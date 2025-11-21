Everything Coming to Netflix in December 2025

December 2025 brings a stacked lineup to Netflix, including the highly anticipated finale of Stranger Things 5, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, and Emily in Paris: Season 5. Here’s everything coming to the streaming platform this month.

Coming Soon

Cashero

Pro Bono

Robby Hoffman: Wake Up

December 1

All The Empty Rooms

CoComelon Lane: Season 6

Love is Blind: Italy

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Adam Sandler

Playing Gracie Darling

Troll 2

A League of Their Own

As Good as It Gets

Bad Teacher

Big Momma’s House

Big Momma’s House 2

Brightburn

Burlesque

Cheaper by the Dozen

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

Christmas Break-In

Godzilla

Hollow Man

Joy for Christmas

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Kung Fu Panda 3

Little Women

Pulp Fiction

Stripes

The Ugly Truth

Victoria: Seasons 1-3

What Lies Beneath

The Wolf of Wall Street

Zero Dark Thirty

December 2

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: Season 2

Matt Rife: Unwrapped – A Christmas Crowd Work Special

December 3

My Secret Santa

The Northman

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law: Season 3

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration

December 4

A Lot Like Christmas

The Abandons

The Believers: Season 2

Forrest Gump

Fugue State 1986

I Wish You Had Told Me

Lali: Time to Step Up

Mean Girls (2004)

Mean Girls (2024)

December 5

Jay Kelly

Love and Wine

The Making of Jay Kelly

The New Yorker at 100

The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2

The Price of Confession

Owning Manhattan: Season 2

December 7

Babylon

Cast Away

December 8

Elmo and Mark Rober’s Merry Giftmas

December 9

Badly in Love

Blood Coast: Season 2

Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within

The West Wing: Seasons 1-7

December 10

The Accident: Season 2

Record of Ragnarok: Season 3

Simon Cowell: The Next Act

December 11

The Fakenapping

Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 2

Lost in the Spotlight

Man Vs Baby

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft: Season 2

The Town

December 12

The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1: episodes 5-7

City of Shadows

Home for Christmas: Season 3

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

December 13

The Talented Mr. Ripley

December 14

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie

December 15

A Cowboy Christmas Romance

Christmas at the Chalet

The Christmas Classic

Christmas on the Alpaca Farm

The Creature Cases: Chapter 6

December 16

Castle Rock: Seasons 1-2

Culinary Class Wars: Season 2

December 17

The Manny: Season 3

Murder in Monaco

What’s In The Box?

December 18

10DANCE

Emily in Paris: Season 5

December 19

A Time For Bravery

Breakdown: 1975

The Great Flood

Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day

December 22

The Closer: Seasons 1-7

Elway

Sicily Express

December 23

Eden

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Season 3

December 24

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Goodbye June

Tom Segura: Teacher

December 25

Christmas Gameday: Cowboys vs. Commanders

Christmas Gameday: Lions vs. Vikings

Stranger Things 5: Volume 2

December 26

Cover-Up

December 29

Members Only: Palm Beach

December 30

Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story

Ricky Gervais: Mortality

December 31

Sleeping with Other People

Stranger Things 5: The Finale

