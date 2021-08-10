“An Evening With Friends” Returns to Support Animal Center

Friends of Williamson County Animal Center (FOWCAC) will host its third annual “An Evening with Friends” fundraiser on August 26th at the Eastern Flank Event Center located at 1368 Eastern Flank Circle in Eastern Battlefield Park. Host Alecia Davis (television personality and producer) will get events started under the tent at 6:30 p.m. and keep the fun going until 9:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased from the FOWCAC website: www.friendsofwcac.org/

All proceeds from the event will be used to support the animals and services at Williamson County Animal Center.

Winning bidders will take home exclusive items and experiences donated for live and silent auctions while all guests will enjoy dinner, wine and beer from an open bar, and live music.

“Our community understands how important our furry family and friends are. Mars Petcare, the Presenting Sponsor, all of our sponsors, donors and other contributors have rallied to make this a marquee event that ultimately makes Williamson County better for our four-legged and two-legged neighbors”, says Event Chairperson, Edie Lynn Hoback.

FOWCAC is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to improving the lives of all animals in Williamson County.

For more information visit the FOWCAC website, email [email protected], or call (615) 790-5590.