Everything New Coming to Disney Plus April 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Disney+ April 2025 Release Schedule

Tuesday, April 1

  • Lost Treasures of Rome (Season 2, 6 episodes)
  • National Parks: USA (Season 1, 5 episodes)
  • RoboGobo (Season 1, 24 episodes)
  • Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again (Episode 7) – Premieres at 6pm PT

Thursday, April 3

  • Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America (Season 1, 3 episodes)

Friday, April 4

  • Kindergarten: The Musical (Season 1, 5 episodes)

Monday, April 7

  • David Blaine Do Not Attempt (Two New Episodes)
  • Not Just a Goof (Premiere) – Documentary about “A Goofy Movie”

Tuesday, April 8

  • Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again (Penultimate Episode) – Premieres at 6pm PT

Wednesday, April 9

  • Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3, 4 episodes)

Friday, April 11

  • The Abyss (4K)
  • Pets (Premiere) – Documentary exploring relationships between animals and their people

Saturday, April 12

  • Titanic: The Digital Resurrection
  • To Catch a Smuggler (Season 8, 8 episodes)
  • Doctor Who (Season 2 Premiere)

Tuesday, April 15

  • Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again (Season Finale) – Premieres at 6pm PT

Wednesday, April 16

  • Big City Greens (Season 4, 7 episodes)
  • SuperKitties (Season 2, 3 episodes)

Friday, April 18

  • Light & Magic (Season 2 Premiere) – Three-part series on Industrial Light & Magic

Saturday, April 19

  • Doctor Who (Season 2, Episode 2)

Monday, April 21

  • Secret of the Penguins (Season 1, 3 episodes)

Tuesday, April 22

  • ABC News Live Special: Last Lands (Season 1, 4 episodes)
  • Andor (Season 2) – Three-Episode Premiere at 6pm PT
  • Sea Lions of the Galapagos (Premiere) – Narrated by Brendan Fraser
  • Guardians of the Galapagos (Premiere) – Narrated by Blair Underwood

Friday, April 25

  • Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium

Saturday, April 26

  • Doctor Who (Season 2, Episode 3)

Tuesday, April 29

  • Andor (Season 2) – Three New Episodes at 6pm PT

Wednesday, April 30

  • Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 5, 7 episodes)
  • Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 3, 5 episodes)

