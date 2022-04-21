Everything Coming to Disney Plus in May 2022

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in May 2022.
May 4
- Life Below Zero (S18)
- Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett – Premiere
- Moon Knight – Finale – Episode 6
May 11
- Just Like Me (S1, S2)
- Mira, Royal Detective (S2, 10 episodes)
- Something Bit Me! (S1)
- The Chicken Squad (S1, 5 episodes)
- The Wizard of Paws (S2)
- Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Moon Knight – Premiere
- The Quest – Premiere
May 13
- Sneakerella – Premiere
May 18
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)
- I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)
- Secrets Of The Zoo (S5)
May 20
- Shook
- Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers – Premiere
May 27
- Bad Boys
- D. Wade: Life Unexpected
- Hubble’s Cosmic Journey
- Mission Pluto
- Obi-Wan Kenobi – 2-Episode Premiere – Part I and II
- We Feed People – Premiere