Everything New Coming to Disney Plus March 2025

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.

March 3

Malawi Wildlife Rescue (S2, 6 episodes)

March 4

Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Two-Episode Premiere

March 5

Morphle: Shorts (S1, 15 episodes)

Primos (S1, 9 episodes)

Win or Lose – Two New Episodes

March 11

Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Episode 3

March 12

Disney Jr.’s Ariel (S1, 4 episodes)

Port Protection Alaska (S8, 10 episodes)

Meet the Pickles: The Making of Win or Lose

Win or Lose – Two New Episodes

March 18

Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Episode 4

March 19

Life Below Zero (S23, 20 episodes)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 2) – 12 Remaining Episodes

March 22

Animals, They’re Just Like Us! (S1, 6 episodes)

March 24

David Blaine Do Not Attempt – Two-Episode Premiere

March 25

Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Episodes 5 & 6

March 26

Morphle and the Magic Pets: Shorts (S1, 10 episodes)

March 28

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip – Premiere

March 31

David Blaine Do Not Attempt – Two New Episodes

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email