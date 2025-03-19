Everything New Coming to Hulu April 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Everything new coming to Hulu for April 2025.

April 1

  • Arrival (2016)
  • Arrival En Español (2016)
  • The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012)
  • Black Swan (2010) – 15th Anniversary
  • Boys on the Side (1995) – 30th Anniversary
  • Concussion (2015) – 10th Anniversary
  • Concussion En Español (2015) – 10th Anniversary
  • Copycat (1995) – 30th Anniversary
  • Enough Said (2013)
  • The Equalizer (2014)
  • The Equalizer En Español (2014)
  • Gifted (2017)
  • The Good Thief (2003)
  • Gone Girl (2014)
  • Gulliver’s Travels (2010) – 15th Anniversary
  • The History of the World Part I (1981)
  • I Heart Huckabees (2004)
  • Interstellar (2014)
  • Interstellar En Español (2014)
  • Jumanji (1995) – 30th Anniversary
  • Jumanji En Español (1995) – 30th Anniversary
  • Jurassic Park (1993)
  • Jurassic Park III (2001)
  • The Karate Kid (1984)
  • The Karate Kid En Español (1984)
  • The Karate Kid Part II (1986)
  • The Karate Kid: Part II En Español (1986)
  • The Karate Kid Part III (1989)
  • The Karate Kid Part III En Español (1989)
  • Little Man (2006)
  • Little Man En Español (2006)
  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
  • Made in America (1993)
  • Me, Myself and Irene (2000) – 25th Anniversary
  • Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)
  • Oddity
  • Red Sparrow (2018)
  • The Revenant (2015) – 10th Anniversary
  • Runaway Jury (2003)
  • Sexy Beast (2001)
  • Shark Tale (2004)
  • The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)
  • Superbad (2007)
  • Superbad En Español (2007)
  • Tombstone (1993)
  • True Story (2015) – 10th Anniversary
  • 21 Jump Street (2012)
  • 22 Jump Street (2014)
  • Wall Street (1987)
  • Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010) – 15th Anniversary
  • War of the Worlds (2005) – 20th Anniversary
  • Widows (2018)
  • Wild (2014)
  • The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)
  • The Wolf Of Wall Street En Español (2013)
  • Year One (2009)
  • You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger (2010) – 15th Anniversary

April 2

  • Beyblade X: Complete Season 1B

April 3

  • Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America: Complete Limited Series – Nat Geo

April 4

  • FX’s Dying for Sex: Complete Limited Series – Only on Hulu
  • Fire Force: Season 3 Premiere (SUBBED)
  • Classified (2024)
  • The Darjeeling Limited (2007)
  • Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
  • The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)
  • The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)
  • Rushmore (1999)

April 5

  • American Monster: Complete Season 3
  • Bering Sea Gold: Complete Season 3
  • Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 1-2
  • I Love A Mama’s Boy: Complete Season 2
  • The World According to Allee Willis (2024)

April 6

  • Witch Watch: Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)

April 8

  • The Handmaid’s Tale: Sixth & Final Season Premiere – Hulu Original
  • Small Things Like These (2024)

April 9

  • Angels & Demons (2009)
  • The Da Vinci Code (2006)

April 10

  • Court Cam: Complete Season 7 – A&E
  • Houses of Horror: Secrets of College Greek Life: Complete Season 1 – A&E
  • Ca$h (2010) – 15th Anniversary
  • Hesher (2010) – 15th Anniversary
  • Niko: Beyond the Northern Lights (2024)
  • Red Dog (2011)
  • So Undercover (2012)
  • Spun (2002)

April 11

  • Got to Get Out: Series Premiere – Hulu Original
  • Garfield (2004)
  • Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties (2006)
  • Magpie (2024)

April 12

  • Fixer Upper: Complete Season 5
  • MythBusters: Complete Season 5
  • The Family Chantel: Complete Season 4

April 15

  • Lake George (2024)

April 16

  • No Man’s Land: Complete Season 2 – Hulu Original
  • Synduality Noir: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) – Hulu Original
  • The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Complete Season 3

April 17

  • The Stolen Girl: Series Premiere – Freeform
  • Bible Secrets Revealed: Complete Season 1 – A&E
  • Gangland Chronicles: Complete Season 1 – A&E
  • Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Seasons 1 and 2 – A&E
  • Martin Short: Complete Season 1 – A&E
  • The Girl Who Wasn’t Dead (2024)

April 18

  • The Order (2024) – Vertical

April 19

  • Breaking Amish: Complete Season 4
  • Disappeared: Complete Season 6
  • Gypsy Sisters: Complete Season 3
  • Moonshiners: Complete Season 13

April 21

  • Secrets of the Penguins: Complete Limited Series – Nat Geo
  • No Hard Feelings (2023)
  • No Hard Feelings En Español (2023)

April 22

  • In a Violent Nature (2024)

April 24

  • Airline Wars: Complete Season 1 – A&E
  • Customer Wars: Complete Season 4 – A&E
  • Tell Me How I Died: Complete Season 1 – A&E
  • Tiny House World: Complete Season 1 – A&E
  • Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story

April 25

  • Jessica Kirson: I’m the Man: Special Premiere – Hulu Original
  • Azrael (2024)

April 26

  • Chopped: Complete Season 60
  • Four Weddings: Complete Season 9
  • House Hunters Renovation: Complete Season 16
  • Jessica Chambers: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

April 29

  • Ernest Cole: Lost and Found (2024)

