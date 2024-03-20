Everything New Coming to Disney Plus April 2024

Coming to Disney+ this April 2024

April 1

  • Theme Song Takeover (S3, 4 episodes)

April 3

  • Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S2, 5 episodes)
  • Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S4, 12 episodes)
  • Wish
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 310 “Identity Crisis” and Episode 311 “Point of No Return”
  • X-Men ’97 – Episode 4

April 7

  • Bluey (Season 3) – New Episode Premiere “Ghostbasket”

April 10

  • Firebuds (S2, 4 episodes)
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol (S24, 10 episodes)
  • Shorts Spectacular (S2, 3 episodes)
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 312 “Juggernaut”
  • X-Men ’97 – Episode 5

April 14

  • Bluey (Season 3) – New Special Premiere – Extended-Length Special “The Sign” (28 minutes)

April 17

  • Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S12, 14 episodes)
  • Drain the Oceans (S6, 6 episodes)
  • PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 8 episodes)
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 313 “Into the Breach”
  • X-Men ’97 – Episode 6

April 22

  • Secrets of the Octopus (S1, 3 episodes)
  • Tiger – Premiere
  • Tiger on the Rise – Premiere

April 24

  • Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition (S1, 11 episodes & S2, 12 episodes)
  • Bring It! (S6, 10 episodes)
  • Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue (S1, 7 episodes)
  • Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 314 “Flash Strike”

