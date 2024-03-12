Ethan Hawke Brings Wildcat Film to Nashville

The Belcourt Theatre will host a showing of Ethan Hawke’s Wildcat film.

This event will take place on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 with two showings at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. After the film, Ethan Hawke will be present for post-screening discussions.

Directed and co-written by four-time Academy Award® nominee Ethan Hawke, WILDCAT invites the audience to weave in and out of celebrated Southern Gothic writer Flannery O’Connor’s mind as she ponders the great questions of her writing: Can scandalous art still serve God? Does suffering precede all greatness? Can illness be a blessing?

In 1950, Flannery (Maya Hawke) visits her mother Regina (Laura Linney) in Georgia when she is diagnosed with lupus at 24-years old. Struggling with the same disease that took her father’s life when she was a child, and desperate to make her mark as a great writer, this crisis pitches her imagination into a feverish exploration of belief. As she dives deeper into her craft, the lines between reality, imagination, and faith begin to blur, allowing Flannery to ultimately come to peace with her situation and heal a strained relationship with her mother. Ensemble cast also includes Cooper Hoffman, Steve Zahn, Vincent D’Onofrio, among others.

Tickets go on sale on March 13th at 10 am; find tickets here. Belcourt members can purchase presale tickets on March 12th.