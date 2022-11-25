Everything Coming to Hulu in December 2022

By
Michael Carpenter
-

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in December 2022.

December 1

  • Banyana: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
  • Big Brother: Complete Seasons 3 & 7
  • Bleach: Complete Seasons 1-26 (SPANISH SUBBED & DUBBED)
  • Floribama Shore: Complete Seasons 1-2
  • Love Island US: Complete Seasons 1-3
  • Project Runway: Complete Seasons 10,11,12 & 13
  • The Real World: Complete Seasons 3 & 30
  • Siesta Key: Complete Seasons 1-2
  • A Chance for Christmas (2021)
  • Anger Management (2003)
  • Awakenings (1990)
  • Bachelor Party Vegas (2006)
  • Barney’s Version (2010)
  • Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)
  • Being Julia (2004)
  • Brothers (2009)
  • Christine (1983)
  • The Da Vinci Code (2006)
  • Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (2006)
  • Dawn Of The Dead (2004)
  • Epic Movie (2007)
  • Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)
  • Final Destination (2000)
  • Final Destination 2 (2003)
  • Final Destination 3 (2006)
  • The Final Destination (2009)
  • Final Destination 5 (2011)
  • Good Kids (2016)
  • The Good Witch of Christmas (2022)
  • Hancock (2008)
  • The Happening (2008)
  • I, Frankenstein (2014)
  • I’m Glad It’s Christmas (2022)
  • Liar, Liar (1997)
  • The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)
  • Machine Gun Preacher (2011)
  • Marmaduke (2010)
  • Never Back Down (2008)
  • Only You (1994)
  • Pathfinder (2005)
  • Picture Perfect (1997)
  • Pulling Strings (2013)
  • The Rider (2018)
  • Rio (2011)
  • The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)
  • The Scout (1994)
  • Stomp The Yard: Homecoming (2010)
  • This Christmas (2007)
  • Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)
  • Wall Street (1987)
  • White Men Can’t Jump (1992)
  • Witless Protection (2008)

December 2

  • Darby and the Dead (2022)
  • American Carnage (2021)
  • Gone in the Night (2022)

December 3

  • Huda’s Salon (2021)

December 5

  • Back in the Groove: Two-Episode Series Premiere
  • Housebroken: Special Holiday Episodes

December 7

  • Connect: Complete Season 1

December 8

  • The Night House (2020)
  • Proximity (2020)

December 9

  • It’s A Wonderful Binge (2022)
  • The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 4
  • CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere
  • Fate of a Sport (2022)
  • My Favorite Girlfriend (2022)
  • White Elephant (2022)

December 10

  • Offseason (2021)

December 11

  • Retrograde (2022)
  • Rogue (2020)

December 12

  • Batman Begins (2005)
  • Blackfish (2013)
  • Dunkirk (2017)
  • Inception (2010)
  • Insomnia (2002)
  • The Dark Knight (2008)
  • The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

December 13

  • FX’s Kindred: Complete Season 1

December 14

  • Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game: Complete Limited Series

December 15

  • A Very Backstreet Holiday: Special Premiere
  • Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light: Special
  • Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne: Special
  • Braxton Family Values: Complete Seasons 1-3
  • Bridezillas: Complete Seasons 10-11
  • Class of 1975: Gene Simmons: Special
  • The First 48: Complete Seasons 1-2
  • The Food That Built the World: Complete Season 3
  • Freddie Mercury: Special
  • Growing Up Hip Hop: Complete Seasons 1-3
  • Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-3
  • Guns N’ Roses: Special
  • The Hunt for the Versace Killer: Complete Season 1
  • I Survived a Serial Killer: Complete Season 1
  • Love at First Sight: Complete Season 1
  • Mama June: From Not to Hot: Complete Seasons 1-2
  • Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48: Complete Season 1
  • Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 7 & 8
  • Married at First Sight: Complete Season 14
  • Million Dollar Matchmaker: Complete Seasons 1-2
  • O.J.: Guilty in Vegas: Special
  • Secrets of Playboy: Complete Season 1
  • Secrets of the Chippendale Murders: Complete Season 1
  • Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1
  • The Private Voice of Hitler: Special
  • Third Reich: The Fall: Special
  • Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 1
  • WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Complete Season 1
  • 360 (2011)
  • Life Partners (2014)

December 16

  • Collide (2022)
  • I Love My Dad (2022)

December 18

  • The Legend of Molly Johnson (2021)

December 19

  • Paranoia (2013)
  • The Torch (2022)
  • Three Minutes: A Lengthening (2021)

December 20

  • Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 7
  • Fear the Walking Dead en Espanol: Complete Season 7

December 21

  • Big Bet: Three-Episode Series Premiere
  • Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED)

December 23

  • Mack + Rita (2022)
  • Sharp Stick (2022)

December 24

  • Breaking News: ABC Tracks Santa: Livestream
  • Inside Airport Lost & Found: Special Premiere
  • The Hummingbird Project (2018)

December 25

  • The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: Livestream
  • Mfkz (2018)

December 26

  • Letterkenny: Complete Season 11
  • Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
  • Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
  • Last Looks (2021)

December 27

  • The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED)

December 30

  • Delia’s Gone (2022)
  • Into the Deep (2022)
  • The Last Journey of Paul W.R. (2020)

December 31

  • Enough Said (2013)
  • Runner Runner (2013)
  • New Year’s Eve: Times Square Ball Drop 2022: Livestream

