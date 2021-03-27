Everything Coming to Disney Plus in April 2021

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in April 2021.
April 2
- Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: No Time Like the Present (S1)
- Disney Walk the Prank (S1)
- Disney Walk the Prank (S2)
- Disney Walk the Prank (S3)
- Higglytown Heroes (S1)
- Higglytown Heroes (S2)
- The Island at the Top of the World
- Third Man on the Mountain
- The Last Ice
- Made in a Day (S1)
- Secrets of the Zoo (S4)
- Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle
- The Big Year
- Night at the Museum
- Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
- Caravan of Courage
- Ewoks: The Battle for Endor
- Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume I
- Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume II
- Star Wars: Ewoks (S1)
- Star Wars: Ewoks (S2)
- The Story of the Faithful Wookiee
- The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Episode 3
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
April 9
- Disney Future-Worm!
- Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S1)
- Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S2)
- Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time After Time (S1 Finale)
- Man of the House
- Mark Twain and Me
- Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale
- Cesar Millan: The Real Story
- The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Episode 4
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 103
April 16
- Treasure Buddies
- White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf
- National Geographic: Earth Moods Volume I
- Primal Survivor (S5)
- The Kid Who Would Be King
- RIO
- Big Shot: Episode 101, “Pilot”
- Earth Moods: Premiere
- The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Episode 5
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 104
April 22
- Secrets of the Whales
April 23
- Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S3)
- Disney Liv and Maddie (S1)
- Disney Liv and Maddie (S2)
- Disney Liv and Maddie (S3)
- Disney Liv and Maddie: Cali Style (S4)
- Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch
- Being the Queen
- Baby’s Day Out
- The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Finale
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 105
- Big Shot: Episode 102
April 30
- Adventures in Wonderland
- Disney Ducktales (S3)
- Disney Junior Mira
- Oklahoma!
- Marvel Studios: Assembled
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 106
- Big Shot: Episode 103
