Everything Coming to Disney Plus in June 2022

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in June 2022.
June 1
- Glee (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)
- A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel – Premiere
- Club Mickey Mouse (SEA Version) – Season 4 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- Obi-Wan Kenobi – Part III
June 3
- Mack Wrestles (Short)
- Hollywood Stargirl – Premiere
June 8
- Baymax Dreams (Shorts) (S1, S2)
- Incredible Dr. Pol (S20, 12 episodes)
- Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 10 episodes)
- Ms. Marvel – Premiere – Episode 1
- Obi-Wan Kenobi – Part IV
June 10
- Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear – Premiere
June 15
- Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (Shorts) (S3)
- grown-ish (S4, 9 episodes)
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)
- T.O.T.S. (S3, 12 episodes)
- The Wonder Years (S1, 10 episodes)
- Family Reboot – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- Ms. Marvel – Episode 2
- Obi-Wan Kenobi – Part V
- Love, Victor – Seasons 1 – 2 and Season 3 – Premiere
June 17
- Kings Ransom
- Big Shot
June 22
- Ms. Marvel – Episode 3
June 24
- Rise – Premiere
- Trevor: The Musical – Premiere
June 29
- Owl House (S2, 5 episodes)
- Baymax! – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- Ms. Marvel – Episode 4