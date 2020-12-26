Everything Coming to HBO Max in January 2021

Spread the word, Upper Eastsiders — all six seasons of “Gossip Girl” are coming to HBO Max on January 1st. On January 29, John Lee Hancock’s suspenseful psychological thriller “The Little Things” starring Academy Award winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto, premieres in theaters around the country and on HBO Max the same day. “The Little Things” will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from its theatrical release in the U.S. included at no additional cost to subscribers.
Here is what’s coming to HBO Max in January 2021.
Exact Dates to be Announced:
- Arthur’s Law, Max Original Series Premiere
- The Event, Max Original Series Premiere
- Locked Down, Max Original Film Premiere
- Perfect Life (fka Vida Perfecta), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Possessions, HBO Max Season 1 Premiere
- Selena + Chef, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
January 1:
- 12 oz. Mouse, Seasons 1 & 2
- 42nd Street, 1933
- All the President’s Men, 1976
- Apple & Onion, Season 1B
- The Autobiography Of Miss Jane Pittman, 1974 (HBO)
- Batman Begins, 2005
- Batman Beyond
- Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000
- Batman: Bad Blood, 2016
- Batman: Death in the Family, 2020
- Batman: Hush, 2019
- Batman: The Animated Series
- Blade, 1998
- A Better Life, 2011 (HBO)
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
- Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
- Check It Out! with Steve Brule
- Chinatown, 1974
- Codename: Kids Next Door
- The Color Purple, 1985
- The Conjuring, 2013
- Courage the Cowardly Dog
- Craig of the Creek, Season 2
- The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, 2002 (HBO)
- The Dark Knight, 2008
- The Dark Knight Rises, 2012
- Dim Sum Funeral, 2009 (HBO)
- Ed, Edd n Eddy
- El Amor No Puede Esperar (Aka Love Can’t Wait), 2021 (HBO)
- Happy Feet, 2006
- The Electric Horseman, 1979 (HBO)
- Escape from New York, 1981
- The Exorcist, 1973
- Flashpoint, 1984 (HBO)
- The General’s Daughter, 1999 (HBO)
- Gossip Girl
- Green Lantern, 2011
- Green Lantern: The Animated Series
- Gremlins , 1984
- Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990
- The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy
- Happily N’Ever After, 2007 (HBO)
- Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White, 2009 (HBO)
- Happy-Go-Lucky, 2008 (HBO)
- He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)
- Heaven Help Us, 1985 (HBO)
- The Infamous Future, 2018
- Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back, 2001 (HBO)
- The Jellies
- Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, 2020
- Kong: Skull Island, 2017
- Little Con Lili, 2021 (HBO)
- Loiter Squad
- Ma, 2019 (HBO)
- Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
- Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
- Magic Mike, 2012
- Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart
- March of the Penguins, 2005
- Margaret, 2011 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Miracle On 34th Street, 1994 (HBO)
- Miss Firecracker, 1989 (HBO)
- Mulholland Dr., 2001
- Mystic River, 2003
- Nitro Circus: The Movie 3D, 2012 (HBO)
- No Country for Old Men, 2007
- The Notebook, 2004
- Ocean’s 8, 2018
- Ocean’s Eleven , 2001
- Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007
- Ocean’s Twelve, 2004
- Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, 1985
- Piter, 2021 (HBO)
- The Producers, 1968
- Pulp Fiction, 1994
- Purple Rain, 1984
- Ready Player One, 2018
- Revenge Of The Nerds, 1984 (HBO)
- Revenge Of The Nerds II: Nerds In Paradise, 1987 (HBO)
- Revenge Of The Nerds IV: Nerds In Love, 2005 (HBO)
- Rollerball, 2002 (HBO)
- Se7en, 1995
- Shallow Hal, 2001 (HBO)
- Snowpiercer, Season 1
- A Star is Born , 2018
- Superman: Doomsday, 2007
- Superman: Man of Tomorrow, 2020
- Superman Returns, 2006
- Swimfan, 2002 (HBO)
- This Is Spinal Tap, 1984
