Everything New Coming to Hulu July 2024

July 1

Attack of the Red Sea Sharks: Special Premiere

Baby Sharks in the City: Special Premiere

Shark Attack 360: Special Premiere

Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Special Premiere

Shark vs. Ross Edgley: Special Premiere

Sharks Gone Viral: Special Premiere

Supersized Sharks: Special Premiere

Blippi Anniversary Compilations

Blippi NASA Episodes

Blippi Wonderful World Tour

Oshi no Ko: Complete Season 1

(500) Days Of Summer | 2009

2012 | 2009

Alien: Covenant | 2017

Aliens | 1986

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem | 2007

Alita: Battle Angel | 2019

Angels & Demons | 2009

Aniara | 2018

Behind Enemy Lines | 2001

The Big Wedding | 2013

Bohemian Rhapsody | 2018

The Cable Guy | 1996

Couples Retreat | 2009

Courage Under Fire | 1996

Cry Macho | 2021

The Da Vinci Code | 2006

Ford v Ferrari | 2019

Funny People | 2009

Garden State | 2004

Get Out | 2017

The Guilty | 2018

Hail Satan? | 2019

Just Go With It | 2011

The Man Who Knew Too Little | 1997

Margaret. | 2011

The Monuments Men | 2014

Mortal Engines | 2018

The Namesake | 2007

Predators | 2010

The Predator | 2018

Rough Night | 2017

The Salt Of The Earth | 2015

Sex Tape | 2014

Shanghai Knights | 2003

Shanghai Noon | 2000

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 | 2022

Source Code | 2011

Step Brothers | 2008

Super Troopers | 2002

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby | 2006

Tangerine | 2015

Tragedy Girls | 2017

Wrath Of The Titans | 2012

July 2

The Tunnel to Summer, The Exit of Goodbyes | 2022

July 3

Red Swan: Two-Episode Series Premiere

After The First 48: Season 8B

Dark Gathering: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

The Eminence in Shadow: Complete Season 2 (Subbed & Dubbed)

Kennedy: Complete Season 1

Kocktails with Khloé: Complete Season 1

Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 5

Reincarnated as a Sword: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

The Toys That Built America: Complete Season 3

July 4

Land of Tanabata: Three-Episode Series Premiere

July 5

20/20 True Crime Collection: Betrayed: Special Premiere

Cellphone | 2024

The Monk and the Gun | 2023

Muzzle

July 7

Ip Man: Kung Fu Master | 2019

July 8

13 Assassins | 2010

Jesus Camp | 2006

The Queen Of Versailles | 2012

July 9

The Bachelorette: Season 21 Premiere

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar | 2021

July 10

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 10 Premiere

Family Feud: Decades of Laughs: Special Premiere

Sasha Reid and the Midnight Order: Series Premiere

July 11

Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer: Complete Docuseries

Claim to Fame: Season 3 Premiere

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Season 23 Premiere

The Animal Kingdom | 2023

Tyrel | 2018

July 12

Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test: Special Premiere

HIP – High Intellectual Potential: Complete Season 1-3

Inmate to Roommate: Complete Season 1

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Complete Season 1

Road Wars: Complete Season 2

Fast Charlie | 2023

Fern Brady: Power & Chaos | 2021

Iliza’s Locals (Ep. 1) | 2023

Iliza’s Locals (Ep. 2) | 2023

Iliza’s Locals (Ep. 3) | 2023

Mark Normand: Out To Lunch | 2020

Scrambled

July 15

Hit-Monkey: Complete Season 2

Bloom Into You: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

I’m Quitting Heroing: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

Ya Boy Kongming!: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

July 17

Unprisoned: Complete Season 2

July 18

How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 2

Girl in the Video

I Killed My BFF: Complete Season 4

MeetMarryMurder: Season 1B

Mountain Men: Complete Season 12

The Quake | 2018

July 19

Epcot Becoming: Inside the Transformation: Special Premiere

Lucky 13: Series Premiere

Press Your Luck: Season 6 Premiere

The American | 2023

Bring Him to Me

Cult Killer | 2024

July 23

Dress My Tour: Complete Season 1

Femme | 2023

July 25

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix: Series Premiere

Court Cam: Complete Season 6

The Return of Shelby the Swamp Man: Complete Seaason 1

The UnXplained Special Presentation: Special Premiere

Lousy Carter | 2023

July 26

Playground: Complete Season 1

Ben Roy: Hyena | 2023

Brittany Schmitt: From Ho To Housewife | 2022

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song | 2021

Kyle Kinane: Shocks & Struts | 2023

The Origin of Evil

Sleeping Dogs | 2024

Tim Heidecker: An Evening With Tim Heidecker | 2020

July 29

Futurama: Season 12 Premiere

July 30

Betrayal: A Father’s Secret: Complete Docuseries

