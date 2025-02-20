Everything New Coming to Disney Plus March 2025

Michael Carpenter
March 3

  • Malawi Wildlife Rescue (S2, 6 episodes)

March 4

  • Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Two-Episode Premiere

March 5

  • Morphle: Shorts (S1, 15 episodes)
  • Primos (S1, 9 episodes)
  • Win or Lose – Two New Episodes

March 11

  • Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Episode 3

March 12

  • Disney Jr.’s Ariel (S1, 4 episodes)
  • Port Protection Alaska (S8, 10 episodes)
  • Meet the Pickles: The Making of Win or Lose
  • Win or Lose – Two New Episodes

March 18

  • Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Episode 4

March 19

  • Life Below Zero (S23, 20 episodes)
  • Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 2) – 12 Remaining Episodes

March 22

  • Animals, They’re Just Like Us! (S1, 6 episodes)

March 24

  • David Blaine Do Not Attempt – Two-Episode Premiere

March 25

  • Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Episodes 5 & 6

March 26

  • Morphle and the Magic Pets: Shorts (S1, 10 episodes)

March 28

  • Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip – Premiere

March 31

  • David Blaine Do Not Attempt – Two New Episodes

