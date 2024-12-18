Everything Coming to Tubi in January 2025

Complete Tubi January 2025 Streaming Guide
Original Content
Action
- DON’T MESS WITH GRANDMA (January 24): A drunk Army ranger must fight off the vicious robbers who plan to loot the cabin belonging to his sweet, oblivious grandmother.
Documentary
- TMZ PRESENTS: UFO REVOLUTION S2 (January 15): Embed with UFO journalist Jeremy Corbell on his mission for transparency culminating in the explosive November 13, 2024 UFO congressional hearing.
Thriller
- SUGAR MAMA (January 3): When a businesswoman pursues a relationship with a sugar baby for research purposes, her curiosity with him spirals into obsession.
- A KILL FOR A KILL (January 17): A deceptive motivational speaker becomes entangled in a deadly game with a fan who suggests they kill each other’s spouses.
- HAPPY ANNIVERSARY (January 31): A young woman assumes three identities to prey upon the men who did her wrong in their youth.
Talk Show
WE GOT TIME TODAY (New Episodes Every Tuesday): The legendary Deion Sanders is taking a step off the field and into the studio for a weekly talk show like no other! Each week, Deion and his co-host, Rocsi Diaz, will discuss the latest in news, culture, entertainment, and sports, as well as conduct an intimate interview with a celebrity guest.
Series Spotlight
- Black Jesus
- Killing Eve (January 15)
- Limetown
- The Magicians (January 15)
Movies by Genre
Action
- Bad Boys
- Bad Boys II
- Double Team
- Empire State
- From Paris With Love
- Geostorm
- Honest Thief
- Kiss Of The Dragon
- Kung Fu Hustle
- Redemption (Aka Hummingbird)
- Spawn
- Striking Distance
- The System
Art House
- Hotel Mumbai
- Melancholia
- Monos
- The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent
- The Year Of The Everlasting Storm
Black Cinema
- Black Jesus
- Bones
- Love Thy Neighbor
- Madea Goes To Jail
- Rye Lane
- The Longshots
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
- Tyler Perry’s Acrimony
- The Waterboyz
Comedy
- Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar
- Beerfest
- Fargo
- Fatman
- Get Shorty
- Hollywood Homicide
- Jack And Jill
- Stan & Ollie
- The Duel
- Vacation Friends
- You’ve Got Mail
Documentary
- Ailey (January 13)
- Control Room (January 22)
- Lo And Behold: Reveries Of The Connected World (January 17)
- Slay The Dragon (January 20)
- This One’s For The Ladies
Drama
- City Of Lies
- Deepwater Horizon (January 2)
- Heartbreak Ridge
- Hotel Mumbai
- Roman J. Israel, Esq.
- Southpaw
- Taxi Driver
- The Impossible
Horror
- Brainscan
- Carrie (1976)
- Censor
- Happy Birthday To Me
- Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghost Of Georgia
- Separation
- Swallowed
- The Blob (1958)
- The Cabin In The Woods
- The Crazies (2010)
- The Fog (2005)
- The Grudge (2019)
- The Haunting In Connecticut
- Urban Legend
- Wind Chill
Kids & Family
- Another Cinderella Story
- Astro Boy
- A Cinderella Story
- Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2
- Despicable Me 3
- Looney Tunes: Back In Action
- Planet 51
- The Nut Job
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
- Zookeeper
Romance
- Five Feet Apart
- Four Weddings and a Funeral
- Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
- The Wedding Year (January 10)
- Twilight
- Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
- Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
- Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- Twilight Saga: New Moon
- You’ve Got Mail
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
- 2001: A Space Odyssey
- Chaos Walking
- Godzilla: King Of The Monsters
- Independence Day
- Jack The Giant Slayer
- Lockout
- Mortal Engines
- Prey (2022)
- The Magicians (January 15)
Thriller
- Above Suspicion
- City Of Lies
- Dangerous
- Die Alone
- Enough
- Shot Caller
- Now You See Me
- Now You See Me 2
Western
- Black Pioneer (January 28)
- Dances With Wolves
- Legend Of The Golden Gun
- Pale Rider
- Red Hill
- The Shadow Riders
