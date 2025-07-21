Everything New Coming to Disney Plus August 2025

August 2025 brings an exciting lineup of new content to Disney+, from Marvel animated series to holiday specials and international programming. The month features major premieres like Eyes of Wakanda, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, and the third season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. Disney+ subscribers will also gain access to select Hulu and ESPN content throughout the month.
August 1
King & Prince: What We Got (Japanese Version)
Outdoor Adventure Stream Launch
August 3
Naming the Dead Season 1
August 6
Christmas Wars Seasons 1 & 2
Low Life Season 1
Rachael Ray’s Holidays Season 1
Raising Asia Season 1
Wild Vietnam Season 1
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 3
August 7
Ancient Aliens: Origins Season 1
Project Runway Season 21 Episode 3
August 8
Christmas Hotel
A Christmas in Tennessee
The Christmas Pact
Radio Christmas
SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures Shorts Season 2
August 10
Traveling with Snow Man Episode 2
August 12
Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends
August 13
Chibiverse Season 2
Chibiverse Season 3
Low Life Season 1
August 14
Project Runway Season 21 Episode 4
August 15
Limitless: Live Better Now
Stand Up to Cancer 2025
August 17
Disney Jr. Ariel Shorts Season 1
August 20
Ice Road Rescue Seasons 7, 8 & 9
Reminder Season 1
August 21
Me & Winnie the Pooh Season 2
Project Runway Season 21 Episode 5
August 22
Disney Jr.’s Ariel Season 1
August 25
The Last Rhinos: A New Hope
LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite
Princess Stream Launch
August 27
Chibi Tiny Tales Shorts Season 6
Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends Season 4
Eyes of Wakanda
Shipwreck Hunters Australia Season 2
August 28
Project Runway Season 21 Episode 6
