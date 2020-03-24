From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in April 2020.

April 1

Kabukicho Sherlock: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) Funimation

60 Days In: Narcoland: Complete Season 1 A&E

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 4 TLC

Alone: Complete Season 6 History

Breaking Amish: Complete Seasons 2 & 3 TLC

Bring It!: Complete Season 5 Lifetime

Chopped: Complete Season 36 Food Network

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 12 Food Network

Dance Moms: Complete Seasons 2 & 6 Lifetime

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 27 – 29 Food Network

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 3 TLC

Fast N’ Loud: Complete Season 13 Discovery

Fixer Upper (How We Got to Here: Looking Back on Fixer Upper): Special HGTV

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 6 History

Gold Medal Families: Complete Season 1 Lifetime

Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1 HGTV

House Hunters: Complete Season 120 HGTV

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Complete Season 1 A&E

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 5 Lifetime

Little Women: LA: Complete Seasons 7 & 8 Lifetime

Love It or List It: Complete Season 14 HGTV

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 9 FYI

Marrying Millions: Complete Season 1 Lifetime

Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 10 & 11 HGTV

Taken at Birth: Complete Season 1 TLC

The Family Chantel: Complete Season 1 TLC

The Food That Built America: Complete Season 1 History

The Kitchen: Complete Seasons 16 – 18 Food Network

Til Death Do Us Part: Complete Season 1 ID

TRANsitioning: Complete Season 1 (FYI) FYI

The Ant Bully (2006)

Bangkok Dangerous (2008)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

The Book Of Eli (2010)

The Boost (1988)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

Diary of a Hitman (1991)

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who (2008)

Dr. T. and the Women (2000)

The Eternal (1998)

Free Birds (2013)

The Full Monty (1997)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Gator (1976)

Get Smart (2008)

Gods and Monsters (1998)

Gorky Park (1983)

Hud (1963)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Let Me In (2010)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

The Mexican (2001)

Misery (1990)

Moll Flanders (1996)

Phone Booth (2003)

Repentance (2014)

Risky Business (1983)

Romancing the Stone (1984)

The Jewel of the Nile (1985)

The Sender (1982)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Spider-Man (2002)

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (2019)

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter (2019)

Who Let The Dogs Out (2019)

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)

Zombieland (2009)

April 3

Future Man: Complete Final Season (Season 3) Hulu Original

Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Complete Season 4 Adult Swim

Siren: Season 3 Premiere Freeform

April 6

Too Cautious Hero: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) Funimation

April 7

No Guns Life: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) Funimation

April 8

Parasite (2019)

April 9

Who Wants to be a Millionaire?: Series Premiere ABC

Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life: Complete Season 2a (DUBBED) Funimation

Little Joe (2019)

April 10

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 4 Bravo

April 12

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Complete Season 9B Discovery Family

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic en Español: Complete Season 9B Discovery Family

April 14

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart: Series Premiere ABC

The Baker and the Beauty: Series Premiere ABC

Songland: Season 2 Premiere NBC

Vault (2019)

Unlocked (2017)

April 15

Mrs. America: Series Premiere FX on Hulu

The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular: Special Fox

A Teacher (2013)

The Messenger (2009)

April 16

What We Do In The Shadows: Season 2 Premiere FX

Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)

April 20

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

A Kind Of Murder (2016)

April 22

Special-7: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) Funimation

April 23

Cunningham (2019)

April 24

Abominable (2019)

April 29

Footloose (2011)

April 30

2020 Billboard Music Awards: Special NBC