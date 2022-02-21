Everything Coming to Disney Plus in March 2022

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in March 2022.
March 2
- Brain Games: On The Road (S1)
- Broken Karaoke (S1, 5 episodes)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 4 episodes)
- West Side Story
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 3 “It All Started with an Orange Basketball”
March 4
- Russia’s White Tiger
March 9
- Weekend Family – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 4 “Father Figures”
March 11
- Turning Red – Premiere
- Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red – Premiere
March 16
- Big City Greens (S3, 5 episodes)
- Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 6 episodes)
- Muppet Babies (S3, 2 episodes)
- Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 5 episodes)
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 5 “Snackland”
March 18
- Step
- Cheaper by the Dozen – Premiere
- More Than Robots – Premiere
March 23
- Doc McStuffins (Shorts) (S1)
- The Doc Files (S1)
- Parallels – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 6 “Get In”
March 25
- OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u – Premiere
- The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse – Premiere
March 30
- I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)
- Moon Knight – Episode 1 – Premiere
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 7 “When You Wish Upon a Roker”