Ethel Cain Brings Tour to FirstBank Amphitheater

Ethel Cain adds a 2026 North American leg to her Willoughby Tucker Forever run. The new shows include two hometown appearances at The Moon in Tallahassee and dates across the Midwest and Southeast and a stop at FirstBank Amphitheater on May 1st.

Find tickets here.

Ethel Cain wants to give fans, not scalpers, the best chance to buy tickets at face value. To help achieve this, the tour will be using Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange and AXS Official Resale where, if needed, you can resell your ticket to other fans at the original price paid. She has also partnered with The Ally Coalition so that one dollar from every ticket sold will go to organizations committed to serving the Trans community.

Ethel Cain is the creation of Florida-born multidisciplinary artist Hayden Anhedönia. After years spent teaching herself to produce at home in the Florida panhandle and releasing various projects, Cain moved to Indiana and single-handedly wrote, produced, recorded and mixed her acclaimed 2021 EP Inbred from the basement of the old church where she lived.

Since then, she has released three bodies of work. Her 2022 debut album Preacher’s Daughter, a multimedia work that took more than four years to assemble, was released in May 2022 to widespread praise, with many critics naming the album one of the best of the year. In 2025 she has unveiled Perverts, a 90-minute project exploring her furthest afield inspirations from ambient and drone, and her sophomore LP Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You, both to near-universal acclaim.

MORE EVENTS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email