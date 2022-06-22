Everything Coming to Disney Plus in July 2022

Michael Carpenter
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in July 2022. Find more entertainment news here!

July 1

  • 50 Shades of Sharks
  • The Birth of Big Air
  • The Good, the Bad, the Hungry
  • Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau
  • Raging Bull Shark
  • Slaying the Badger
  • World’s Biggest Tiger Shark?
  • World’s Biggest Great White?
  • Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Premiere

July 4

  • America the Beautiful – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

July 6

  • PJ Masks (S5, 8 episodes)
  • Ms. Marvel – Episode 5

July 8

  • The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse – Premiere

July 13

  • Chibi Tiny Tales (S1)
  • Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S4)
  • Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes)
  • Ms. Marvel – Finale – Episode 6

July 15

  • Zombies 3 – Premiere

July 20

  • Mira, Royal Detective (S2, 4 episodes)
  • Siempre Fui Yo – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
  • Tudo Igual… Só Que Não – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

July 27

  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Season 3 Premiere – Episode 301 “Happy Campers”
  • Light & Magic – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

