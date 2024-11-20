Everything New Coming to Hulu December 2024

Hulu’s Complete December 2024 Release Schedule
December 1
- Bunk’d (Complete Seasons 1-7)
- Ace of Cakes (Complete Season 9)
- Alaskan Bush People (Complete Seasons 8-11)
- Bahamas Life (Complete Season 5)
- Buddy vs. Duff (Complete Season 4)
- Caribbean Life (Complete Seasons 5, 17)
- Chopped (Complete Seasons 53-55)
- Deadliest Catch (Complete Season 5)
- Dirty Jobs (Complete Season 4)
- Ghost Adventures (Complete Seasons 5 and 8)
- Gold Rush (Complete Season 5)
- House Hunters (Complete Season 170)
- House Hunters: Home for the Holidays (Complete Season 173)
- House Hunters International (Complete Season 140)
- Maine Cabin Masters (Complete Season 8)
- Sherlock Hound (Complete Season 1, DUBBED)
- Street Outlaws (Complete Season 5)
- Welcome to Plathville (Complete Seasons 4-5)
- Antwone Fisher (2002)
- Cast Away (2000)
- Cheaper By the Dozen (2003)
- Cheaper By The Dozen 2 (2005)
- Diary Of A Wimpy Kid (2010)
- Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)
- Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)
- Epic (2013)
- Epic Movie (2007)
- A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)
- Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012)
- Miracle On 34th Street (1994)
- Moulin Rouge (2001)
- Mr. Holland’s Opus (1996)
- The Muppets (2011)
- Muppets Most Wanted (2014)
- Muppet Treasure Island (1996)
- Rio 2 (2014)
- Sommersby (1993)
- Speed (1994)
- Bad Moms (2016)
- This Christmas (2007)
- Gladiator (2000)
- National Security (2003)
- Paradise Highway (2022)
- The Perfect Guy (2015)
- The Perfect Holiday (2007)
- The Quick and the Dead (1995)
- Ricki and the Flash (2015)
- The Complete Twilight Saga:
- Twilight (2008)
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)
December 3
- Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern (Complete Seasons 1-2)
- Breaking Amish (Complete Season 1)
- Breaking Amish: Brave New World (Complete Season 2)
- Breaking Amish: LA (Complete Season 3)
- A Crime to Remember (Complete Season 1)
- Ghost Adventures: Artifacts (Complete Season 1)
- Ghost Adventures: House Calls (Complete Seasons 1-2)
- Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda (Complete Season 8)
- Murder Under the Friday Night Lights (Complete Seasons 1-2)
- My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? (Complete Seasons 6-9)
- My Feet Are Killing Me (Complete Seasons 1-2)
- My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps (Complete Season 1)
- Property Brothers at Home (Complete Seasons 1-2)
- Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House (Complete Season 1)
- Rock the Block (Complete Seasons 1-2)
- Selena + Restaurant (Complete Season 1)
- sMothered (Complete Seasons 1-3)
- The Family Chantel (Complete Seasons 1-3)
- The Flipping El Moussas (Complete Season 1)
- The Great Food Truck Race (Complete Seasons 13-14)
- Tiny House Hunters (Complete Season 2)
- Tournament of Champions (Complete Seasons 2-3)
- Bad Actor: A Hollywood Ponzi Scheme (2024)
December 4
- Light Shop (Complete Season 1, SUBBED & DUBBED)
- Storm Crashers (2024)
December 5
- Wild Crime (Complete Season 4)
- The Alaska Triangle (Complete Season 1)
- Ancient Aliens (Complete Season 20A)
- Barnwood Builders (Complete Seasons 16-17)
- Chopped (Complete Seasons 20-21)
- Chopped Junior (Complete Seasons 6-7)
- Chopped Next Gen (Complete Season 1)
- The Curse of Oak Island (Complete Season 11)
- Fixer Upper: Behind the Design (Complete Season 1)
- Fixer Upper: The Castle (Complete Season 1)
- Fixer Upper: The Hotel (Complete Season 1)
- Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse (Complete Season 1)
- Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine (Complete Seasons 1-2)
- Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan (Complete Seasons 1-2)
- Hot Ones (New Episodes)
- The Murder Tapes (Complete Seasons 1-2)
- My Big Fat Fabulous Life (Complete Seasons 6-11)
- Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch (Complete Seasons 1-2)
- MythBusters (Complete Season 19)
- MythBusters Jr. (Complete Season 1)
- 90 Day Diaries (Complete Season 1)
- 7 Little Johnstons (Complete Seasons 1-6)
- Supermarket Stakeout (Complete Season 1)
