2024 Events at Lucky Ladd Farms

Located in Eagleville, Lucky Ladd Farms offers a seasonal, unique farm experience for the whole family. You can venture into one of Tennessee’s largest petting farms with close to 100 animals and more. The 60-acre farm has loads of activities from playgrounds, nature trails, educational exhibits, and even a country store where you can purchase local goods, and we hear they have some of the best sweet tea around.
Lucky Ladd Farms is located at 4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville. Find tickets here.
1Tennessee Tulip Festival
Dates-TBD
Happiness is standing in a field of tulips. We’ve planted over 700,000 tulips to bring you the largest tulip display experience in the southeastern United States this spring. Field opening updates with dates will be posted on their Facebook page when available.
2Breakfast with Easter Bunny
March 23-24 – March 29-30, 2024
Put some spring in your step during our breakfast with the Easter Bunny. This VIP breakfast includes a scrumptious breakfast buffet, Easter Bunny photo ops and egg hunts.
3Pups in the Park
March 23-24, 2024 -April 6-7, 2024
Bring the whole family, including your four-legged friend, for an extra special excursion to Lucky Ladd Farms.
4Bunny & Brew
April 6, 2024
On the hunt for an out of the box experience with your friends or date night? Get hopping to Lucky Ladd Farms for Nashville’s famous Bunny and Brew – Adult Egg Hunt. Over $3,500 in cash and prizes.
5Enchanted Fairytale Festival
April 13- May 26, 2024
Stroll among the fairies and other mythical creatures during Lucky Ladd Farms Magical Fairytale Days.
6Pick Your Own Strawberries
TBD
The u-pick strawberry patch is open once berries are ripe for picking, typically May through June. If you are looking for a fun time on the farm, come out and pick strawberries.
7Kids Fun Construction Festival
June 1, 2024
Get your hard hats on and gear up for some big time fun with some oversized toys! A special construction site will be ready for exploration. Kids can help operate and maneuver real mini-excavators, digging, moving, and dumping dirt.
8Tennessee Butterfly Experience
June 6 – July 28, 2024
Enjoy the majestic beauty of these delicate creatures in an immersive Butterfly Experience with hundreds butterflies to observe, interact with, and feed.
9Tennessee Sunflower Festival
TBD
A sunflower field is like a sky with a thousand suns. They’ve planted over 200,000 sunflowers to bring you a stunning sunflower experience this summer.
10Community Appreciation Day
August 3, 2024
Community Appreciation Day is the Farm’s way of the farm’s saying thank you to our fellow Tennessean’s for all your tremendous support throughout the year while also helping out our local food bank.
11Pumpkin Patch Opening
September 21-November 1, 2024
It’s pumpkin picking time. Middle Tennessee’s favorite fall family tradition, make your way down to the Lucky Ladd Farms pumpkin patch to pick your perfect pumpkin. And enjoy the corn maze as well.
12Pups in the Park at Pumpkin Patch
September 28-29, 2024-October 26-27, 2024
Bring the whole family, including your four-legged friend, for an extra special excursion to Lucky Ladd Farms.
13Fall Scout Day
September 29, 2024
Middle Tennessee area Boy and Girl Scouts and their families are invited to join us for Scouts Day at the Farm.
14Cookies with Santa
TBD
Bring the family for a personal visit with Santa and snap a photo to remember the moment.
15Meet the Mean Grinchy One
TBD
The Mean Green Grinchy Grouch will be at the Gift Barn for meet-and-greets and to snap a photo.
16Pup Pics with Santa
TBD
Bring your well behaved pup for a digital family photo with Santa Claus.