Everything Coming to Disney Plus in November 2021

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in November 2021.

November 3

  • Amphibia (S3, 5 episodes)
  • Dino Ranch (S1, 7 episodes)
  • Photo Ark (S2)
  • Storm Rising (S1)
  • Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 109 “Scutwork”

November 5

  • Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
  • Jingle All The Way
  • Jingle All The Way 2
  • Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (Short)
  • Santa Buddies
  • The Search For Santa Paws
  • Snow Buddies
  • Space Buddies
  • X-Men: First Class

November 10

  • Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 7 episodes)
  • Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 110 “Aloha – The Goodbye One”

November 12 — Disney+ Day

  • Feast (Short)
  • Frozen Fever (Short)
  • Get A Horse! (Short)
  • Jungle Cruise
  • Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
  • All-New Short From The Simpsons
  • Paperman (Short)
  • Tangled Ever After (Short)
  • The Little Matchgirl (Short)
  • The Ballad Of Nessie (Short)
  • Tick Tock Tale (Short)
  • Ciao Alberto (Short) – Disney+ Day Premiere
  • Entrelazados – All Episodes Streaming – Disney+ Day Premiere (Season 1)
  • Home Sweet Home Alone – Disney+ Day Premiere
  • Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special – Disney+ Day Premiere
  • Olaf Presents – All Episodes Streaming – Disney+ Day Premiere (Season 1)
  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Episodes 1-5 – Disney+ Day Premiere (Season 2)
  • Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett (Documentary Special) – Disney+ Day Premiere

November 17

  • Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 3 episodes)
  • Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)
  • Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 4 episodes)

November 19

  • A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa
  • Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives
  • Puppy For Hanukkah
  • The Pixar Story

November 24

  • Becoming Cousteau
  • PJ Masks (S5, 3 episodes)
  • Port Protection Alaska (S4)
  • Puppy Dog Pals (S4, 2 episodes)
  • Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa (S2)
  • Hawkeye – 2-Episode Premiere

November 25

  • The Beatles: Get Back – “Part 1” – Premiere

November 26

  • Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
  • Ernest Saves Christmas
  • Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
  • The Beatles: Get Back – “Part 2”

November 27

  • The Beatles: Get Back – “Part 3”

