Everything Coming to Tubi in April 2025

Starting April 1, 2025, a massive collection of movies and shows will be available to stream for free on Tubi (unless otherwise noted). From original content to beloved classics, here’s the complete lineup organized by category.
Original Content
Action
- PLAY DIRTY (4/4) – With Internal Affairs on his back, a corrupt cop moonlighting for a crime boss must take out a rival if he wants to live long enough to leave town.
Competition
- WWE: EVOLVE (New Episodes Every Wednesday) – A new generation of WWE prospects begin their in-ring journey with the goal of becoming the next great Superstar.
Talk Show
- WE GOT TIME TODAY (New Episodes Every Tuesday) – Deion Sanders and Rocsi Diaz discuss the latest in news, culture, entertainment, and sports as well as conduct interviews with celebrity guests. Season finale on April 8th!
Thriller
- CHECKMATE (4/11) – A detective teams up with her estranged father, a chess master, to stop a serial killer who uses the game to select his victims.
- AN UNUSUAL SUSPECT (4/25) – A defense attorney finds herself in a life-threatening situation when she unravels a client’s sinister plans.
Series Spotlight
- 19-2
- Girlfriends
- The Looney Tunes Show
- The Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries
- The PJs
Action Movies
- Alex Cross
- G.I. Joe: Retaliation
- G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra
- Godzilla Vs. Kong
- Kill Bill: Volume 1
- Kill Bill: Volume 2
- Killing Gunther
- Max Payne
- Parker (2013)
- Robin Hood (2018)
- Rush Hour
- Rush Hour 2
- The Jackal
- The Punisher (1989)
- Wrath Of Man
- xXx
- XXX: State Of The Union
Art House
- Cyrano
- Drive (2011)
- Monsters And Men
- Once Upon A Time In America
- Shirley
- To Live And Die In L.A.
Black Cinema
- All About The Benjamins
- Bustin’ Loose
- Chocolate City
- First Sunday
- Girlfriends
- How High
- How High 2
- Idlewild
- Little Man
- Malibu’s Most Wanted
- Money Talks (1997)
- New Jack City
- Ride Along
- Shaft
- The Perfect Guy
- The Porter
Comedy
- Bill & Ted Face The Music
- Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
- Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
- Born In East LA
- Code Name: The Cleaner
- Corporate Animals
- Cry Baby
- Dog (2022)
- Fighting With My Family
- Grown Ups (2010)
- Grown Ups 2
- Identity Thief
- Liar Liar
- Little Nicky
- Love, Rosie
- Me, Myself And Irene
- Monster-In-Law
- Paul
- Sausage Party (2016)
- Scary Movie
- Scary Movie 2
- Scary Movie 3
- Stuber
- The Break-Up
- The Hustle
- The Interview (2014)
- The Mask
- The Naked Gun From The Files Of Police Squad!
- The People We Hate At The Wedding
- The Spy Who Dumped Me
- The Watch (2012)
- Tropic Thunder
Documentary
- Justin Bieber’s Believe
- Totally Under Control (4/21)
Drama
- 90 Minutes In Heaven
- Bleed For This (4/15)
- Casino
- A Few Good Men
- Gifted (2017)
- On A Wing And A Prayer
- Road To Perdition
- Scarface (’83)
- Straight Outta Compton (4/16)
- The Guardian
- The Town
- Thirteen Lives
Horror
- Bitch Ass
- Cloverfield
- Corporate Animals (4/11)
- Evil Dead (2013)
- Gretel & Hansel
- Hannibal
- Hereditary (4/11)
- Jeepers Creepers
- Jeepers Creepers 2
- Split
- The People Under The Stairs
- The Silence Of The Lambs
- The Thing (’83)
- The Thing (’11)
Kids & Family
- 3 Ninjas
- DC League Of Super-Pets
- Flushed Away
- Gnomeo & Juliet
- Scooby-Doo! And The Spooky Scarecrow
- Scooby-Doo! Ghastly Goals!
- Scooby-Doo! Mecha Mutt Menace
- The Lego Movie
- The Looney Tunes Show
- The Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
- Babylon A.D.
- Cloverfield
- Constantine
- Death Becomes Her
- Edge Of Tomorrow
- Hellboy (2004)
- Life (2017)
- Mystery Men
- Predestination
- The Last Witch Hunter
Thriller
- 7500
- All The Old Knives
- Dark Web: Cicada 3301
- Fallen
- Hangman
- Hannibal
- Homefront (4/18)
- Lakeview Terrace
- Seven
- The Negotiator
- The Professional (1994)
- The Silence Of The Lambs
- U.S. Marshals
Western
- The Homesman
Note: All titles begin streaming for free on April 1 unless a specific date is noted in parentheses.
Please join our FREE Newsletter