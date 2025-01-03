Everything New Coming to Disney Plus January 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.

Titles are subject to change.

Coming to Disney+ this January 2025

January 1

  • Morphle: Shorts (S1, 10 Episodes)

January 7

  • Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Episode 7)

January 9

  • UFOs: Investigating the Unknown (S2, 6 Episodes)

January 10

  • Goosebumps: The Vanishing (All Episodes)

January 11

  • My Best Friend’s an Animal (S1, 6 Episodes)

January 14

  • Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Episode 8)

January 15

  • A Real Bug’s Life (S2, All Episodes)
  • America’s Funniest Home Videos: Global (S30-31 and 12, 58 Episodes)
  • History’s Greatest Mysteries (S5, 15 Episodes)

January 18

  • Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 3 Episodes)

January 22

  • Kiff: Lore of the Ring Light
  • To Catch a Smuggler: Tropical Takedown (S1, 10 Episodes)

January 29

  • Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Two-Episode Premiere)
  • Foods that Built America (S5, 12 Episodes)
  • Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup (S1, 8 Episodes)
  • Pirates: Behind the Legends (S1, 8 Episodes)

