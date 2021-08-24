Everything Coming to Disney Plus in September 2021

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in September 2021.
September 1
- Alaska Animal Rescue (S2)
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Tall End Of Trauma
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Hijacked Pack
- Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1), 4 episodes
- Dug Days (Shorts) – All Episodes Streaming – Season 1 Premiere
- Marvel Studios Legends – New Episode
- Monsters at Work – Episode 110 “It’s Laughter They’re After”
- Turner & Hooch – Episode 107 “To Serve and Pawtect”
- What If…? – Episode 104
September 2
- Behind The Scenes of Growing Up Animal – Premiere
September 3
- Dark Phoenix
- Smoky Mountain Park Rangers
- Tomorrowland
- Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Premiere
September 8
- Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective (S2), 15 episodes
- Disney’s Pepper Ann (S1 – S3)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (S19), 5 episodes
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 101 “Aloha – The Hello One” – Premiere
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 107 “Struggling Duckling / Friends Of The Family / Top Dog”
- Turner & Hooch – Episode 108 “Arf Appreciation”
- What If…? – Episode 105
September 10
September 15
- Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S2)
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S16)
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4), 13 episodes
- Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade (S1), 3 episodes
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 108 “The Ghost / The Imperfect Crime / Nut Soup”
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 102 “Love Is A Mystery”
- What If…? – Episode 106
September 17
- Confessions of a Shopaholic
- Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding
- Disney’s Broadway Hits At London’s Royal Albert Hall
- Flooded Tombs Of The Nile
- Jade Eyed Leopard
- Nona (Short) – Premiere
September 22
- Dog: Impossible (S2)
- Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1), 7 episodes
- Season 1 Premiere All Episodes Streaming –
- Star Wars: Visions (Filmmaker Focus) – All Episodes Streaming – Bonus Featurettes
- What If…? – Episode 107
September 24
- Spooky Buddies
- The Fault in Our Stars
- A Spark Story – Premiere
September 29
- Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1), 7 episodes
- Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3), 8 episodes
- Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S1)
- Disney Junior Vampirina (S3)
- Great Barrier Reef (S1)
- The Hatcher Family Dairy (S1)
- Rolie Polie Olie (S1 – S5)
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 110 “Too Late To Hibernate / Sorry Nut Sorry / Never Trust A Sausage”
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 104 “Lahela & Stitch”
- Turner & Hooch – Episode 111 “Hooch Machina”
- What If…? – Episode 108
