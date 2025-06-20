Everything New Coming to Disney Plus July 2025

Disney+ July 2025 Streaming Schedule: Everything Coming This Month
Tuesday, July 1
- Critter Fixers: Country Vets (Season 6, 12 episodes)
- Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 5, 10 episodes)
- Ironheart – Premiere – Episodes 4-6 at 6pm PT
- Phineas and Ferb (New Season) – The inventive stepbrothers tackle another 104 days of summer while Candace tries to bust them and Perry continues his double life as Agent P
Wednesday, July 2
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 6, 8 episodes)
- ZOMBIES (Sing-Along Version)
- ZOMBIES 2 (Sing-Along Version)
- ZOMBIES 3 (Sing-Along Version)
Sunday, July 6
- Investigation Shark Attack (Season 1, 6 episodes)
- Shark Quest: Hunt for the Apex Predator (Season 1, 2 episodes)
- Sharks of the North
- Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory
- Super Shark Highway (Season 1, 6 episodes)
Wednesday, July 9
- Ancient Aliens: Origins (Season 1, 12 episodes)
- People and Places: Shorts – Premiere
- The Academy – A South African woman prepares for the Round Robben Island race
- Camp Alec – Documentary about a sleepaway camp for nonspeaking kids in Michigan
- I Scream, You Scream – Hybrid doc following ice cream seller “Showtime” who wants to return to music
- Sophie and the Baron – Artistic collaboration between photographer Baron Wolman and artist Sophie Kipner
Thursday, July 10
- Summer Baking Championship (Season 1, 8 episodes)
- Suspicious Minds – Premiere – Amber, a thief, arrives on Isla Esperanza to steal the Tiara of Santa Águeda but encounters her former partner Rui
Friday, July 11
- Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story
- ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires – Premiere – Zed and Addison’s road trip leads to a monster rivalry between Daywalkers and Vampires
Thursday, July 17
- America’s Funniest Home Videos (Seasons 13-15, 67 episodes)
- Disneyland Resort P.O.V. Walkthroughs – Premiere – Immersive experiences celebrating Disneyland’s 70th anniversary featuring:
- Pirates of the Caribbean
- Indiana Jones Adventure
- Radiator Springs Racers
- Incredicoaster
- Haunted Mansion
- Tiana’s Bayou Adventure
- Cars Land
- Pixar Pal-A-Round
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
- Jungle Cruise
- Soarin’ Around the World
- Avengers Campus
- Hollywood Land
- Main Street, U.S.A.
- Mickey’s ToonTown
- 70th Celebration Nighttime Spectaculars
Friday, July 18
- Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium
Tuesday, July 22
- Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ – Premiere – Continuation of the Emmy Award-winning series with new characters including Little Helper and Duffy the Disney Bear
Wednesday, July 23
- Kiff (Season 2) – Premiere – Kiff and Barry’s adventures continue in Table Town with animals and magical oddballs
Saturday, July 26
- BBQ Brawl (Seasons 1-2, 14 episodes)
- Theme Song Takeover (Season 4, 6 episodes)
- Ultimate Summer Cook-Off (Season 1, 4 episodes)
Monday, July 28
- Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time (Season 1, 5 episodes)
Wednesday, July 30
- Big City Greens (Season 4, 10 episodes)
- StuGo: Shorts (Season 1, 6 episodes)
- StuGo – Premiere – Animated series about six middle schoolers tricked into attending a fake summer camp by a mad scientist on a tropical island
Thursday, July 31
- Project Runway (Seasons 1-4, 51 episodes)
- Project Runway (Season 21) – Two-Episode Premiere
- Episode 1 at 9pm PT
- Episode 2 at 10pm PT
