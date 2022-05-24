Everything Coming to Disney Plus in June 2022

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in June 2022.

June 1

  • Glee (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)
  • Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)
  • A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel – Premiere
  • Club Mickey Mouse (SEA Version) – Season 4 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi – Part III

June 3

  • Mack Wrestles (Short)
  • Hollywood Stargirl – Premiere

June 8

  • Baymax Dreams (Shorts) (S1, S2)
  • Incredible Dr. Pol (S20, 12 episodes)
  • Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 10 episodes)
  • Ms. Marvel – Premiere – Episode 1
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi – Part IV

June 10

  • Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear – Premiere

June 15

  • Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (Shorts) (S3)
  • grown-ish (S4, 9 episodes)
  • Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)
  • T.O.T.S. (S3, 12 episodes)
  • The Wonder Years (S1, 10 episodes)
  • Family Reboot – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
  • Ms. Marvel – Episode 2
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi – Part V
  • Love, Victor – Seasons 1 – 2 and Season 3 – Premiere

June 17

  • Kings Ransom
  • Big Shot

June 22

  • G.O.A.T. (S1)
  • Villains of Valley View (S1, 5 episodes)
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi – Finale – Part VI
  • Ms. Marvel – Episode 3

June 24

  • Rise – Premiere
  • Trevor: The Musical – Premiere

June 29

  • Owl House (S2, 5 episodes)
  • Baymax! – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
  • Ms. Marvel – Episode 4

