Everything Coming to HBO Max in November 2020

Can’t physically be with your family this Thanksgiving season? Sit back and relax with all the incredible new original series and blockbuster movies coming this November to HBO Max. Get ready for takeoff with the new HBO Max Original, The Flight Attendant. Starring Kaley Cuoco, the dark comedic thriller is a story of how an entire life can change in one night.

Here is what’s coming to HBO Max in November 2020.

Exact Dates to be Announced:

12 Dates Of Christmas, HBO Max Original Series Premiere

Colin Quinn & Friends: A Parking Lot Comedy Show, HBO Max Original Special Premiere

Crazy, Not Insane, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air Reunion Special, HBO Max Original Special Premiere

Full Bloom, HBO Max Original Series Premiere

I Hate Suzie, HBO Max Original Series Premiere

The Mystery Of DB Cooper, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Sesame Street, Season 51 2020

Valley Of Tears, HBO Max Original Series Premiere

Veneno, HBO Max Original Series Premiere

November 1

10,000 BC, 2008

13 Going On 30, 2004

2 Fast 2 Furious, 2003 (HBO)

Above The Rim, 1994

All Is Bright, 2013

America, America, 1964

Anchors Aweigh, 1945

Another Cinderella Story, 2008

The Arrangement, 1969

Austin Powers In Goldmember, 2002

Autumn In New York, 2000 (HBO)

Baby Doll, 1956

Battleship, 2012 (HBO)

Beasts Of The Southern Wild, 2012 (HBO)

Billy Madison, 1995 (HBO)

Blast From The Past, 1999

Blood Work, 2002

The Bridge Of San Luis Rey, 2005 (HBO)

Broadway Danny Rose, 1984 (HBO)

The Bucket List, 2007

The Children, 2009

A Christmas Carol, 1938

Chronicle, 2012 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

City Island, 2010 (HBO)

City Slickers, 1991 (HBO)

Clash Of The Titans, 2010

Critical Care, 1997

Cruel Intentions, 1999 (HBO)

The Dancer Upstairs, 2003 (HBO)

The Dark Knight, 2008

David Copperfield, 1935

Dead Man Walking, 1995 (HBO)

Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)

The Devil’s Advocate, 1997

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star, 2003 (HBO)

Dolphin Tale, 2011

Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, 2003

The Eagle, 2011 (HBO)

East Of Eden, 1955

Eight Legged Freaks, 2002

Elf Pets: Santa’s Saint Bernard’s Save Christmas, 2018

The Enforcer, 1976

A Face In The Crowd, 1957

The Fast And The Furious, 2001 (HBO)

Femme Fatale, 2002

The Five-Year Engagement, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

A Flintstone Christmas, 1977

A Flintstone Family Christmas, 1993

Free Willy, 1993

Friday The 13th, 2009

G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra, 2009

The Gauntlet, 1977

Genius, 2016 (HBO)

Get Santa, 2014

Girl In Progress, 2012

Grumpier Old Men, 1995

Grumpy Old Men, 1993

Guys And Dolls, 1955

Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)

Happy Gilmore, 1996 (HBO)

Heidi, 2006

High Fidelity, 2000 (HBO)

High Society, 1956

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012

The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies, 2014

The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug, 2013

Hollidaysburg, 2014

House On Haunted Hill, 1999

Ice Age: Continental Drift, 2012 (HBO)

Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes

The Iron Giant, 1999

J. Edgar, 2011

Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday, 1993

Jason X, 2002

King Kong, 1976 (HBO)

The Last King Of Scotland, 2006 (HBO)

The Lego Batman Movie, 2017

The Lego Movie, 2014

The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2014

License To Wed, 2007

Life Stinks, 1991

Linda And The Mockingbirds, 2020 (HBO)

Little Man Tate, 1991 (HBO)

Looney Tunes: Back In Action, 2003

The Losers, 2010

Lowriders, 2017 (HBO)

Made, 2001 (HBO)

The Madness Of King George, 1994 (HBO)

Magic Mike, 2012

The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special, 2017

Magnum Force, 1973

Malibu’s Most Wanted, 2003

The Man With The Golden Arm, 1955

The Mask, 1994

Menace II Society, 1993

Miss Julie, 2014 (HBO)

