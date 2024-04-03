2024 Events at Arrington Vineyards

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Donna Vissman

Arrington Vineyards first opened in 2007. It is a wine experience in Williamson County. Country artist Kix Brooks co-owns the vineyards. Visitors can enjoy a wine tasting, hillside views of the property, and live music. The vineyard is open year-round and offers live music on two stages from May until October.

Arrington Vineyards is located at 5211 Patton Road, Arrington. Hours of operation are Monday – Thursday, 11 am – 8 pm, Friday, 11 am – 9 pm, Saturday-Sunday, 11 am – 8 pm.

Here are events at Arrington Vineyards for 2024.

1Saturday, April 13, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Down River Collective

2Sunday, April 14, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band

3Saturday, April 20, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-Andrew Carney and the Essentials
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers

4Sunday, April 21, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Grasstime Band

5Saturday, April 27, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Down River Collective

6Sunday, April 28, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-Josh Karas Trio
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band

7Friday, May 3, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers

8Saturday, May 4, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-Josh Karas Trio
Bluegrass at the Barn-TBD

9Sunday, May 5, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Down River Collective

10Friday, May 10, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage- 9 Volt Romeo Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band

11Saturday, May 11, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-The Miles Damaso Group
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers

12Sunday, May 12, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn-Down River Collective

13Friday, May 17, 2024, 4:30  pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage-The Josh Karas Trio
Bluegrass at the Barn-Craig Duncan

14Saturday, May 18, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-Art for Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Grasstime Band

15Sunday, May 19, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band

16Friday, May 24, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage- 9 Volt Romeo Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band

17Saturday, May 25, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-Andrew Carney and the Essentials
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers

18Sunday, May 26, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn-Down River Collective

19Monday, May 27, 2024, 12 pm – 4 pm

Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo

20Friday, May 31, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage- The Josh Karas Trio
Bluegrass at the Barn-Craig Duncan Band

21Saturday, June 1, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-Miles Damaso Group
Bluegrass at the Barn-Grasstime Band

22Friday, June 7, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo
Bluegrass at the Barn-Down River Collective

23Saturday, June 8, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers

24Sunday, June 9, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-The Miles Damaso Group
Bluegrass at the Barn-Down River Collective

25Friday, June 14, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage-Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Craig Duncan Band

26Saturday, June 15, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-Andrew Carney and the Essentials
Bluegrass at the Barn-TBD

27Sunday, June 16, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers

28Friday, June 21, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage-San Rafael Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band

29Saturday, June 22, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn-Down River Collective

30Sunday, June 23, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Craig Duncan Band

31Friday, June 28, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage-Miles Damaso Group
Bluegrass at the Barn-TBD

32Saturday, June 29, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-Andrew Carney and the Essentials
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers

33Sunday, June 30, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-The Josh Karas Trio
Bluegrass at the Barn-Alex Genova and Friends

34Friday, July 5, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage-Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band

35Saturday, July 6, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn-Down River Collective

36Sunday, July 7, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers

37Friday, July 12, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage-San Rafael Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-TBD

38Saturday, July 13, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-Andrew Carney and the Essentials
Bluegrass at the Barn-Alex Genova and Friends

39Sunday, July 14, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-The Miles Damasco Group
Bluegrass at the Barn-Grasstime Band

40Friday, July 19, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Young Band

41Saturday, July 20, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Young Band

42Sunday, July 21, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Craig Duncan Band

43Friday, July 26, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage-Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers

44Saturday, July 27, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-Damaso Group
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers

45Sunday, July 28, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Grasstime Band

46Friday, August 2, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage-Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers

47Saturday, August 3, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-Damaso Group
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers

48Sunday, August 4, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Grasstime Band

49Friday, August 9, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage-Miles Damaso Group
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band

50Saturday, August 10, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers

51Sunday, August 11, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn-Down River Collective

52Friday, August 16, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Craig Duncan Band

53Saturday, August 17, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-Andrew Carney Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Grasstime Band

