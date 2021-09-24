Everything Coming to Disney Plus in October 2021

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in October 2021.
October 1
- Alvin And The Chipmunks
- Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip
- Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!
- The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!
- LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales – Premiere
October 6
- Black Widow
- Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1) Ep. The Surprise Party Surprise / U.F. Oh-No
- Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River & Arctic War (S1)
- Drain The Oceans (S4)
- The Ghost And Molly McGee (S1), 5 episodes
- Impact With Gal Gadot (S1)
- Muppet Babies (S3), 9 episodes
- Puppy Dog Pals (S4), 5 episodes
- Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1) Ep. Rocket Rhino / Trick Or Trace-E
- Among the Stars – All Episodes Streaming – Season 1 Premiere
- Turner & Hooch – Episode 112 “Bite Club” – Season Finale
- What If…? – Season Finale
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 111 “Night of the Pizza Moon / Who’s Your Granny? / Summer Sidekick Syndrome”
- Chip and Dale venture into the city! / An old lady squirrel squats in the chipmunk’s home. / Dale wants to do things on his own.
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 105 “Dunk Cost”
October 8
- Disney Junior Mickey’s Tale Of Two Witches
- Under Wraps
- Muppets Haunted Mansion – Premiere
October 13
- Apollo: Back To The Moon (S1)
- Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1) Ep. The Spooky Spook House / Clarabelle’s Banana Splitz!
- Secrets Of The Zoo: North Carolina (S1)
- Secrets Of The Zoo: Down Under (S2)
- The Wizard Of Paws (S1)
- Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts (S1)
- Just Beyond – All Episodes Streaming – Season 1 Premiere
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 112 “Delivery Duck / Dark in the Park / Choppin’ Dale” – Season Finale
- Chip and Dale order food from Donald. / Donald is stranded in the park at night. / The chipmunks make a deal with Donald.
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 106 “Career Babes”
October 15
- Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood
- Megacity Of The Maya Warrior King
October 20
- Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1), 4 episodes
- PJ Masks (S5), 6 episodes
- The Wild Life Of Dr. Ole (S1)
- Disney Insider – Episode 108 “Drawn To Life, Muppets and the Haunted Mansion, Our Very Own Studio Tour”
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 107 “Mom-Mentum”
- Marvel Studios: Assembled – “The Making of Black Widow”
- What If…? – Episode 106
October 22
- Rookie Of The Year
- Thumbelina
October 27
- Port Protection Alaska (S4)
- Disney Insider – Episode 109 “Harmonies of Harmonious, Tiana’s Cuisine, Galaxy’s Edge Expands… Virtually”
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 108 “Talk-Story”
- Marvel Studios: Assembled – “The Making of What If…?”
October 29
- Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life
- McFarland, USA
