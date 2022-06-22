Everything Coming to Disney Plus in July 2022

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in July 2022. Find more entertainment news here!

July 1

50 Shades of Sharks

The Birth of Big Air

The Good, the Bad, the Hungry

Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau

Raging Bull Shark

Slaying the Badger

World’s Biggest Tiger Shark?

World’s Biggest Great White?

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Premiere

July 4

America the Beautiful – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

July 6

PJ Masks (S5, 8 episodes)

Ms. Marvel – Episode 5

July 8

The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse – Premiere

July 13

Chibi Tiny Tales (S1)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S4)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes)

Ms. Marvel – Finale – Episode 6

July 15

Zombies 3 – Premiere

July 20

Mira, Royal Detective (S2, 4 episodes)

Siempre Fui Yo – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

– All Episodes Streaming Tudo Igual… Só Que Não – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

July 27