54Sunday, August 18, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Down River Collective

55Friday, August 23, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage-Josh Karas Trio
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band

56Saturday, August 24, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers

57Sunday, August 25, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn-Grasstime Band

58Friday, August 30, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage-Miles Damaso Group
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band

59Saturday, August 31, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-Andrew Carney Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers

60Sunday,September 1, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-TBD
Bluegrass at the Barn-TBD

61Monday, September 2, 2024, 12 pm – 4 pm

Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo Band

62Friday, September 6, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside-San Rafael Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Craig Duncan Band

63Saturday, September 7, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band

64Sunday, September 8, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Grasstime Band

65Friday, September 13, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside-Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Alex Genova and Friends

66Saturday, September 14, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage -Andrew Carney and the Essentials
Bluegrass at the Barn – Howlin’ Brothers

67Sunday, September 15, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – Damaso Group
Bluegrass at the Barn- Down River Collective

68Friday, September 20, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage-Josh Karas Trio
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band

69Saturday, September 21, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn – Eli Fox Band

70Sunday, September 22, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – 9 Volt Romeo Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Craig Duncan Band

71Friday, September 27, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers

72Saturday, September 28, 2024,3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Eli Fox Band

73Sunday, September 29, 2024,1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Down River Collective

74Friday, October 4, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage – San Rafael Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Craig Duncan Band

75Saturday, October 5, 2024,3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – Damaso Group
Bluegrass at the Barn – Howlin’ Brothers

76Sunday, October 6, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn – Eli Fox Band

77Friday, October 11, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage – Josh Karas Trio Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Grasstime Band

78Saturday, October 12, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – Andrew Carney and the Essentials
Bluegrass at the Barn – Down River Collective

79Sunday, October 13, 2024,1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Grasstime Band

80Friday, October 18, 2024,4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage – 9 Volt Romeo Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Craig Duncan Band

81Saturday, October 19, 2024,3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn – Howlin’ Brothers

82Sunday, October 20, 2024,1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – Damaso Group
Bluegrass at the Barn – Grasstime Band

83Friday, October 25, 2024,4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage – Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Eli Fox Band

84Saturday, October 26, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – Andrew Carney and the Essentials
Bluegrass at the Barn – TBD

85Sunday, October 27, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Down River Collective

86Friday, November 1, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – Art Four Sale Band/Josh Karas Trio

87Saturday, November 2, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – The Lilliston Effect

88Sunday, November 3, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – Damaso Group

89Friday, November 8, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – The Lilliston Effect

90Saturday, November 9, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – Art Four Sale Band

91Sunday, November 10, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – Reed Pittman Band

92Friday, November 15, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – The Lilliston Effect

93Saturday, November 16, 2024, 3 pm- 7 pm

Hillside Stage – 9 Volt Romeo

94Sunday, November 17, 2024,1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – Josh Karas Trio Band

95Friday, November 22, 2024, 3 pm  – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – Andrew Carney and the Essentials

96Saturday, November 23, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – Damaso Group

97Sunday, November 25, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – Reed Pittman Ban

98Friday, November 29, 2024, 12 pm  – 4 pm

Hillside Stage – 9 Volt Romeo

99Saturday, November 30, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – The Lilliston Effect

100Sunday, December 1, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – Reed Pittman Ban

101Saturday, December 7, 2024, 1 pm  – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – 9 Volt Romeo

102Sunday, December 8, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – Damaso Group

103Saturday, December 14, 2024, 1 pm  – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – Andrew Carney and the Essentials

104Sunday, December 15, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – Reed Pittman Band

105Saturday, December 21, 2024, 1 pm  – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – 9 Volt Romeo

106Sunday, December 22, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – Andrew Carney and the Essentials

107Saturday, December 28, 2024, 1 pm  – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – The Lilliston Effect

108Sunday, December 29, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – 9 Volt Romeo

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleVols Secondary Gets a Makeover! Newcomers Lead the Charge
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
Instagram Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here