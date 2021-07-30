Everclear Brings Summerland Tour to Murfreesboro

The Summerland Tour will make a stop in Murfreesboro at Hop Springs this weekend, featuring alt-rock bands Everclear and Hoobastank, as well as Living Colour and Wheatus.

The show takes place Saturday, July 31 at 7 pm, tickets are available here.

Popular 90s alt-rock band Everclear has hits including “Everything To Everyone”, “I Will Buy You A New Life”, “One Hit Wonder”, “When It All Goes Wrong Again” and more.

Joining Everclear, Hoobastank another popular alt-rock band to come out of the early 2000s, is best known for their singles “Crawling in the Dark”, “Running Away”, and “The Reason” Living Colour is best known for hits such as “Cult of Personality” and “Glamour Boys”. Adding a little rock n roll to the lineup, New-York based rock band Wheatus will also perform.

Hop Springs is located at 6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37127.