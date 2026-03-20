Events at Ascend Amphitheater

Here is a list of concerts scheduled so far for 2026 at Ascend Amphitheater, so you can plan ahead!

Ascend Amphitheater is located at 310 1st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201. It is an open-air event venue located on the Cumberland River in Nashville, Tennessee.

Last updated March 20, 2026

Bailey Zimmerman: Different Night Same Rodeo Tour

May 1-2, 2026 – 7:00 PM

Country star Bailey Zimmerman brings his high-energy tour to the riverfront stage, delivering a mix of chart-topping hits and fan favorites.

Find tickets here.

Russell Dickerson

May 8, 2026 – 7:00 PM

Known for feel-good anthems and a hometown crowd connection, Russell Dickerson returns with an upbeat, crowd-driven performance.

Find tickets here.

An Evening With David Byrne

May 9, 2026 – 8:00 PM

The legendary artist delivers an immersive live show blending art, music, and storytelling with his signature creative edge.

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Yellowcard

June 8, 2026 – 7:00 PM

The pop-punk favorites bring nostalgic hits and violin-driven energy for a night that taps into early 2000s emotion.

Find tickets here.

Charlie Puth

June 9, 2026 – 7:30 PM

Pop hitmaker Charlie Puth showcases his vocal range and chart-topping catalog in a polished live performance.

Find tickets here.

Yacht Rock Symphony In Concert

June 23, 2026 – 8:00 PM

Get ready for an extraordinary evening with the Yacht Rock Symphony, featuring the original artists who shaped one of rock’s most iconic eras. This unforgettable concert pairs legendary performers with the Nashville Symphony, creating a musical journey that reimagines classic hits in a symphonic setting.

Find tickets here.

Young The Giant

June 27, 2026 – 6:30 PM

Alt-rock favorites Young The Giant deliver a dynamic set blending indie rock textures with anthemic hooks.

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Lindsey Stirling

July 22, 2026 – 8:00 PM

Violinist and performer Lindsey Stirling fuses classical elements with electronic beats in a visually captivating show.

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Zeds Dead

July 25, 2026 – 7:00 PM

Two of the hardest workers in electronic music, Zeds Dead’s tireless efforts have earned them an excellent reputation amongst a new generation of producers as artists without borders – genres hold no bearing over their music as they transcend style and form with ease.

Find tickets here.

The Pussycat Dolls

July 29, 2026 – 6:30 PM

The multi-platinum pop sensations – Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar are bringing back Doll Domination.

Find tickets here.

Hilary Duff

July 30, 2026 – 7:00 PM

Hilary Duff returns to the stage with a nostalgic pop set blending early hits and newer material.

Find tickets here.

Train

July 31, 2026 – 6:45 PM

Nashville, TN

Train brings a singalong-heavy set packed with radio staples and crowd favorites.

Find tickets here.

Tape B x Levity

August 8, 2026 – 7:00 PM

An electronic-driven night featuring bass-heavy sounds and an energetic live DJ experience.

Find tickets here.

Jack Johnson

August 25, 2026 – 7:30 PM

Jack Johnson’s laid-back acoustic style and coastal vibes create a relaxed summer night along the riverfront.

Find tickets here.

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