Everything Coming to Hulu in September 2020

By
Michael Carpenter
-
hulu

From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in September 2020.

September 1

  • Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Season 4
  • Jeopardy!: Episode Refresh
  • 50 First Dates
  • Absolute Power
  • Aeon Flux
  • American Dragons
  • An American Haunting
  • Any Given Sunday
  • Anywhere but Here
  • Back to School
  • Bad Girls from Mars
  • The Bank Job
  • Because I Said So
  • The Birdcage
  • Broken Lizard’s Club Dread
  • Call Me
  • Carrington
  • The Cold Light Of Day
  • Cool Blue
  • Criminal Law
  • The Day the Earth Stood Still
  • De-Lovely
  • Demolition Man
  • Desperate Hours
  • Deuces Wild
  • Employee of the Month
  • The End of Violence
  • Evil Dead II
  • Extreme Justice
  • The Festival
  • Hanoi Hilton
  • Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
  • Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
  • Hoosiers
  • The House on Carroll Street
  • I Feel Pretty
  • The Impossible
  • Invasion U.S.A.
  • Jessabelle
  • Julia
  • The Last Boy Scout
  • The Last House on the Left
  • The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane
  • Love Is All There Is
  • Mad Money
  • Man of La Mancha
  • The Mechanic
  • Mississippi Burning
  • Mr. North
  • Music Within
  • Not Another Teen Movie
  • Notorious
  • The Omen
  • Outbreak
  • Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
  • Pieces of April
  • Practical Magic
  • Rambo
  • Reasonable Doubt
  • Religulous
  • Slow Burn
  • Some Kind of Wonderful
  • Stargate
  • The Terminator
  • Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her
  • This World, Then the Fireworks
  • Top Gun
  • Trolls World Tour
  • Turkey Bowl
  • Twilight
  • The Twilight Saga: New Moon
  • The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
  • The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
  • The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
  • Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls
  • The Weight of Water
  • Wanted
  • The Woods

September 2

  • Hell on the Border

September 3

  • Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

September 6

  • Awoken

September 7

  • Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 1A

September 8

  • American Ninja Warrior: Season 12 Premiere
  • Brother vs. Brother: Season 7 Premiere

September 9

  • Woke: Complete Season 1

September 10

  • Prisoners

September 11

  • My Hero Academia: Episodes 64 – 76 (dubbed)

September 16

  • Archer: Season 11 Premiere

September 17

  • The Good Shepherd

September 18

  • Pen15: Complete Season 2
  • Sherman’s Showcase: Black History Month Special
  • Babyteeth
  • The Fight
  • Gemini Man
  • StarDog and TurboCat

September 20

  • The Haunted

September 21

  • The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards: Special

September 22

  • Filthy Rich: Series Premiere
  • The Addams Family

September 23

  • Cosmos: Possible Worlds: Special
  • If Loving You Is Wrong: Complete Season 5

September 24

  • Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans

September 25

  • Judy

September 26

  • The Wilderness of Error: Series Premiere

September 28

  • Bless the Harts: Season 2 Premiere
  • Bob’s Burgers: Season 11 Premiere
  • Family Guy: Season 19 Premiere
  • Fargo: Season 4 Premiere
  • The Simpsons: Season 32 Premiere

September 29

  • Inherit the Viper
  • Trauma Center

September 30

  • Southbound

