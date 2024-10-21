Everything New Coming to Disney Plus November 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.

Coming to Disney+ this November 2024

Friday, November 1

  • Music By John Williams – Premiere
  • Ayla & The Mirrors – New Episodes

Saturday, November 2

  • Endurance

Wednesday, November 6

  • Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 5 episodes)

Monday, November 11

  • SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures (Shorts) (S1, 4 episodes)

Tuesday, November 12

  • Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode live 8/7c

Thursday, November 14

  • The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth (3 episodes)

Friday, November 15

  • An Almost Christmas Story – Premiere

Monday, November 18

  • Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 4 episodes)

Tuesday, November 19

  • Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode live 8/7c

Wednesday, November 20

  • Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)

Friday, November 22

  • Out of My Mind – Premiere

Monday, November 25

  • Tsunami: Race Against Time (S1, 4 episodes)

Tuesday, November 26

  • Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode live 8/7c

Wednesday, November 27

  • Disney Jr.’s Ariel (S1, 4 episodes)

Friday, November 29

  • Descendants: The Rise of the Red (Sing-Along Version)
  • Mary Poppins Special
  • Miraculous World London: At the Edge of Time
  • Oz the Great and Powerful
  • Beatles ’64 – Premiere

Saturday, November 30

  • Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S2, 5 episodes)
  • Mickey and Minnie’s Christmas Carols (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here