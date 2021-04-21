Everything Coming to Disney Plus in May 2021

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in May 2021.
May 4
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 101 – Premiere
May 7
- Disney Wander over Yonder (s1)
- Disney Wander over Yonder (s2)
- Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken
- Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
- Big Shot – Episode 104 “Great in the Living Room”
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 107 “Pong Hockey”
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 102
May 14
- Disney Special Agent Oso (s1)
- Disney Special Agent Oso (s2)
- Disney Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps (s1)
- Xmen: The Last Stand
- Life Below Zero (s15)
- Race to the Center of the Earth
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 201 – “New Year’s Eve” – Season Two Premiere
- Big Shot – Episode 105 “This is our House”
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 108 “Change on the Fly”
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 103
May 21
- Disney Big City Dreams (s2)
- Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (s1)
- Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast
- Fury Files (Interstitials)
- Ice Road Rescue (s5)
- Running Wild with Bear Grylls (s6)
- Inside Pixar: Unpacked – Batch Premiere
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 202 “Typecasting”
- Big Shot – Episode 106 “Carlsbad Crazies”
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 109 “Head Games”
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 104
May 28
- Bluey (s2)
- Disney Sydney to the Max (s3)
- Kingdom of the Polar Bear
- Wicked Tuna (s10)
- Cruella – Premiere (The film will release simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access for a one-time additional fee on Friday, May 28.)
- Launchpad – Batch Premiere
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 203 “Valentine’s Day”
- Big Shot – Episode 107 “Kalm Korn”
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 110 “State of Play”
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 105
