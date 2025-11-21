Everything Coming to Disney+ in December 2025

December brings holiday magic to Disney+ with festive specials, the highly anticipated Percy Jackson Season 2, and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film. Here’s everything streaming on Disney+ this December 2025.
December 1
- I AM BOXER – Episode 2
December 2
- Dancing with the Holidays
- Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular
December 3
- Are You Sure?! – Two-Episode Premiere
- CMA Country Christmas
- Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation – New Episode
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 6) – New Episodes
- RoboGobo – Holiday Episode
December 5
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw
- The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 13) – Premiere
- Mickey & Minnie’s Holiday Songs: Christmas shorts
December 6
- Phineas and Ferb Recap: Percy Jackson
December 8
- I AM BOXER – Episode 3
- Monsters Funday Football
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 3) – All Episodes
December 10
- Are You Sure?! – Two New Episodes
- Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation – New Episode
- Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2) – Two-Episode Premiere
- Secrets Declassified with David Duchovny (Season 1)
December 12
- The End of an Era – Two-Episode Premiere
- Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show
December 15
- I AM BOXER – Episode 4
December 17
- Are You Sure?! – Two New Episodes
- Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation – Season Finale
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2) – Two New Episodes
- SuperKitties (Season 3) – New Episodes Including Holiday Episode
December 19
- Discovered By Disaster (Season 1)
- The End of an Era – Episodes 3 & 4
December 20
- Inside the Enchanted Waterways
December 22
- I AM BOXER – Episode 5
December 24
- Are You Sure?! – Two New Episodes
- Made in Korea – Two-Episode Premiere
- Parent Wars (Season 1)
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2) – New Episode
December 25
- Cavaliers at Knicks – Dunk the Halls
- Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
December 26
- The End of an Era – Final Two Episodes
December 29
- I AM BOXER – Episode 6
December 30
- Project Runway (Seasons 5-8)
- Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out (Season 1)
- Little Angel (Season 8)
- Made in Korea – Episodes 3 & 4
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2) – New Episode
- Strangest Things (Season 3)
