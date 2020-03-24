From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in April 2020.
April 1
Kabukicho Sherlock: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) Funimation
60 Days In: Narcoland: Complete Season 1 A&E
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 4 TLC
Alone: Complete Season 6 History
Breaking Amish: Complete Seasons 2 & 3 TLC
Bring It!: Complete Season 5 Lifetime
Chopped: Complete Season 36 Food Network
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 12 Food Network
Dance Moms: Complete Seasons 2 & 6 Lifetime
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 27 – 29 Food Network
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 3 TLC
Fast N’ Loud: Complete Season 13 Discovery
Fixer Upper (How We Got to Here: Looking Back on Fixer Upper): Special HGTV
Forged in Fire: Complete Season 6 History
Gold Medal Families: Complete Season 1 Lifetime
Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1 HGTV
House Hunters: Complete Season 120 HGTV
Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Complete Season 1 A&E
Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 5 Lifetime
Little Women: LA: Complete Seasons 7 & 8 Lifetime
Love It or List It: Complete Season 14 HGTV
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 9 FYI
Marrying Millions: Complete Season 1 Lifetime
Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 10 & 11 HGTV
Taken at Birth: Complete Season 1 TLC
The Family Chantel: Complete Season 1 TLC
The Food That Built America: Complete Season 1 History
The Kitchen: Complete Seasons 16 – 18 Food Network
Til Death Do Us Part: Complete Season 1 ID
TRANsitioning: Complete Season 1 (FYI) FYI
The Ant Bully (2006)
Bangkok Dangerous (2008)
Bend It Like Beckham (2003)
Blazing Saddles (1974)
The Book Of Eli (2010)
The Boost (1988)
The Chumscrubber (2005)
Diary of a Hitman (1991)
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who (2008)
Dr. T. and the Women (2000)
The Eternal (1998)
Free Birds (2013)
The Full Monty (1997)
Fun in Acapulco (1963)
Gator (1976)
Get Smart (2008)
Gods and Monsters (1998)
Gorky Park (1983)
Hud (1963)
Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)
Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)
Let Me In (2010)
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)
The Mexican (2001)
Misery (1990)
Moll Flanders (1996)
Phone Booth (2003)
Repentance (2014)
Risky Business (1983)
Romancing the Stone (1984)
The Jewel of the Nile (1985)
The Sender (1982)
Shirley Valentine (1989)
Spider-Man (2002)
Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (2019)
Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter (2019)
Who Let The Dogs Out (2019)
The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)
Zombieland (2009)
April 3
Future Man: Complete Final Season (Season 3) Hulu Original
Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Complete Season 4 Adult Swim
Siren: Season 3 Premiere Freeform
April 6
Too Cautious Hero: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) Funimation
April 7
No Guns Life: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) Funimation
April 8
Parasite (2019)
April 9
Who Wants to be a Millionaire?: Series Premiere ABC
Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life: Complete Season 2a (DUBBED) Funimation
Little Joe (2019)
April 10
Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 4 Bravo
April 12
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Complete Season 9B Discovery Family
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic en Español: Complete Season 9B Discovery Family
April 14
The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart: Series Premiere ABC
The Baker and the Beauty: Series Premiere ABC
Songland: Season 2 Premiere NBC
Vault (2019)
Unlocked (2017)
April 15
Mrs. America: Series Premiere FX on Hulu
The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular: Special Fox
A Teacher (2013)
The Messenger (2009)
April 16
What We Do In The Shadows: Season 2 Premiere FX
Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)
April 20
Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)
A Kind Of Murder (2016)
April 22
Special-7: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) Funimation
April 23
Cunningham (2019)
April 24
Abominable (2019)
April 29
Footloose (2011)
April 30
2020 Billboard Music Awards: Special NBC