Everything New Coming to Hulu December 2024

Michael Carpenter
-

Hulu’s Complete December 2024 Release Schedule

December 1

  • Bunk’d (Complete Seasons 1-7)
  • Ace of Cakes (Complete Season 9)
  • Alaskan Bush People (Complete Seasons 8-11)
  • Bahamas Life (Complete Season 5)
  • Buddy vs. Duff (Complete Season 4)
  • Caribbean Life (Complete Seasons 5, 17)
  • Chopped (Complete Seasons 53-55)
  • Deadliest Catch (Complete Season 5)
  • Dirty Jobs (Complete Season 4)
  • Ghost Adventures (Complete Seasons 5 and 8)
  • Gold Rush (Complete Season 5)
  • House Hunters (Complete Season 170)
  • House Hunters: Home for the Holidays (Complete Season 173)
  • House Hunters International (Complete Season 140)
  • Maine Cabin Masters (Complete Season 8)
  • Sherlock Hound (Complete Season 1, DUBBED)
  • Street Outlaws (Complete Season 5)
  • Welcome to Plathville (Complete Seasons 4-5)
  • Antwone Fisher (2002)
  • Cast Away (2000)
  • Cheaper By the Dozen (2003)
  • Cheaper By The Dozen 2 (2005)
  • Diary Of A Wimpy Kid (2010)
  • Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)
  • Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)
  • Epic (2013)
  • Epic Movie (2007)
  • A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)
  • Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012)
  • Miracle On 34th Street (1994)
  • Moulin Rouge (2001)
  • Mr. Holland’s Opus (1996)
  • The Muppets (2011)
  • Muppets Most Wanted (2014)
  • Muppet Treasure Island (1996)
  • Rio 2 (2014)
  • Sommersby (1993)
  • Speed (1994)
  • Bad Moms (2016)
  • This Christmas (2007)
  • Gladiator (2000)
  • National Security (2003)
  • Paradise Highway (2022)
  • The Perfect Guy (2015)
  • The Perfect Holiday (2007)
  • The Quick and the Dead (1995)
  • Ricki and the Flash (2015)
  • The Complete Twilight Saga:
    • Twilight (2008)
    • The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
    • The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
    • The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)
    • The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

December 3

  • Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern (Complete Seasons 1-2)
  • Breaking Amish (Complete Season 1)
  • Breaking Amish: Brave New World (Complete Season 2)
  • Breaking Amish: LA (Complete Season 3)
  • A Crime to Remember (Complete Season 1)
  • Ghost Adventures: Artifacts (Complete Season 1)
  • Ghost Adventures: House Calls (Complete Seasons 1-2)
  • Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda (Complete Season 8)
  • Murder Under the Friday Night Lights (Complete Seasons 1-2)
  • My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? (Complete Seasons 6-9)
  • My Feet Are Killing Me (Complete Seasons 1-2)
  • My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps (Complete Season 1)
  • Property Brothers at Home (Complete Seasons 1-2)
  • Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House (Complete Season 1)
  • Rock the Block (Complete Seasons 1-2)
  • Selena + Restaurant (Complete Season 1)
  • sMothered (Complete Seasons 1-3)
  • The Family Chantel (Complete Seasons 1-3)
  • The Flipping El Moussas (Complete Season 1)
  • The Great Food Truck Race (Complete Seasons 13-14)
  • Tiny House Hunters (Complete Season 2)
  • Tournament of Champions (Complete Seasons 2-3)
  • Bad Actor: A Hollywood Ponzi Scheme (2024)

December 4

  • Light Shop (Complete Season 1, SUBBED & DUBBED)
  • Storm Crashers (2024)

December 5

  • Wild Crime (Complete Season 4)
  • The Alaska Triangle (Complete Season 1)
  • Ancient Aliens (Complete Season 20A)
  • Barnwood Builders (Complete Seasons 16-17)
  • Chopped (Complete Seasons 20-21)
  • Chopped Junior (Complete Seasons 6-7)
  • Chopped Next Gen (Complete Season 1)
  • The Curse of Oak Island (Complete Season 11)
  • Fixer Upper: Behind the Design (Complete Season 1)
  • Fixer Upper: The Castle (Complete Season 1)
  • Fixer Upper: The Hotel (Complete Season 1)
  • Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse (Complete Season 1)
  • Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine (Complete Seasons 1-2)
  • Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan (Complete Seasons 1-2)
  • Hot Ones (New Episodes)
  • The Murder Tapes (Complete Seasons 1-2)
  • My Big Fat Fabulous Life (Complete Seasons 6-11)
  • Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch (Complete Seasons 1-2)
  • MythBusters (Complete Season 19)
  • MythBusters Jr. (Complete Season 1)
  • 90 Day Diaries (Complete Season 1)
  • 7 Little Johnstons (Complete Seasons 1-6)
  • Supermarket Stakeout (Complete Season 1)
  • A Deadly Threat to My Family (2024)
  • Living (2023)

