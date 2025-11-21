Everything Coming to Netflix in December 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

December 2025 brings a stacked lineup to Netflix, including the highly anticipated finale of Stranger Things 5, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, and Emily in Paris: Season 5. Here’s everything coming to the streaming platform this month.

Coming Soon

  • Cashero
  • Pro Bono
  • Robby Hoffman: Wake Up

December 1

  • All The Empty Rooms
  • CoComelon Lane: Season 6
  • Love is Blind: Italy
  • My Next Guest with David Letterman and Adam Sandler
  • Playing Gracie Darling
  • Troll 2
  • A League of Their Own
  • As Good as It Gets
  • Bad Teacher
  • Big Momma’s House
  • Big Momma’s House 2
  • Brightburn
  • Burlesque
  • Cheaper by the Dozen
  • Cheaper by the Dozen 2
  • Christmas Break-In
  • Godzilla
  • Hollow Man
  • Joy for Christmas
  • Kung Fu Panda
  • Kung Fu Panda 2
  • Kung Fu Panda 3
  • Little Women
  • Pulp Fiction
  • Stripes
  • The Ugly Truth
  • Victoria: Seasons 1-3
  • What Lies Beneath
  • The Wolf of Wall Street
  • Zero Dark Thirty

December 2

  • Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: Season 2
  • Matt Rife: Unwrapped – A Christmas Crowd Work Special

December 3

  • My Secret Santa
  • The Northman
  • Stranded with my Mother-in-Law: Season 3
  • With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration

December 4

  • A Lot Like Christmas
  • The Abandons
  • The Believers: Season 2
  • Forrest Gump
  • Fugue State 1986
  • I Wish You Had Told Me
  • Lali: Time to Step Up
  • Mean Girls (2004)
  • Mean Girls (2024)

December 5

  • Jay Kelly
  • Love and Wine
  • The Making of Jay Kelly
  • The New Yorker at 100
  • The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2
  • The Price of Confession
  • Owning Manhattan: Season 2

December 7

  • Babylon
  • Cast Away

December 8

  • Elmo and Mark Rober’s Merry Giftmas

December 9

  • Badly in Love
  • Blood Coast: Season 2
  • Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within
  • The West Wing: Seasons 1-7

December 10

  • The Accident: Season 2
  • Record of Ragnarok: Season 3
  • Simon Cowell: The Next Act

December 11

  • The Fakenapping
  • Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 2
  • Lost in the Spotlight
  • Man Vs Baby
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft: Season 2
  • The Town

December 12

  • The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1: episodes 5-7
  • City of Shadows
  • Home for Christmas: Season 3
  • Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

December 13

  • The Talented Mr. Ripley

December 14

  • PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie

December 15

  • A Cowboy Christmas Romance
  • Christmas at the Chalet
  • The Christmas Classic
  • Christmas on the Alpaca Farm
  • The Creature Cases: Chapter 6

December 16

  • Castle Rock: Seasons 1-2
  • Culinary Class Wars: Season 2

December 17

  • The Manny: Season 3
  • Murder in Monaco
  • What’s In The Box?

December 18

  • 10DANCE
  • Emily in Paris: Season 5

December 19

  • A Time For Bravery
  • Breakdown: 1975
  • The Great Flood
  • Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day

December 22

  • The Closer: Seasons 1-7
  • Elway
  • Sicily Express

December 23

  • Eden
  • King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Season 3

December 24

  • Downton Abbey: A New Era
  • Goodbye June
  • Tom Segura: Teacher

December 25

  • Christmas Gameday: Cowboys vs. Commanders
  • Christmas Gameday: Lions vs. Vikings
  • Stranger Things 5: Volume 2

December 26

  • Cover-Up

December 29

  • Members Only: Palm Beach

December 30

  • Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story
  • Ricky Gervais: Mortality

December 31

  • Sleeping with Other People
  • Stranger Things 5: The Finale

