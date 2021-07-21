Everything Coming to Disney Plus in August 2021

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in August 2021.
August 4
- America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition (S1)
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Fit For Service
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. One Brick At A Time
- Disney Junior Fancy Nancy (S2)
- Short Circuit (Shorts) – All Episodes Streaming – Season 2 Premiere
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 102 “The Whole Package / Bird Brains / Acorn In My Side”
- Marvel Studios Legends – New Episodes
- Monsters at Work – Episode 106 “The Vending Machine”
- Turner & Hooch – Episode 103 “Diamonds are Furever”
August 6
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Finland’s Midnight Sun
- Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale
- Mrs. Doubtfire
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 108 – Season Finale
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 115
August 11
- Breaking Bobby Bones (S1), 8 episodes
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Front Of The Pack
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Canine Quarantine
- Disney Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2), 10 episodes
- Disney Junior Chicken Squad (S1), 7 episodes
- What If…? – Episode 101 – Premiere
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 103 “The Jungle / The Flight / Deep Dive”
- Monsters at Work – Episode 107 “Adorable Returns”
- Turner & Hooch – Episode 104 “In The Line Of Fur”
August 13
- Aquamarine
- Shark Attack Files (S1) Ep. Sharks Gone Rogue
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 116
August 18
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Pack Attack
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Blind Faith
- Disney The Owl House (S2), 5 episodes
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S9)
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S1)
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S2)
- Growing Up Animal – All Episodes Streaming – Season 1 Premiere
- Diary of a Future President – All Episodes Streaming – Season 2 Premiere
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 104 “A Nut You Can’t Refuse / Chipmunks Away / Ruff Justice”
- Monsters at Work – Episode 108 “Little Monsters”
- Turner & Hooch – Episode 105 “Road To Smell Dorado”
- What If…? – Episode 102
August 20
- Eragon
August 25
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Twin Trouble
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Dogs V Cats
- Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (S9)
- Gigantosaurus (S2)
- Wicked Tuna (S10), 12 episodes
- Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – “Episode 110 “Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Making of the Season 2 Finale” – Special Episode
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 105 “Dog In The House / Cone Alone / Highway To Hugs”
- Monsters at Work – Episode 109 “Bad Hair Day”
- Turner & Hooch – Episode 106 “The Fur-gitive”
- What If…? – Episode 103
August 27
- Cruella
- Dan in Real Life
- Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration
- Underdog
