
- Pride + Prejudice + Zombies (2016)
- Prometheus (2012)
- Reno 911! Miami: The Movie (2007)
- Sordid Lives (2000)
- 28 Weeks Later (2007)
- The War of the Roses (1989)
- We’re The Millers (2013)
- Working Girl (1988)
- You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
- I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
- Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
- The Quiz With Balls: Season 2 Premiere
- So I’m a Spider, So What?: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
- Wise Man’s Grandchild: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
- Yuri on Ice: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
- Presence (2025)
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
- The Great House Revival: Complete Season 5
Thursday, June 5, 2025
- National Anthem (2023)
Friday, June 6, 2025
- Not Her First Rodeo: Complete Season 1
- Predator: Killer of Killers: Film Premiere
- Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)
- Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)
- Hot Shots! (1991)
- Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)
- Shallow Hal (2001)
- The Ringer (2005)
Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Gypsy’s Revenge: Complete Season 1
- I (Almost) Got Away With It: Complete Season 3
- Kids Baking Championship: Complete Season 12
- Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 1
- Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 1
- Sister Wives: Complete Season 12
Sunday, June 8, 2025
- Scream (2022)
Monday, June 9, 2025
- Beyblade X: Season 1B
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
- Call Her Alex: Complete Docuseries
- And Then We Danced (2019)
- Clifford the Big Red Dog (2021)
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
- The Snake: Series Premiere
- Gran Turismo (2023)
Thursday, June 12, 2025
- The 1% Club: Season 2 Premiere
Friday, June 13, 2025
- Atsuko Okatsuka: Father: Special Premiere
- Absolution (2024)
Saturday, June 14, 2025
- 90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 5
- 90 Day Fiance UK: Complete Season 2
- Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 32 & 33
- I’d Kill For You: Complete Season 3
- Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang (2019)
Monday, June 16, 2025
- My Happy Ending: Complete Season 1 (Sub)
- Black Christmas (2019)
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
- SALLY (2025)
- Skincare (2024)
Thursday, June 19, 2025
- The Quiet Ones (2024)
Friday, June 20, 2025
- The Bravest Knight: Season 2B
- Out Come the Wolves (2024)
Monday, June 23, 2025
- Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything: Documentary Premiere
- Helck: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
- My Instant Death Ability is Overpowered: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
- My Isekai Life: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
Tuesday, June 24, 2025
- Survive (2024)
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
- FX’s The Bear: Complete Season 4
Friday, June 27, 2025
- F*ck Marry Kill (2024)
Sunday, June 29, 2025
- The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 27 & 28
Monday, June 30, 2025
- Boonie Bears: Time Twist (2024)
- Texas True Crime: Complete Season 5
- The Actor (2025)
