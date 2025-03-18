Everything Coming to Tubi in April 2025

Starting April 1, 2025, a massive collection of movies and shows will be available to stream for free on Tubi (unless otherwise noted). From original content to beloved classics, here’s the complete lineup organized by category.

Original Content

Action

PLAY DIRTY (4/4) – With Internal Affairs on his back, a corrupt cop moonlighting for a crime boss must take out a rival if he wants to live long enough to leave town.

Competition

WWE: EVOLVE (New Episodes Every Wednesday) – A new generation of WWE prospects begin their in-ring journey with the goal of becoming the next great Superstar.

Talk Show

WE GOT TIME TODAY (New Episodes Every Tuesday) – Deion Sanders and Rocsi Diaz discuss the latest in news, culture, entertainment, and sports as well as conduct interviews with celebrity guests. Season finale on April 8th!

Thriller

CHECKMATE (4/11) – A detective teams up with her estranged father, a chess master, to stop a serial killer who uses the game to select his victims.

AN UNUSUAL SUSPECT (4/25) – A defense attorney finds herself in a life-threatening situation when she unravels a client’s sinister plans.

Series Spotlight

19-2

Girlfriends

The Looney Tunes Show

The Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries

The PJs

Action Movies

Alex Cross

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra

Godzilla Vs. Kong

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Killing Gunther

Max Payne

Parker (2013)

Robin Hood (2018)

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

The Jackal

The Punisher (1989)

Wrath Of Man

xXx

XXX: State Of The Union

Art House

Cyrano

Drive (2011)

Monsters And Men

Once Upon A Time In America

Shirley

To Live And Die In L.A.

Black Cinema

All About The Benjamins

Bustin’ Loose

Chocolate City

First Sunday

Girlfriends

How High

How High 2

Idlewild

Little Man

Malibu’s Most Wanted

Money Talks (1997)

New Jack City

Ride Along

Shaft

The Perfect Guy

The Porter

Comedy

Bill & Ted Face The Music

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Born In East LA

Code Name: The Cleaner

Corporate Animals

Cry Baby

Dog (2022)

Fighting With My Family

Grown Ups (2010)

Grown Ups 2

Identity Thief

Liar Liar

Little Nicky

Love, Rosie

Me, Myself And Irene

Monster-In-Law

Paul

Sausage Party (2016)

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Stuber

The Break-Up

The Hustle

The Interview (2014)

The Mask

The Naked Gun From The Files Of Police Squad!

The People We Hate At The Wedding

The Spy Who Dumped Me

The Watch (2012)

Tropic Thunder

Documentary

Justin Bieber’s Believe

Totally Under Control (4/21)

Drama

90 Minutes In Heaven

Bleed For This (4/15)

Casino

A Few Good Men

Gifted (2017)

On A Wing And A Prayer

Road To Perdition

Scarface (’83)

Straight Outta Compton (4/16)

The Guardian

The Town

Thirteen Lives

Horror

Bitch Ass

Cloverfield

Corporate Animals (4/11)

Evil Dead (2013)

Gretel & Hansel

Hannibal

Hereditary (4/11)

Jeepers Creepers

Jeepers Creepers 2

Split

The People Under The Stairs

The Silence Of The Lambs

The Thing (’83)

The Thing (’11)

Kids & Family

3 Ninjas

DC League Of Super-Pets

Flushed Away

Gnomeo & Juliet

Scooby-Doo! And The Spooky Scarecrow

Scooby-Doo! Ghastly Goals!

Scooby-Doo! Mecha Mutt Menace

The Lego Movie

The Looney Tunes Show

The Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Babylon A.D.

Cloverfield

Constantine

Death Becomes Her

Edge Of Tomorrow

Hellboy (2004)

Life (2017)

Mystery Men

Predestination

The Last Witch Hunter

Thriller

7500

All The Old Knives

Dark Web: Cicada 3301

Fallen

Hangman

Hannibal

Homefront (4/18)

Lakeview Terrace

Seven

The Negotiator

The Professional (1994)

The Silence Of The Lambs

U.S. Marshals

Western

The Homesman

Note: All titles begin streaming for free on April 1 unless a specific date is noted in parentheses.

