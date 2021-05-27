Everything Coming to Disney Plus in June 2021

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in June 2021.
June 4
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- Disney Amphibia (S2)
- Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3)
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3), Ep. Texas Throwdown
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
- Us Again
- X-Men Origins: Wolverine
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 204 “The Storm”
- Big Shot: Episode 108 “Everything to Me”
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 106
- Marvel Studios Legends
June 9
- Loki: Episode 1 – Premiere
June 11
- Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S4)
- The Happiest Millionaire
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3): Ep. Portugal’s Rugged Coast
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (S18)
- Zenimation: Season Two Premiere
- Big Shot: Episode 109 “Beth MacBeth”
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series:Episode 205 “The Quinceañero”
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 107
June 16
- Loki: Episode 2
June 18
- Luca
- Dino Ranch (S1)
- Disney Just Roll With It (S2)
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3): Ep. The Maine Ingredient
- Heartland Docs, DVM (S3)
- Big Shot: Episode 110 “Marvyn’s Playbook”
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 206 “Yes, And…”
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 108
June 23
- Loki: Episode 3
June 25
- Disney Bunk’d (S4)
- PJ Masks (S4)
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3): Ep. Croatia’s Coastal Adventure
- Running Wild With Bear Grylls (S6)
- When Sharks Attack (S1- S6)
- The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 101 “A Bunch Of Smart Orphans”
- Wolfgang
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 207 “The Field Trip”
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 109
June 30
- Loki: Episode 4
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.