Everything New Coming to HBO Max in August 2025

August 2025 brings another exciting month of programming to HBO Max, featuring HBO Originals, blockbuster films, live sports, and compelling documentaries.
Movies & TV Shows
August 1
- Alien: Covenant
- Barbershop (2002)
- Barbershop 2: Back in Business
- Couples Retreat (2009)
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
- Enter the Warrior’s Gate
- Get a Job (2016)
- Gremlins 2: The New Batch
- House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 203 (HGTV)
- House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 244 (HGTV)
- It Happened in Brooklyn
- It’s Always Fair Weather
- Jamboree!
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Let’s Go Bananas, Season 1A
- Lili
- Macao
- Madame Bovary (1949)
- Madame Curie
- Marc Maron: Panicked (HBO Original, 2025)
- Martha Marcy May Marlene
- Millie
- Miss Pinkerton
- Mogambo
- Mr. Skeffington
- Mrs. Miniver (1942)
- Mrs. Parkington
- My Favorite Wife
- Neptune’s Daughter (1949)
- New Moon (1940)
- Pride and Prejudice (1940)
- Quo Vadis (1951)
- Random Harvest
- Roughshod
- Rules Don’t Apply
- Smarty
- Stonewall
- Storm over Wyoming
- Survive the Night (2020)
- The Last Time I Saw Paris
- The Life of Vergie Winters
- The Long, Long Trailer
- The Nun (2018)
- The Peanut Butter Falcon
- The Racket (1951)
- The Reluctant Debutante
- The Water Diviner
- Three on a Match
- Till the End of Time
- Two Weeks with Love (1950)
- Union Depot
- Unlocked (2017)
- War on Everyone
- Waterloo Bridge (1940)
- Where Danger Lives
- Yogi Bear (Movie)
- You Hurt My Feelings
August 2
- Deadliest Catch, Season 21 (Discovery)
August 3
- The Yogurt Shop Murders (HBO Original)
August 4
- Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2020)
- The Great Food Truck Race, Season 18 (FOOD Network)
August 5
- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills (HBO Original)
- “The Case Against Diddy,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
- “The Idaho Murders,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
August 6
- Extreme Detailing (Discovery)
- Red Bull Soapbox Race, Season 1 (Discovery)
- See No Evil, Season 14 (ID)
August 7
- Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America, Season 4 (Discovery)
August 8
- Freaky Tales (Lionsgate)
August 11
- Marooned with Ed Stafford, Season 3 (Discovery)
August 12
- The Bus Driver: Britain’s Cocaine King (discovery+, 2025)
August 13
- A Body in the Basement, Season 2 (ID)
- Chef Grudge Match, Season 1 (FOOD Network)
- The Woman King
August 14
- Hop, Season 1D (Max Original)
- Marcial Maciel: The Wolf of God (Max Original)
August 15
- Stand Up To Cancer
- The Legend of Ochi (A24)
- The Prince, Season 2 (Max Original, Turkey)
August 17
- Mammals, Season 1 (BBC)
- The House (HBO, 2017)
- The Serial Killer’s Apprentice (ID, 2025)
August 18
- Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
August 19
- “Climate Change Amplified: Live Music and the Climate Crisis,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
August 21
- Bargain Block, Season 5 (HGTV)
- Peacemaker, Season 2 (Max Original)
- Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn (Season 2 Companion Podcast)
August 22
- The Heritage, Season 1 (Max Original)
August 23
- Abbott Elementary, Season 4
- The Cleaning Lady, Season 4
August 24
- Toad and Friends, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)
August 28
- Bitchin’ Rides: Road to Ridler, Season 1
August 29
- Horses & Hangmen (Max Original)
- Silly Sundays, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)
August 31
- Iyanu, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)
Live Sports
August 5
- Cincinnati Reds vs Chicago Cubs, 8 p.m.
August 12
- TBD vs TBD, @ TBD p.m.
August 19
- TBD vs TBD, @ TBD p.m.
August 26
- TBD vs TBD, @ TBD p.m.
August 30
- Hawaii vs Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
NASCAR
August 3
- Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol, 3:30 p.m.
August 10
- Go Bowling at The Glen, 2 p.m.
August 16
- Cook Out 400, 7:30 p.m.
August 23
- Coke Zero Sugar 400, 7:30 p.m.
August 31
- Cook Out Southern 500, 6 p.m.
NASCAR Practices & Qualifying
August 2
- Iowa Speedway (Newton, Iowa), 1:30 p.m.
August 9
- Watkins Glen International (Watkins Glen, NY), Noon
August 15
- Richmond Raceway (Richmond, Virginia), 4:30 p.m.
August 22
- Daytona International Speedway (Daytona Beach, Florida), 5 p.m.
August 30
- Darlington Raceway (Darlington, South Carolina), 9 a.m.
All Elite Wrestling Schedule
August 6
- AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
August 9
- AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
August 13
- AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
August 16
- AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
August 20
- AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
August 23
- AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
August 27
- AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
August 29
- Relive Kenny Omega’s historic World Championship reign, as AEW Dynamite kicks off 2021 from our Jacksonville home!
August 30
- AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
