Everything Coming to Hulu in September 2022

By
Source Staff
-

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in September 2022.

September 1

  • 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
  • A Certain Scientific Railgun: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
  • A Certain Scientific Railgun: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
  • A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)
  • A La Mala (2015)
  • Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition: Complete Season 1
  • About Last Night (1986)
  • Aftermath with William Shatner: Complete Season 1
  • Aftermath with William Shatner: Complete Season 2
  • Alone: An Inside Look: Complete Season 1
  • America’s Book Of Secrets: Complete Seasons 1 & 3
  • American Pickers: Complete Seasons 2 – 4
  • American Pie (1999)
  • American Pie 2 (2001)
  • American Rapstar (2020)
  • American Reunion (2012)
  • American Ripper: Complete Season 1
  • American Wedding (2003)
  • Anaconda (1997)
  • Anais in Love (2021)
  • Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 15
  • Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 16
  • Ancient Impossible: Complete Season 1
  • Ax Men: Complete Seasons 1, 8 & 9
  • Bad Girls (1994)
  • Batman Begins (2005)
  • Behind Bars: Rookie Year: Complete Season 1
  • Beyond the Headlines: Catching the Craigslist Killer: Complete Season 1
  • Beyond the Headlines: Secrets of a Marine’s Wife: Complete Season 1
  • Beyond the Headlines: The Carlina White Story: Complete Season 1
  • Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1
  • Beyond the Headlines: The Jennifer Dulos Story: Complete Season 1
  • Beyond The Headlines: The Kamiyah Mobley Story with Robin Roberts: Complete Season 1
  • Beyond the Headlines: The Tiffany Rubin Story: Complete Season 1
  • Beyond The Headlines: The Watts Family Tragedy: Complete Season 1
  • Big (1988)
  • Biography: KISStory: Complete Season 1
  • Blood-C: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
  • Bloods: Season 2B
  • Born This Way: Complete Season 1
  • Breaking Their Silence: Inside the Gymnastics Scandal: Complete Season 1
  • Breaking Up (1997)
  • Catering Wars: Complete Season 1
  • Chronicle (2012)
  • City Confidential: Complete Season 1
  • Cliffhanger (1993)
  • Counting Cars: Complete Season 2
  • Court Cam: Complete Season 1
  • Court Cam: Complete Season 2
  • Court Cam: Complete Season 3
  • Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
  • Crime 360: Complete Season 1
  • Cultureshock: Complete Season 1
  • Dance Moms Miami: Complete Season 1
  • Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue: Complete Season 1
  • Dance Moms: Complete Season 5
  • Days That Shaped America: Complete Season 1
  • Desafio Sobre Fuego: Complete Season 1
  • Desafio Sobre Fuego: Complete Season 2
  • Diggers (2006)
  • Divided States: Complete Season 1
  • Dog The Bounty Hunter: Complete Season 1
  • Dolphin Tale (2011)
  • Drive Angry 3D (2011)
  • Escaping Polygamy: Complete Season 1
  • Extreme Moms: Complete Season 1
  • Extreme Paranormal: Complete Season 1
  • Extreme Unboxing: Complete Season 1
  • Fight Club (1999)
  • Fit to Fat to Fit: Complete Season 1
  • Fix This Yard: Complete Season 1
  • Flip This House: Complete Season 2
  • Flip This House: Complete Season 3
  • Flip Wars: Complete Season 1
  • Flipping Vegas: Complete Season 1
  • Food Porn: Complete Season 1
  • Forged in Fire: Complete Seasons 1 – 3
  • Forged in Fire: Knife or Death S1
  • Forged in Fire: Knife or Death S2
  • Found: Complete Season 1
  • Gangland: Aryan Brotherhood: Complete Season 1
  • Gangsters: America’s Most Evil: Complete Season 1
  • Gene Simmons: Family Jewels: Complete Season 1
  • Gene Simmons: Family Jewels: Complete Season 2
  • Get Smart (2008)
  • Gigantes de Mexico: Complete Season 1
  • Glam Masters: Complete Season 1
  • Going Si-ral: Complete Season 1
  • Gungrave: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
  • Haunted History: Complete Season 1
  • He Got Game (1998)
  • High-rise (2015)
  • Hispanic Heroes: Complete Season 1
  • Hoarders: Complete Season 4
  • Hook (1991)
  • Hope Floats (1998)
  • Hostel (2006)
  • Hostel: Part II (2007)
  • How Playboy Changed the World: Complete Season 1
  • Hunter x Hunter: Episodes 53-148 (DUBBED)
  • Hunter x Hunter: Episodes 80-148 (SUBBED)
  • Hunting Hitler: Complete Seasons 1 – 3
  • I Dated a Psycho: Complete Season 1
  • I Do…Until I Don’t (2017)
  • I Killed My BFF: Complete Season 1
  • I Love You…But I Lied: Complete Season 1