December 6

  • Buddy’s Holiday Recipe Rumble (Complete Season 1)
  • Paris Has Fallen (Complete Season 1)
  • Doctor Dolittle (1998)
  • Doctor Dolittle 2 (2001)
  • Flycatcher (2024)
  • Marley & Me (2008)
  • Marley & Me: The Puppy Years (2011)
  • Summer Camp (2024)

December 7

  • Destruction Decoded (Complete Season 2)
  • Inside Enchanted Forests (Series Premiere)
  • Celebrity IOU (Complete Seasons 1-2)
  • Chopped Sweets (Complete Season 3)
  • Deadliest Catch (Complete Seasons 19-20)
  • Deadly Women (Complete Season 14)
  • Dr. Pimple Popper (Complete Seasons 1-2 and 9)
  • Dr. Pimple Popper: Before the Pop (Complete Season 1)
  • Evil Lives Here (Complete Seasons 1, 3-4, and 14-15)
  • Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death (Complete Seasons 1-3)
  • Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks (Complete Season 1)
  • Extreme Couponing (Complete Seasons 1-2)
  • Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp (Complete Season 1)
  • Fatal Vows (Complete Season 5)
  • Maine Cabin Masters (Complete Season 9)
  • Nightmare Next Door (Complete Seasons 1-2)
  • The Perfect Murder (Complete Season 3)
  • Street Outlaws (Complete Seasons 12-13)
  • Ugliest House In America (Complete Seasons 1 and 3-4)
  • Ugliest House in America: Ugly in Paradise (Complete Season 2)
  • Worst Cooks in America: Dirty Dishes (Complete Season 1)
  • The Convert (2023)

December 9

  • Step Up (2006)
  • Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)
  • Step Up 3D (2010)

December 10

  • Caught! (Complete Season 1)
  • Critical Incident (Complete Season 1)
  • Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders (Complete Season 1)
  • Farmhouse Fixer (Complete Season 1)
  • Food Network Star (Complete Seasons 11-13)
  • Gold Rush (Complete Seasons 7-12)
  • Guy’s Big Bite (Complete Season 1)
  • Guy’s Big Game (Complete Season 1)
  • I Love a Mama’s Boy (Complete Season 1)
  • Mysteries at the Museum (Complete Season 1)
  • Rachael vs Guy: Kids Cook-Off (Complete Seasons 1-2)
  • The Real Full Monty (Special Premiere)
  • Save My Skin (Complete Season 4)
  • Unsellable Houses (Complete Season 1)
  • Sugarcane (Documentary Premiere)
  • Coup! (2023)

December 11

  • Down to the Studs (Complete Season 1)
  • Extravagant Spaces (Complete Season 1)
  • Home to Homestead (Complete Season 1)
  • The Reveal (Complete Season 3)
  • Tiny Bnb (Complete Seasons 2-3)
  • The Vision Maker with Anne-Marie Barton (Complete Season 1)

December 12

  • Accused: Guilty or Innocent? (Complete Season 6)
  • 48 Hours to Buy (Complete Season 1)
  • Interrogation Raw (Complete Season 2B)
  • Knight Fight (Complete Season 1)
  • The Proof Is Out There: Military Mysteries (Complete Season 1)

December 13

  • Don’t Tell Comedy (2024)
  • Joe Mande: CHILL (2024)
  • No Way Up (2024)
  • Scarygirl (2023)
  • A Sudden Case of Christmas (2024)

December 14

  • Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives (Complete Seasons 45-49)
  • Disappeared (Complete Seasons 5 and 8-12)
  • Expedition Unknown (Complete Seasons 1-5)
  • Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail (Complete Seasons 1-2)
  • Gold Rush: South America (Complete Season 1)
  • Gold Rush: White Water (Complete Seasons 4-8)
  • Hoarding: Buried Alive (Complete Seasons 1-2)
  • How It’s Made (Complete Seasons 23-24)
  • I (Almost) Got Away With It (Complete Seasons 1-2)
  • Kids Baking Championship (Complete Seasons 1-4 and 11)
  • MILF Manor (Complete Seasons 1-2)

December 16

  • Law & Order (Complete Seasons 1-20)

December 17

  • Blink (Special Premiere)
  • Cuckoo (2024)

December 18

  • The Suspicions of Mr. Whicher (Complete Seasons 1-4)

December 19

  • America’s Top Dog (Complete Season 1)
  • Casey Anthony: How Did We Get Here? (Complete Season 1)
  • The Proof Is Out There (Complete Season 4)
  • Zombie House Flipping (Complete Season 6A)
  • A Model Murder (2024)

December 20

  • Lost Treasures of the Bible (Series Premiere)
  • Ilana Glazer: Human Magic (2024)
  • Darkness of Man (2024)
  • The Inheritance (2024)

December 24

  • Arctic Convoy (2023)

December 26

  • America’s 10 Most Hated (Complete Season 1)
  • Court Cam (Complete Season 7A)
  • Full Metal Jousting (Complete Season 1)
  • 200% Wolf (2024)

December 27

  • The Year: 2024 (Special Premiere)
  • Breaking (2022)
  • Don’t Tell Comedy (2024)

December 28

  • Alice, Darling (2022)
  • Amber Alert (2024)

