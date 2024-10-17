Everclear to Perform at The Caverns

Everclear, one of the leading alternative rock bands to emerge from the ‘90s, is coming to Pelham on Sunday, October 27 at The Caverns on their 30+ date fall headlining tour featuring special guests Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack. Led by vocalist, guitarist and founder Art Alexakis, the acclaimed quartet will perform all the hits from throughout Everclear’s extraordinary three decades-long catalog, spotlighting tracks off their platinum-selling album Songs From An American Movie Vol. One, just released on vinyl for the first time ever on September 13th via Intervention Records. Tickets are on sale now; visit https://www.everclearmusic.com/tour for more info.

Created 25 years ago, Songs From An American Movie Vol. One: Learning How To Smile includes the smash hits “AM Radio” and “Wonderful.” Artist-approved by Alexakis, the limited edition “Everclear” transparent yellow vinyl sold out early during the pre-sale. A very limited supply can be purchased at independent record stores and directly from the band only at the fall tour shows. A Coke bottle clear edition is still available to order, shipping October 11th. All copies, pressed by Gotta Groove Records, are 100% analog and mastered by Kevin Gray from the original master tapes. PRESS HERE to order.

In 2023, Everclear released Live at The Whisky a Go Go showcasing the band’s acclaimed and energetic live performance. The 17-track collection, available digitally, on CD, and 2-LP Coke bottle green vinyl via Sunset Blvd Records, features the live recording of the Los Angeles show on Everclear’s 30th Anniversary Tour as well as two bonus studio tracks: “Sing Away,” a powerful single addressing teen suicide, and their 2022 politically-charged single “Year Of The Tiger.”

Since forming in 1992, Everclear has enjoyed a lengthy career by any measure, spanning 11 studio releases, including four that have been certified Gold or Platinum, selling over 6 million records, and achieving 12 Top 40 Hit Singles on Mainstream Rock, Alternative, and Adult Top 40 radio, including “Santa Monica,” “Father of Mine,” “I Will Buy You A New Life,” “Wonderful” and “Everything To Everyone,” as well as numerous videos, thousands of shows, and various other accolades, including a 1998 Grammy nomination. The band’s 1993 debut album, World Of Noise, released on the Portland independent label Tim/Kerr Records, paired with their significant efforts to break into college radio and the buzz they’d created within the Portland music scene, attracted the attention of major labels, including Capitol Records, which signed the group soon after. Beginning with their major-label debut, 1995’s platinum-selling album Sparkle and Fade, and its massive chart-topping hit “Santa Monica,” Everclear was soon a household name and catapulted into the masses, thus allowing their impressive three-decade career to prosper and endure.

In 2019, Alexakis was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) and has since donated one dollar from every ticket purchased for his performances to charities such as Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and National MS Society. In addition to his thousands of Everclear performances over the band’s lengthy career, Alexakis created and runs the annual Summerland Tour, which features a package of popular ‘90s alt rock bands, and he released his first solo album, Sun Songs, in 2019.

