Everything Coming to Disney Plus in June 2022

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in June 2022.

June 1

Glee (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)

A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel – Premiere

Club Mickey Mouse (SEA Version) – Season 4 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Obi-Wan Kenobi – Part III

June 3

Mack Wrestles (Short)

Hollywood Stargirl – Premiere

June 8

Baymax Dreams (Shorts) (S1, S2)

Incredible Dr. Pol (S20, 12 episodes)

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 10 episodes)

Ms. Marvel – Premiere – Episode 1

– Episode 1 Obi-Wan Kenobi – Part IV

June 10

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear – Premiere

June 15

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (Shorts) (S3)

grown-ish (S4, 9 episodes)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)

T.O.T.S. (S3, 12 episodes)

The Wonder Years (S1, 10 episodes)

Family Reboot – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Ms. Marvel – Episode 2

Obi-Wan Kenobi – Part V

Love, Victor – Seasons 1 – 2 and Season 3 – Premiere

June 17

Kings Ransom

Big Shot

June 22

G.O.A.T. (S1)

Villains of Valley View (S1, 5 episodes)

Obi-Wan Kenobi – Finale – Part VI

– Part VI Ms. Marvel – Episode 3

June 24

Rise – Premiere

Trevor: The Musical – Premiere

June 29