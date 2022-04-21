Everything Coming to Disney Plus in May 2022

Michael Carpenter
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in May 2022.

May 4

  • Life Below Zero (S18)
  • Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett – Premiere
  • Moon Knight – Finale – Episode 6

May 11

  • Just Like Me (S1, S2)
  • Mira, Royal Detective (S2, 10 episodes)
  • Something Bit Me! (S1)
  • The Chicken Squad (S1, 5 episodes)
  • The Wizard of Paws (S2)
  • Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Moon Knight – Premiere
  • The Quest – Premiere

May 13

  • Sneakerella – Premiere

May 18

  • Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)
  • I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)
  • Secrets Of The Zoo (S5)

May 20

  • Shook
  • Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers – Premiere

May 27

  • Bad Boys
  • D. Wade: Life Unexpected
  • Hubble’s Cosmic Journey
  • Mission Pluto
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi – 2-Episode Premiere – Part I and II
  • We Feed People – Premiere

