Everything New Coming to Hulu June 2025

Looking for what to watch this June? We’ve compiled a comprehensive day-by-day guide of every new release hitting your favorite streaming service. From blockbuster movies to binge-worthy series, here’s everything arriving in June 2025.

Sunday, June 1, 2025

Adam (2019)

Alien (1979)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien Resurrection (1997)

Alien vs. Predator (2004)

Alien: Covenant (2017)

Aliens (1986)

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)

Beasts Of The Southern Wild (2012)

Before Midnight (2013)

Betsy’s Wedding (1990)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Big Eden (2000)

Big Fish (2003)

The Big Hit (1998)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Blue Jasmine (2013)

Boy Meets Girl (2014)

Breakin’ All the Rules (2004)

The Bronze (2016)

Bubble Boy (2001)

Bugsy (1991)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader (2010)

Cold Pursuit (2019)

Cyrus (2010)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Death on the Nile (2022)

Deja Vu (2006)

Delivery Man (2013)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Elena Undone (2010)

Freddy Got Fingered (2001)

The Girl Next Door (2004)

Grown Ups (2010)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

The Heat (2013)

Hitchcock (2012)

Hurricane Bianca (2016)

Idiocracy (2006)

Independence Day (1996)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

Just Go With It (2011)

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)

Let’s Be Cops (2014)

Loving Annabelle (2006)

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! (2018)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

The Mask (1994)

Me And Earl And The Dying Girl (2015)

Mirrors (2008)

The Namesake (2007)

A Perfect Ending (2012)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Predator (1987)

The Predator (2018)

Predator 2 (1990)

Predators (2010)

Pride + Prejudice + Zombies (2016)

Prometheus (2012)

Reno 911! Miami: The Movie (2007)

Sordid Lives (2000)

28 Weeks Later (2007)

The War of the Roses (1989)

We’re The Millers (2013)

Working Girl (1988)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)

Tuesday, June 3, 2025

I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

The Quiz With Balls: Season 2 Premiere

So I’m a Spider, So What?: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

Wise Man’s Grandchild: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

Yuri on Ice: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

Presence (2025)

Wednesday, June 4, 2025

The Great House Revival: Complete Season 5

Thursday, June 5, 2025

National Anthem (2023)

Friday, June 6, 2025

Not Her First Rodeo: Complete Season 1

Predator: Killer of Killers: Film Premiere

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Hot Shots! (1991)

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)

Shallow Hal (2001)

The Ringer (2005)

Saturday, June 7, 2025

Gypsy’s Revenge: Complete Season 1

I (Almost) Got Away With It: Complete Season 3

Kids Baking Championship: Complete Season 12

Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 1

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 1

Sister Wives: Complete Season 12

Sunday, June 8, 2025

Scream (2022)

Monday, June 9, 2025

Beyblade X: Season 1B

Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Call Her Alex: Complete Docuseries

And Then We Danced (2019)

Clifford the Big Red Dog (2021)

Wednesday, June 11, 2025

The Snake: Series Premiere

Gran Turismo (2023)

Thursday, June 12, 2025

The 1% Club: Season 2 Premiere

Friday, June 13, 2025

Atsuko Okatsuka: Father: Special Premiere

Absolution (2024)

Saturday, June 14, 2025

90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 5

90 Day Fiance UK: Complete Season 2

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 32 & 33

I’d Kill For You: Complete Season 3

Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang (2019)

Monday, June 16, 2025

My Happy Ending: Complete Season 1 (Sub)

Black Christmas (2019)

Tuesday, June 17, 2025

SALLY (2025)

Skincare (2024)

Thursday, June 19, 2025

The Quiet Ones (2024)

Friday, June 20, 2025

The Bravest Knight: Season 2B

Out Come the Wolves (2024)

Monday, June 23, 2025

Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything: Documentary Premiere

Helck: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

My Instant Death Ability is Overpowered: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

My Isekai Life: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Survive (2024)

Wednesday, June 25, 2025

FX’s The Bear: Complete Season 4

Friday, June 27, 2025

F*ck Marry Kill (2024)

Sunday, June 29, 2025

The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 27 & 28

Monday, June 30, 2025

Boonie Bears: Time Twist (2024)

Texas True Crime: Complete Season 5

The Actor (2025)