  • I Survived . . . Beyond and Back: Complete Season 1
  • I Survived: Complete Season 1
  • I Survived: Complete Season 2
  • Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 1
  • Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 2
  • Jamie & Doug’s NYC Date Night: Complete Season 1
  • Jamie and Doug Plus One: Complete Season 1
  • Jep & Jessica: Growing The Dynasty: Complete Season 1
  • Jessabelle (2014)
  • JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald: Complete Season 1
  • Kazaam (1996)
  • Kingpin: Complete Season 1
  • Kocktails with Khloé: Complete Season 1
  • Late Nite Chef Fight: Complete Season 1
  • Law Abiding Citizen (2009)
  • Little Fockers (2010)
  • Lost In Space (1998)
  • Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid: Complete Season 1
  • Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 1
  • Man vs. Master: Chef Battle: Complete Season 1
  • Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 & 7 – 9
  • Married At First Sight: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 7
  • Married At First Sight: Honeymoon Island: Complete Season 7
  • Married at First Sight: Second Chances: Complete Season 1
  • Married At First Sight: The First Year: Complete Season 1
  • Married At First Sight: The First Year: Complete Season 2
  • Married Life Diaries: Complete Season 1
  • Maverick (1994)
  • Meet The Fockers (2004)
  • Meet The Parents (2000)
  • Midnight Feast: Complete Season 1
  • Mobsters: Complete Season 1
  • MonsterQuest: Complete Season 1
  • Mountain Men: Complete Seasons 1 – 5
  • Multiplicity (1996)
  • Mushi-shi: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
  • Nell (1994)
  • Nine Months (1995)
  • Notes on a Scandal (2006)
  • Obsessed: Complete Season 1
  • Open Water (2004)
  • Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour: Complete Season 1
  • Panic 9-1-1: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
  • Paranormal Cops: Complete Season 1
  • Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 2, 11, 13 & 14
  • Philadelphia (1993)
  • Robot And Frank (2012)
  • Roll Bounce (2005)
  • Sell This House: Complete Season 1
  • Short Circuit (1986)
  • Snow White And The Huntsman (2012)
  • Space Dandy: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
    Steins;Gate: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
  • Storage Wars: Complete Season 12
  • Straw Dogs (2011)
  • Stripes (1981)
  • Swamp People: Complete Season 10
  • Taking the Stand S1
  • Tell It to the Bees (2018)
  • The American (2010)
  • The Cars That Built the World: Complete Season 1
  • The Cars that Made America: Complete Season 1
  • The Darjeeling Limited (2007)
  • The Dark Knight (2008)
  • The Day I Picked My Parents: Complete Season 1
  • The Engineering That Built the World: Complete Season 1
  • The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021)
  • The First 48 Presents: Critical Minutes: Complete Season 1
  • The Fisher King (1991)
  • The Good Shepherd (2006)
  • The Gospel (2005)
  • The Haunting Of: Complete Season 1
  • The Hitcher (1986)
  • The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer: Complete Season 1
  • The Machines That Built The World: Complete Season 1
  • The Man With The Iron Fists (2012)
  • The Mask of Zorro (1998)
  • The Men Who Built America: Complete Season 1
  • The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen: Complete Season 1
  • The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 3
  • The People Vs. Larry Flynt (1996)
  • The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)
  • The Rap Game: Complete Season 1
  • The Social Network (2010)
  • The Three Musketeers (2011)
  • The Titans That Built The World: Complete Season 1
  • The Toys That Built The World: Complete Season 1
  • The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 3
  • This Is 40 (2012)
  • Tigerland (2000)
  • Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 1
  • Tiny House Nation: Complete Season 1
  • TRANsitioning: Complete Season 1
  • True Lies (1994)
  • Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
  • Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)
  • Unidos por la Historia: Complete Season 1
  • Unidos por la Historia: Complete Season 2
  • Unplugging (2021)
  • Van Helsing (2004)
  • Wahlburgers: Complete Season 1
  • Wahlburgers: Complete Season 2
  • We Bought a Zoo (2010)
  • Won’t Back Down (2012)
  • World Food Championships: Complete Season 1
  • Year One (2009)
  • Young Guns (1988)
  • Young Guns II (1990)
  • Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 1

