Everything Coming to Tubi in May 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
coming to tubi may 2025
Photo from Tubi

Complete guide to Tubi new streaming releases for May 2025. All titles begin streaming for free on May 1 unless otherwise noted.

Original Programming

Competition

  • WWE: EVOLVE – New episodes every Wednesday
    • A new generation of WWE prospects begin their in-ring journey with the goal of becoming the next great Superstar

Romance

  • WORTH THE WAIT (Available May 23)
    • The lives of multiple Asian-American strangers fatefully intertwine as they navigate budding love, confront profound loss, and encounter old flames

Thriller

  • RHYTHM & BLOOD (Available May 16)
    • Facing escalating threats from a dangerous stalker, a pop megastar begins falling for the handsome bodyguard she’s hired to keep her safe
  • THE KILLING COVE (Available May 30)
    • After a horrific incident at a college party, two sisters seek revenge against a privileged jock but find that danger follows their every move

Series Spotlight

  • Kojak (1973)
  • Moesha
  • The Shield
  • VR Troopers (Available until May 15)

Movies by Genre

Action

  • 2 Fast 2 Furious
  • Batman (1989)
  • Batman Forever
  • Batman Returns
  • Fast & Furious 6
  • Furious 7
  • Justice League (2017)
  • Machete Kills (Available May 23)
  • Mile 22
  • Stealth
  • The Fast And The Furious
  • The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift
  • The Flash
  • The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen
  • The Patriot
  • Tomb Raider (2018)
  • War

Art House

  • After Yang
  • Black Bear
  • C’mon C’mon
  • Frances Ha
  • Krisha
  • Locke
  • Mojave
  • Morris From America
  • One From The Heart
  • Ran (1985)
  • Revenge (2017)
  • The Eternal Daughter
  • The Souvenir: Part II
  • Waves

Black Cinema

  • All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt
  • ATL
  • Baby Boy
  • Barbershop
  • Barbershop 2: Back In Business
  • Blue Streak
  • Death At A Funeral (2010)
  • Dreamgirls
  • Friday
  • He Got Game
  • Johnson Family Vacation
  • Madea’s Big Happy Family
  • Married To Medicine
  • Medusa Deluxe
  • Menace II Society
  • Moesha
  • Next Friday
  • Rebound (2005)
  • Single Moms Club
  • The Friday After Next
  • The Wiz
  • Two Can Play That Game
  • Vacation Friends
  • Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Comedy

  • Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
  • Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
  • American Ultra
  • Benson (Seasons 1 & 2)
  • But I’m A Cheerleader
  • Click (2006)
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Funny Pages
  • Jackass: The Movie
  • Laggies
  • Like A Boss
  • Second Act
  • Single Moms Club
  • Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
  • The Death Of Dick Long
  • The Last Movie Star
  • This Is Spinal Tap
  • Vacation Friends
  • You Don’t Mess With The Zohan

Documentary

  • Gamestop: Rise Of The Players (Available May 31)
  • More Than A Game
  • Oasis Supersonic
  • Open Wide
  • The Summit

Drama

  • Agora
  • Devotion
  • Focus
  • Fury
  • Gladiator
  • God’s Creatures
  • Heartbreak Ridge
  • Kojak (1973)
  • Molly’s Game
  • Single Moms Club
  • Tears Of The Sun
  • The Last Movie Star
  • The Lincoln Lawyer
  • The Pianist
  • The Shield
  • Warrior (2011)
  • What Remains

Horror

  • 28 Weeks Later
  • Anaconda
  • Barbarian (2022)
  • Bones
  • Deep Rising
  • Dark Web: Cicada 3301
  • Escape Room (2019)
  • Escape The Field
  • Friday The 13th (2009)
  • Legion
  • Leprechaun
  • Prey For The Devil
  • Silent Hill
  • The Craft
  • The Monster
  • Tusk

Kids & Family

  • Mrs. Doubtfire
  • Open Season (2006)
  • Open Season 2
  • Rugrats Go Wild
  • RV (2006)
  • Scooby-Doo And The Reluctant Werewolf
  • Scooby-Doo’s Arabian Nights
  • Shrek Forever After
  • The Addams Family 2
  • The Goonies

Reality

  • Married To Medicine

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

  • 24 Hours To Live
  • Dune (1984)
  • Ender’s Game
  • Equals
  • Eva
  • Ex Machina
  • Interstellar
  • Planet Of The Apes (1968)
  • The 5th Wave
  • Weird Science

Thriller

  • A Man Apart
  • Anna (2019)
  • Captain Phillips
  • Clear And Present Danger
  • Fall
  • Medusa Deluxe
  • Now You See Me
  • Now You See Me 2
  • Patriot Games
  • Savages
  • Takers (2010)
  • The Long Kiss Goodnight
  • Trespass Against Us

Western

  • A Fistful Of Dollars
  • Bone Tomahawk
  • For A Few Dollars More
  • Hang ’em High
  • Lawless
  • Slow West
  • The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
  • The Salvation
  • The Wind
  • Woman Walks Ahead

