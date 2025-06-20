Everything New Coming to Disney Plus July 2025

Michael Carpenter
Disney+ July 2025 Streaming Schedule: Everything Coming This Month

Tuesday, July 1

  • Critter Fixers: Country Vets (Season 6, 12 episodes)
  • Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 5, 10 episodes)
  • Ironheart – Premiere – Episodes 4-6 at 6pm PT
  • Phineas and Ferb (New Season) – The inventive stepbrothers tackle another 104 days of summer while Candace tries to bust them and Perry continues his double life as Agent P

Wednesday, July 2

  • Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 6, 8 episodes)
  • ZOMBIES (Sing-Along Version)
  • ZOMBIES 2 (Sing-Along Version)
  • ZOMBIES 3 (Sing-Along Version)

Sunday, July 6

  • Investigation Shark Attack (Season 1, 6 episodes)
  • Shark Quest: Hunt for the Apex Predator (Season 1, 2 episodes)
  • Sharks of the North
  • Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory
  • Super Shark Highway (Season 1, 6 episodes)

Wednesday, July 9

  • Ancient Aliens: Origins (Season 1, 12 episodes)
  • People and Places: Shorts – Premiere
    • The Academy – A South African woman prepares for the Round Robben Island race
    • Camp Alec – Documentary about a sleepaway camp for nonspeaking kids in Michigan
    • I Scream, You Scream – Hybrid doc following ice cream seller “Showtime” who wants to return to music
    • Sophie and the Baron – Artistic collaboration between photographer Baron Wolman and artist Sophie Kipner

Thursday, July 10

  • Summer Baking Championship (Season 1, 8 episodes)
  • Suspicious Minds – Premiere – Amber, a thief, arrives on Isla Esperanza to steal the Tiara of Santa Águeda but encounters her former partner Rui

Friday, July 11

  • Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story
  • ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires – Premiere – Zed and Addison’s road trip leads to a monster rivalry between Daywalkers and Vampires

Thursday, July 17

  • America’s Funniest Home Videos (Seasons 13-15, 67 episodes)
  • Disneyland Resort P.O.V. Walkthroughs – Premiere – Immersive experiences celebrating Disneyland’s 70th anniversary featuring:
    • Pirates of the Caribbean
    • Indiana Jones Adventure
    • Radiator Springs Racers
    • Incredicoaster
    • Haunted Mansion
    • Tiana’s Bayou Adventure
    • Cars Land
    • Pixar Pal-A-Round
    • Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
    • Jungle Cruise
    • Soarin’ Around the World
    • Avengers Campus
    • Hollywood Land
    • Main Street, U.S.A.
    • Mickey’s ToonTown
    • 70th Celebration Nighttime Spectaculars

Friday, July 18

  • Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium

Tuesday, July 22

  • Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ – Premiere – Continuation of the Emmy Award-winning series with new characters including Little Helper and Duffy the Disney Bear

Wednesday, July 23

  • Kiff (Season 2) – Premiere – Kiff and Barry’s adventures continue in Table Town with animals and magical oddballs

Saturday, July 26

  • BBQ Brawl (Seasons 1-2, 14 episodes)
  • Theme Song Takeover (Season 4, 6 episodes)
  • Ultimate Summer Cook-Off (Season 1, 4 episodes)

Monday, July 28

  • Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time (Season 1, 5 episodes)

Wednesday, July 30

  • Big City Greens (Season 4, 10 episodes)
  • StuGo: Shorts (Season 1, 6 episodes)
  • StuGo – Premiere – Animated series about six middle schoolers tricked into attending a fake summer camp by a mad scientist on a tropical island

Thursday, July 31

  • Project Runway (Seasons 1-4, 51 episodes)
  • Project Runway (Season 21) – Two-Episode Premiere
    • Episode 1 at 9pm PT
    • Episode 2 at 10pm PT