- A Deadly Threat to My Family (2024)
- Living (2023)
December 6
- Buddy’s Holiday Recipe Rumble (Complete Season 1)
- Paris Has Fallen (Complete Season 1)
- Doctor Dolittle (1998)
- Doctor Dolittle 2 (2001)
- Flycatcher (2024)
- Marley & Me (2008)
- Marley & Me: The Puppy Years (2011)
- Summer Camp (2024)
December 7
- Destruction Decoded (Complete Season 2)
- Inside Enchanted Forests (Series Premiere)
- Celebrity IOU (Complete Seasons 1-2)
- Chopped Sweets (Complete Season 3)
- Deadliest Catch (Complete Seasons 19-20)
- Deadly Women (Complete Season 14)
- Dr. Pimple Popper (Complete Seasons 1-2 and 9)
- Dr. Pimple Popper: Before the Pop (Complete Season 1)
- Evil Lives Here (Complete Seasons 1, 3-4, and 14-15)
- Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death (Complete Seasons 1-3)
- Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks (Complete Season 1)
- Extreme Couponing (Complete Seasons 1-2)
- Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp (Complete Season 1)
- Fatal Vows (Complete Season 5)
- Maine Cabin Masters (Complete Season 9)
- Nightmare Next Door (Complete Seasons 1-2)
- The Perfect Murder (Complete Season 3)
- Street Outlaws (Complete Seasons 12-13)
- Ugliest House In America (Complete Seasons 1 and 3-4)
- Ugliest House in America: Ugly in Paradise (Complete Season 2)
- Worst Cooks in America: Dirty Dishes (Complete Season 1)
- The Convert (2023)
December 9
- Step Up (2006)
- Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)
- Step Up 3D (2010)
December 10
- Caught! (Complete Season 1)
- Critical Incident (Complete Season 1)
- Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders (Complete Season 1)
- Farmhouse Fixer (Complete Season 1)
- Food Network Star (Complete Seasons 11-13)
- Gold Rush (Complete Seasons 7-12)
- Guy’s Big Bite (Complete Season 1)
- Guy’s Big Game (Complete Season 1)
- I Love a Mama’s Boy (Complete Season 1)
- Mysteries at the Museum (Complete Season 1)
- Rachael vs Guy: Kids Cook-Off (Complete Seasons 1-2)
- The Real Full Monty (Special Premiere)
- Save My Skin (Complete Season 4)
- Unsellable Houses (Complete Season 1)
- Sugarcane (Documentary Premiere)
- Coup! (2023)
December 11
- Down to the Studs (Complete Season 1)
- Extravagant Spaces (Complete Season 1)
- Home to Homestead (Complete Season 1)
- The Reveal (Complete Season 3)
- Tiny Bnb (Complete Seasons 2-3)
- The Vision Maker with Anne-Marie Barton (Complete Season 1)
December 12
- Accused: Guilty or Innocent? (Complete Season 6)
- 48 Hours to Buy (Complete Season 1)
- Interrogation Raw (Complete Season 2B)
- Knight Fight (Complete Season 1)
- The Proof Is Out There: Military Mysteries (Complete Season 1)
December 13
- Don’t Tell Comedy (2024)
- Joe Mande: CHILL (2024)
- No Way Up (2024)
- Scarygirl (2023)
- A Sudden Case of Christmas (2024)
December 14
- Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives (Complete Seasons 45-49)
- Disappeared (Complete Seasons 5 and 8-12)
- Expedition Unknown (Complete Seasons 1-5)
- Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail (Complete Seasons 1-2)
- Gold Rush: South America (Complete Season 1)
- Gold Rush: White Water (Complete Seasons 4-8)
- Hoarding: Buried Alive (Complete Seasons 1-2)
- How It’s Made (Complete Seasons 23-24)
- I (Almost) Got Away With It (Complete Seasons 1-2)
- Kids Baking Championship (Complete Seasons 1-4 and 11)
- MILF Manor (Complete Seasons 1-2)
December 16
- Law & Order (Complete Seasons 1-20)
December 17
- Blink (Special Premiere)
- Cuckoo (2024)
December 18
- The Suspicions of Mr. Whicher (Complete Seasons 1-4)
December 19
- America’s Top Dog (Complete Season 1)
- Casey Anthony: How Did We Get Here? (Complete Season 1)
- The Proof Is Out There (Complete Season 4)
- Zombie House Flipping (Complete Season 6A)
- A Model Murder (2024)
December 20
- Lost Treasures of the Bible (Series Premiere)
- Ilana Glazer: Human Magic (2024)
- Darkness of Man (2024)
- The Inheritance (2024)
December 24
- Arctic Convoy (2023)
December 26
- America’s 10 Most Hated (Complete Season 1)
- Court Cam (Complete Season 7A)
- Full Metal Jousting (Complete Season 1)
- 200% Wolf (2024)
December 27
- The Year: 2024 (Special Premiere)
- Breaking (2022)
- Don’t Tell Comedy (2024)
December 28
- Alice, Darling (2022)
- Amber Alert (2024)
Please join our FREE Newsletter