Everything Coming to Tubi in July 2025

Tubi’s July 2025 Streaming Lineup: Everything New This Month. Get ready for a blockbuster month of free streaming! Tubi is dropping an impressive collection of movies, series, and original content throughout July 2025.

New Tubi Originals

Action

Great White Waters (July 4)

Horror

Get Off My Lawn (July 11)

Thriller

TKO (July 18)

Series Spotlight

Brickleberry

Girlfriends

Hap & Leonard

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell

Kold & Windy (S1)

Major Dad

Millennials

Sanford And Son

The Jeffersons (S11 & S1)

Wow: Women Of Wrestling (S2-S3)

New Reality Content

Getting Warmer With Kal Penn (July 15)

Action Movies

12 Rounds

2 Guns

Baywatch

Escape Plan

Escape Plan 2: Hades

Escape Plan: The Extractors

First Blood

Hitman

Hitman: Agent 47

Jurassic World

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Non-Stop

Redemption

The A-Team (2010)

The Fate Of The Furious

Universal Soldier

Art House & Independent Films

A Most Violent Year

American Honey

Bones And All

Clemency

Hot Summer Nights

Rye Lane

The Captive

Under The Silver Lake

When You Finish Saving The World

While We’re Young

Zola

Black Cinema

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back In Business

Beauty Shop

Belly

Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club

Cadillac Records

Girlfriends

Good Burger

Juice

Jumping The Broom

Kold & Windy (S1)

Millennials

Obsessed (2009)

Pootie Tang

Sanford And Son

Southside With You

The Final Play

Top Five

Comedy

Anger Management (2003)

Baywatch

Bringing Down The House

Cuban Fury

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Dumb And Dumber

Goon: The Last Of The Enforcers

Hot Tub Time Machine

Jackass 3

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Major Dad

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed And Fabulous

No Strings Attached

Sweet Dreams

The Cable Guys

That Awkward Moment

The Benchwarmers

The Birdcage

The Longest Yard

Documentary

Culture Of Winning

Finding Fela

Drama

8 Mile

A Time To Kill

Amadeus (Theatrical Cut)

Flashdance

Forrest Gump

Fried Green Tomatoes

Get On Up

Minamata

Pulp Fiction

Spotlight

The Outsiders

Thelma & Louise

Titanic

Horror

Blair Witch (2016)

Bones And All

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Get Off My Lawn

Jinn

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Pet Sematary (2019)

Quarantine 2: Terminal

The Hills Have Eyes

The Nun (2018)

The Invisible Raptor

Kids & Family

Arthur And The Invisibles

Baby’s Day Out

Because Of Winn-Dixie

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Jumanji (1995)

Jungle 2 Jungle

Planet 51

Rango

Richie Rich

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

The Secret Life Of Pets 2

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Arrival

Déjà Vu

I, Robot

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell

Minority Report

Phenomenon

Riddick

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

The Core

The Running Man

The Sorcerer And The White Snake

War Of The Worlds

Thriller

Alice, Darling

Broken City

Colombiana

Death Wish (2018)

Destroyer

Don’t Tell A Soul

Obsessed (2009)

Outlaws

Pride And Glory

Sicario: Day Of The Soldado

Son Of A Gun

The Da Vinci Code

The Grey

The Menu

Wrecked

Western

Legends Of The Fall

Pale Rider

Rango