September 2

  • A Cat in Paris (2010)
  • Cuttputlli (2022)
  • Ernest & Celestine (2012)
  • Lupin III: The First (2019)
  • Wasted! The Story of Food Waste (2017)
  • White Snake (2019)

September 3

  • Active Measures (2018)

September 4

  • Stratton (2017)

September 5

  • You’re Not You (2014)

September 6

  • Petite Maman (2021)

September 7

  • Grid: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
  • Tell Me Lies: Three-Episode Series Premiere
  • The Cove (2009)
  • Racing Extinction (2015)

September 8

  • Wedding Season: Complete Season 1
  • The Zone: Survival Mission: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
  • Among the Shadows (2019)
  • Half Magic (2018)

September 9

  • Wild Horses (2015)

September 10

  • Capital One: College Bowl: Season 2 Premiere
  • The Last Victim (2022)

September 11

  • In Dubious Battle (2016)
  • Dirty Weekend (2015)

September 12

  • Monarch: Series Premiere
  • The Grand Seduction (2013)

September 13

  • Around the Globe in 80 Days (2021)

September 14

  • The Handmaid’s Tale: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere
  • The Come Up: Series Premiere
  • Higher Power (2018)
  • The Last Duel (2021)

September 15

  • 2 Days In New York (2012)
  • Alan Partridge (2013)
  • Cosmos (2019)
  • The Dustwalker (2020)
  • Freakonomics (2010)
  • I Give It A Year (2013)
  • Lost Girls (2022)
  • Love, Simon (2018)
  • The Mandela Effect (2019)
  • Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)
  • Red Dog (2019)
  • The Rest of Us (2019)
  • This Mountain Life (2018)

September 16

  • Atlanta: Fourth and Final Season Premiere
  • I Think We’re Alone Now (2018)

September 19

  • Best in Dough: Three-Episode Series Premiere

September 20

  • Reboot: Three-Episode Series Premiere
  • 9-1-1: Season 6 Premiere
  • The Cleaning Lady: Season 2 Premiere
  • Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat (2017)

September 21

  • The Resident: Season 6 Premiere

September 22

  • The Kardashians: Season 2 Premiere
  • Abbott Elementary: Season 2 Premiere
  • Big Sky: Season 3 Premiere
  • The Conners: Season 5 Premiere
  • The Goldbergs: Season 10 Premiere
  • Home Economics: Season 3 Premiere
  • Lego Masters: Season 3 Premiere
  • The Masked Singer: Season 8 Premiere
  • Spy x Family: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

September 23

  • Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter

September 24

  • Shark Tank: Season 14 Premiere
  • Dinner in America (2020)

September 26

  • Chefs vs. Wild: Two-Episode Series Premiere
  • Bob’s Burgers: Season 13 Premiere
  • Celebrity Jeopardy!: Series Premiere
  • Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 3 Premiere
  • Family Guy: Season 21 Premiere
  • The Great North: Season 3 Premiere
  • The Rookie: Season 5 Premiere
  • The Simpsons: Season 34 Premiere
  • A Chiara (2021)

September 27

  • Reasonable Doubt: Two-Episode Series Premiere

September 28

  • The D’Amelio Show: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere
  • Bachelor in Paradise: Season 8 Premiere
  • The Rookie: Feds: Series Premiere

September 30

  • Ramy: Complete Season 3 Premiere
  • Call Me Kat: Season 3 Premiere
  • Hell’s Kitchen: Season 21 Premiere
  • Welcome to Flatch: Season 2 Premiere

