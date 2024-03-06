2024 Events at Lucky Ladd Farms

Located in Eagleville, Lucky Ladd Farms offers a seasonal, unique farm experience for the whole family. You can venture into one of Tennessee’s largest petting farms with close to 100 animals and more. The 60-acre farm has loads of activities from playgrounds, nature trails, educational exhibits, and even a country store where you can purchase local goods, and we hear they have some of the best sweet tea around.

Lucky Ladd Farms is located at 4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville. Find tickets here.