Money Talks, 1997

Mr. Nanny, 1993

Music And Lyrics, 2007

Must Love Dogs, 2005

Mystic River, 2003

National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon 1, 1993

Needful Things, 1993

The Neverending Story, 1984

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter, 1991

New York Minute, 2004

Nights In Rodanthe, 2008

Nothing Like The Holidays, 2008

Now And Then, 1995

Ocean’s 11, 1960

Old School, 2003

On The Town, 1949

Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas, Special Premiere

A Perfect World, 1993

Pleasantville, 1998

The Pledge, 2001

Popstar, 2005

Practical Magic, 1998

The Prophecy, 1995 (HBO)

The Prophecy 2, 1998 (HBO)

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent, 2000 (HBO)

Prophecy 4: The Uprising, 2005 (HBO)

Prophecy 5: The Forsaken, 2005 (HBO)

Radio Days, 1987

Red Tails, 2012 (HBO)

Rick And Morty, Season Four PremiereThe Right Stuff, 1983

Rock Star, 2001

Rosewood, 1997

Rumor Has It, 2005

Salvador, 1986 (HBO)

Scoop, 2006 (HBO)

The Sea Of Grass, 1947

The Secret Garden, 1993

Sesame Street, 1969

Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate, Special Premiere

Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, Special Premiere

Sinbad Of The Seven Seas, 1989 (HBO)

The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants, 2005

The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2, 2008

Smurfs Christmas Special, 1982

Some Came Running, 1958

Space Cowboys, 2000

Splendor In The Grass, 1961

Sudden Impact, 1983

Summer Catch, 2001

Swingers, 1996 (HBO)

Swordfish, 2001

A Tale Of Two Cities, 1935

Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines, 2003

Terminator Salvation, 2009

Terms Of Endearment, 1983

Thief, 1981 (HBO)

Thirteen Ghosts, 2001

Tightrope, 1984

The Time Traveler’s Wife, 2009

Tis The Season To Be Smurfy, 1987

Titans, Seasons 1 & 2

Torque, 2004

Tower Heist, 2011 (HBO)

The Town That Santa Forgot, 1993

Troll, 1986 (HBO)

Troll 2, 1990 (HBO)

True Crime, 1999

Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures, 2000

Twilight Zone: The Movie, 1983 (HBO)

Una Semana (HBO)

Unaccompanied Minors, 2006

Untamed Heart, 1993 (HBO)

Veronica Mars, 2014

A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas, 2011 (Extended Version) (HBO)

We Bought A Zoo, 2011 (HBO)

When You Wish Upon A Pickle: A Sesame Street Special, 2018

Wild Wild West, 1999

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!, 2004 (HBO)

Witches Of Eastwick, The, 1987

The Wood, 1999

Wyatt Earp, 1994

Yogi Bear’s All-Star Comedy Christmas Caper, 1982

Yogi’s First Christmas, 1980

Young Justice, Seasons 1-3

Zoo Animals (HBO)

November 2

Quadrophenia, 1979

We Are Who We Are, Season Finale (HBO)

A Woman Under The Influence, 1974

November 4

Looney Tunes, 1930 – 1969

November 6

Pecado Original (Aka Original Sin) (HBO)

November 7

The Dead Don’t Die, 2019 (HBO)

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Inductions (HBO)

November 9

Food Wars! Shokugeki No Soma, Season 5 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Industry, Series Premiere (HBO)

November 11

Patria, Season Finale (HBO)

November 12

My Sesame Street Friends, 2020

November 13

De Lo Mio (HBO)

Entre Nos: LA Meets NY (HBO)

November 14

Dolittle, 2020 (HBO)

November 15

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season Finale (HBO)

Murder On Middle Beach, Docuseries Premiere (HBO)

November 16

His Dark Materials, Season Two Premiere (HBO)

Linda and the Mockingbirds, 2020 (HBO)

November 20

Porno Para Principiantes (Aka Porno For Newbies) (HBO)

November 21

Between The World And Me, Special Event Premiere (HBO)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season Finale (HBO)

Underwater, 2020 (HBO)

November 24

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Smurfs, Season 4, 1981

November 26

Craftopia: Craft the Halls, HBO Max Special Premiere

Craftopia: Merry Craftmas!, HBO Max Special Premiere

The Flight Attendant, HBO Max Original Series Premiere

Superintelligence, HBO Max Original Film Premiere

November 27

Chateau Vato (HBO)

How To With John Wilson, Season Finale (HBO)

November 28

The Call Of The Wild, 2019 (HBO)

November 29

The Undoing, Season Finale (HBO)