Events at the Franklin Theatre for February 2024

The Franklin Theatre has unveiled its February lineup of theatrical performances, concerts, songwriter sessions, and hit movies. Tickets are available now for an exclusive selection of programming that includes concerts from legendary performers John Oates, Asleep at the Wheel, Paul Thorn, and Steve Poltz, musical tributes to classic acts, a cinematic retrospective of John Hughes’ beloved teen comedies, a special Valentine concert and more.

“The Franklin Theatre has put together a program of performances and events that will appeal to people of all ages,” said Franklin Theatre Managing Director Eric Dilts. “We’re excited to bring back some old favorites, introduce the community to exciting new acts, and showcase world-renowned musicians in Downtown Franklin next month.”

The Twilight Train (SOLD OUT): A Neil Diamond Tribute, February 3, 8 p.m.

Nashville’s ultimate Neil Diamond tribute band! Music City all-stars Gary Talley, David Santos, Ron Krasinski, Mike Stewart, Richard Jacques, and Tracey DiCicco are well equipped to take you on a musical journey celebrating the iconic artist, from “Cracklin’ Rosie” to “Sweet Caroline.”

Child’s Anthem: The Music of Toto, February 10, 8 p.m.

A collection of some of Nashville’s finest studio and touring musicians, Child’s Anthem is frequently cited as one of the nation’s very best tribute bands. Band members have recorded and/or toured with artists including Kenny Loggins, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton, Olivia Newton-John, Christopher Cross, Jim Messina, Amy Grant … and even Toto themselves!

The Franklin Theatre presents A Matt Logan Production: Valentine’s Day Concert, February 14, 8 p.m.

On one of the most romantic nights of the year, let the music of love fill the air and make memories that will last a lifetime at The Franklin Theatre’s “Valentine’s Day Concert,” presented by Matt Logan Productions. Celebrate the holiday as you listen to the iconic pairing of John-Mark McGaha and Laura Matula through a series of stunning duets focused on love and relationship.

The Franklin Theatre Songwriter Series LEGENDS: John Oates, February 16, 7:30 p.m.

Best-known as half of beloved duo Hall & Oates, Oates is rock royalty in his own right, as a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the American Songwriters Hall of Fame, a BMI Icon award winner and has won numerous American Music, MTV awards, and multiple Grammy nominations. Join us in Downtown Franklin for an intimate evening of songs and stories from this songwriting legend!

Variety on Main presented by Mandy Barnett & Monica Ramey, starring Larry Brown, Roger Cook, Mike Farris, Rod McGaha, and featuring Pat Coil and The Mainstays, February 19, 7:30 p.m.

This signature showcase provides audiences with a captivating blend of entertainment that celebrates the talent, tradition, and vibrant spirit of our community in a vaudeville-style musical celebration.

The Stories Behind the Songs is a fundraiser for 21st District Recovery Court on Wednesday, February 21st. The intimate musical experience features Grammy® nominee and multi-platinum artist Martina McBride alongside singer-songwriters The Warren Brothers and Leslie Satcher.

The Franklin Theatre Songwriters Series: Jason Nix, Natalie Hemby, & Nathan Chapman, February 22, 7:30 pm

Hear the stories behind the hits, told by industry’s finest songwriters! The event features Jason Nix (“Things A Man Oughta Know” – Lainey Wilson), Natalie Hemby (“I’ll Never Fall In Love Again” – Lady Gaga, Member of The Highwomen), and Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift, Martina McBride, Keith Urban, Lady A).

Stairway to Zeppelin: A Tribute, February 23, 8 p.m.

There are plenty of Led Zeppelin tribute bands out there, but Stairway to Zeppelin just might be the best! Bandmates Chris Pietrangelo, Paul O’Connor, Eric Swanson and Paul Scholten are all seasoned musical veterans who have worked with Garth Brooks, Heart, REO Speedwagon, The Tubes, Richard Marx, Quiet Riot, Fun, Little River Band, Rascal Flatts, Jewel, Kenny Chesney and Wilco, among many others. What unites them? Their passion for the music of the iconic Led Zeppelin! Come let them blow your mind!

Tennessee Songwriters Week Showcase, February 24, 8 p.m.

Hear from the musical stars of tomorrow at the Tennessee Songwriters Week Showcase, where musicians will compete for a chance to sing at the legendary Bluebird Cafe. Learn more at tnsongwritersweek.com.

Asleep at the Wheel, February 25, 8 p.m.

Asleep at the Wheel’s Ray Benson has been traversing the globe for more than 50 years as anambassador of Western swing music, introducing its irresistible sound to generations. More than 100 musicians have passed through the Wheel’s lineup over the years, but Benson remains as the frontman, racking up more than 30 albums, 10 Grammy awards and millions of miles on the road.

COTA for Rose, February 27th, 7 p.m.

Rose Daniel was born January 19, 2022 and 2 weeks later was diagnosed with a very rare and often fatal liver disease, called biliary atresia. Thanks to the gift of a very special organ donor, she received her life saving liver transplant at just 5 months old. Along with this miracle gift, comes a lifetime of transplant related expenses. Rose and her parents have partnered with Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA) to assist with these expenses.

Paul Thorn & Steve Poltz, February 28, 8 p.m.

Thorn and Poltz might seem, at first, like odd tourmates. Thorn trades in Southern-bred blues and soul, while Poltz, founder of The Rugburns and a frequent Jewel collaborator, plies north-of-the-border alt-pop. But it’s an inspired pairing, as their In The Ring Together tour clearly demonstrates.

In addition to live shows, the Franklin Theatre is also presenting four featured movie series that will showcase classics as well as more modern fare:

FAITH HOPE AND CLASSICS

Rocky (1976), February 18 @ 3:00 p.m.

ROCK & ROLL MONDAYS

A Hard Day’s Night (1964), Monday, February 5 @ 7:00 p.m.

YESTERDAY (2019), Monday, February 12 @ 7:00 p.m.

Grease (1978), Monday, February 26 @ 7:00 p.m.

SUPERHERO SUNDAYS!

Iron Man (2008), February 4 @ 4:30 p.m.

Iron Man 2 (2010), February 4 @ 8:00 p.m.

SCI-FI SUNDAYS

The Last Starfighter (1984), Sunday, February 18 @ 7:00 p.m.

THROWBACK THURSDAYS: JOHN HUGHES MONTH

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986), Thursday, February 1 @ 7:00 p.m.

Sixteen Candles (1984), Thursday, February 8 @ 8:00 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985), Thursday, February 15 @ 7:00 p.m.