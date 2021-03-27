Everything Coming to Disney Plus in April 2021

Michael Carpenter
Everything Coming to Disney Plus

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in April 2021.

April 2

  • Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: No Time Like the Present (S1)
  • Disney Walk the Prank (S1)
  • Disney Walk the Prank (S2)
  • Disney Walk the Prank (S3)
  • Higglytown Heroes (S1)
  • Higglytown Heroes (S2)
  • The Island at the Top of the World
  • Third Man on the Mountain
  • The Last Ice
  • Made in a Day (S1)
  • Secrets of the Zoo (S4)
  • Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle
  • The Big Year
  • Night at the Museum
  • Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
  • Caravan of Courage
  • Ewoks: The Battle for Endor
  • Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume I
  • Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume II
  • Star Wars: Ewoks (S1)
  • Star Wars: Ewoks (S2)
  • The Story of the Faithful Wookiee
  • The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Episode 3
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

April 9

  • Disney Future-Worm!
  • Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S1)
  • Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S2)
  • Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time After Time (S1 Finale)
  • Man of the House
  • Mark Twain and Me
  • Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale
  • Cesar Millan: The Real Story
  • The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Episode 4
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 103

April 16

  • Treasure Buddies
  • White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf
  • National Geographic: Earth Moods Volume I
  • Primal Survivor (S5)
  • The Kid Who Would Be King
  • RIO
  • Big Shot: Episode 101, “Pilot”
  • Earth Moods: Premiere
  • The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Episode 5
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 104

April 22

  • Secrets of the Whales

April 23

  • Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S3)
  • Disney Liv and Maddie (S1)
  • Disney Liv and Maddie (S2)
  • Disney Liv and Maddie (S3)
  • Disney Liv and Maddie: Cali Style (S4)
  • Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch
  • Being the Queen
  • Baby’s Day Out
  • The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Finale
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 105
  • Big Shot: Episode 102

April 30

  • Adventures in Wonderland
  • Disney Ducktales (S3)
  • Disney Junior Mira
  • Oklahoma!
  • Marvel Studios: Assembled
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 106
  • Big Shot: Episode 103

