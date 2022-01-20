Everything Coming to Disney Plus in February 2022

Michael Carpenter
Everything Coming to Disney Plus

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in February 2022.

February 2

  • The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)
  • The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress
  • The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 6

February 4

  • Never Been Kissed
  • Torn
  • Snow Dogs

February 9

  • Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 6 episodes)
  • The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 7 – Finale
  • Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Hawkeye – Premiere

February 16

  • Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of “Eternals” – Premiere

February 18

  • The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse – Premiere

February 23

  • Free Guy
  • The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 1 “New Kids on the Block” – Premiere

February 25

  • Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!

