Everything Coming to Tubi in January 2025

Complete Tubi January 2025 Streaming Guide

Original Content

Action

DON’T MESS WITH GRANDMA (January 24): A drunk Army ranger must fight off the vicious robbers who plan to loot the cabin belonging to his sweet, oblivious grandmother.

Documentary

TMZ PRESENTS: UFO REVOLUTION S2 (January 15): Embed with UFO journalist Jeremy Corbell on his mission for transparency culminating in the explosive November 13, 2024 UFO congressional hearing.

Thriller

SUGAR MAMA (January 3): When a businesswoman pursues a relationship with a sugar baby for research purposes, her curiosity with him spirals into obsession.

A KILL FOR A KILL (January 17): A deceptive motivational speaker becomes entangled in a deadly game with a fan who suggests they kill each other’s spouses.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY (January 31): A young woman assumes three identities to prey upon the men who did her wrong in their youth.

Talk Show

WE GOT TIME TODAY (New Episodes Every Tuesday): The legendary Deion Sanders is taking a step off the field and into the studio for a weekly talk show like no other! Each week, Deion and his co-host, Rocsi Diaz, will discuss the latest in news, culture, entertainment, and sports, as well as conduct an intimate interview with a celebrity guest.

Series Spotlight

Black Jesus

Killing Eve (January 15)

Limetown

The Magicians (January 15)

Movies by Genre

Action

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Double Team

Empire State

From Paris With Love

Geostorm

Honest Thief

Kiss Of The Dragon

Kung Fu Hustle

Redemption (Aka Hummingbird)

Spawn

Striking Distance

The System

Art House

Hotel Mumbai

Melancholia

Monos

The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent

The Year Of The Everlasting Storm

Black Cinema

Black Jesus

Bones

Love Thy Neighbor

Madea Goes To Jail

Rye Lane

The Longshots

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

Tyler Perry’s Acrimony

The Waterboyz

Comedy

Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar

Beerfest

Fargo

Fatman

Get Shorty

Hollywood Homicide

Jack And Jill

Stan & Ollie

The Duel

Vacation Friends

You’ve Got Mail

Documentary

Ailey (January 13)

Control Room (January 22)

Lo And Behold: Reveries Of The Connected World (January 17)

Slay The Dragon (January 20)

This One’s For The Ladies

Drama

City Of Lies

Deepwater Horizon (January 2)

Heartbreak Ridge

Hotel Mumbai

Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Southpaw

Taxi Driver

The Impossible

Horror

Brainscan

Carrie (1976)

Censor

Happy Birthday To Me

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghost Of Georgia

Separation

Swallowed

The Blob (1958)

The Cabin In The Woods

The Crazies (2010)

The Fog (2005)

The Grudge (2019)

The Haunting In Connecticut

Urban Legend

Wind Chill

Kids & Family

Another Cinderella Story

Astro Boy

A Cinderella Story

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2

Despicable Me 3

Looney Tunes: Back In Action

Planet 51

The Nut Job

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Zookeeper

Romance

Five Feet Apart

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

The Wedding Year (January 10)

Twilight

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Twilight Saga: New Moon

You’ve Got Mail

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

2001: A Space Odyssey

Chaos Walking

Godzilla: King Of The Monsters

Independence Day

Jack The Giant Slayer

Lockout

Mortal Engines

Prey (2022)

The Magicians (January 15)

Thriller

Above Suspicion

City Of Lies

Dangerous

Die Alone

Enough

Shot Caller

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

Western

Black Pioneer (January 28)

Dances With Wolves

Legend Of The Golden Gun

Pale Rider

Red Hill

The Shadow Riders