- The Three Stooges, 2012 (HBO)
- TMNT, 2007
- Tom Goes to the Mayor
- The Trouble With Spies, 1987 (HBO)
- Underclassman, 2005 (HBO)
- V for Vendetta, 2005
- Van Wilder: Freshman Year (Extended Version), 2009 (HBO)
- Walk Of Shame, 2014 (HBO)
- Warrior, Seasons 1 & 2 (HBO)
- Willard, 1971 (HBO)
- Worth Winning, 1989 (HBO)
- You Can Count On Me, 2000 (HBO)
January 2:
- The High Note, 2020 (HBO)
January 4:
- 30 Coins, Series Premiere (HBO)
January 8:
- Patriot’s Day, 2016
- Scream, 1996
- Squish, Season 1
January 9:
- The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, Season 2
- Ben 10, Season 4A
- The King Of Staten Island, 2020 (HBO)
January 10:
- Miracle Workers, Season 2
- Tiger, Two-Part Documentary Premiere (HBO)
January 12:
- Against The Wild, 2014
- Against the Wild 2: Survive the Serengeti, 2016
- Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation, 2015
- Alpha and Omega 6: Dino Digs, 2016
- Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World, 2015
- Blue Valentine, 2010
- Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, 2000
- Earth Girls Are Easy, 1989
- An Elephant’s Journey , 2018
- The Escape Artist, 1982
- Get Carter, 1971
- Hecho En Mexico, 2012
- Hellboy: Blood and Iron, 2007
- Hellboy: Sword of Storms , 2006
- Hellboy: The Dark Below, 2010
- Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again, 2016
- The Killing of a Chinese Bookie, 1976
- The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness, 2013
- La Mujer de Mi Hermano , 2005
- Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Amazing Word Explorers , 2015
- Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Counting on Lemonade , 2014
- Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: The Letter Machine Rescue Team , 2014
- Leapfrog: Numberland, 2012
- Lost and Delirious, 2001
- Love and Sex, 2000
- Lovely & Amazing , 2002
- The Man Who Would Be King, 1975
- Meatballs, 1979
- The Men Who Stare at Goats, 2009
- A Mermaid’s Tale, 2017
- Mistress, 1992
- Mother’s Day, 2012
- Mud, 2013
- Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki, 2016
- Night is Short, Walk on Girl, 2017
- No Eres Tu Soy Yo, 2011
- Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure, 2019
- Ollie & Moon, Seasons 1 & 2
- Other Parents, Seasons 1 & 2
- Pinocchio, 2012
- Promare, 2019
- Reservoir Dogs, 1992
- Ride Your Wave, 2019
- Righteous Kill, 2008
- Sprung, 1997
- The Spy Next Door, 2010
- Tender Mercies, 1983
- Thanks for Sharing, 2013
- Turtle Tale, 2018
- The Visitor, 2008
- Vixen, 2015
January 14:
- Search Party, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
January 15:
- Stephen King’s It, 1990
- One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, 1975
- Poltergeist, 1982
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director’s Cut, Season 1 dubbed (Crunchyroll Collection)
- Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 19 Premiere (HBO)
- Roots (Mini Series), 1977
- Si Yo Fuera Rico (Aka If I Were Rich), 2021 (HBO)
- The Wayans Bros
January 16:
- Eve
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)
January 19:
- Everwood
January 20:
- At Home with Amy Sedaris, Season 3
- C.B. Strike, Season 1 (HBO)
- C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
January 21:
- Gomorrah, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
- Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1C
January 22:
- The New Adventures of Old Christine
- Painting With John, Series Premiere (HBO)
January 23:
- Don’t Let Go, 2019 (HBO)
- Person of Interest
January 24:
- Euphoria Special Episode Part 2: F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob, Special Episode Premiere (HBO)
January 26:
- Babylon 5
- Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
January 29:
- ¡Animo Juventud! (Aka Go Youth!), 2021 (HBO)
- The Little Things
- What I Like About You
January 30:
- The Mummy, 1999 (HBO)
- The Mummy Returns, 2001 (HBO)
- Pushing Daisies
- The Scorpion King, 2002 (HBO)
January 31:
- Axios, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)