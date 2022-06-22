Everything Coming to Disney Plus in July 2022

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in July 2022. Find more entertainment news here!
July 1
- 50 Shades of Sharks
- The Birth of Big Air
- The Good, the Bad, the Hungry
- Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau
- Raging Bull Shark
- Slaying the Badger
- World’s Biggest Tiger Shark?
- World’s Biggest Great White?
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Premiere
July 4
- America the Beautiful – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
July 6
- PJ Masks (S5, 8 episodes)
- Ms. Marvel – Episode 5
July 8
- The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse – Premiere
July 13
- Chibi Tiny Tales (S1)
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S4)
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes)
- Ms. Marvel – Finale – Episode 6
July 15
- Zombies 3 – Premiere
July 20
- Mira, Royal Detective (S2, 4 episodes)
- Siempre Fui Yo – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- Tudo Igual… Só Que Não – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
July 27
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Season 3 Premiere – Episode 301 “Happy Campers”
- Light & Magic – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming