Esthetician Studio Flower + Field Moves to New Location

A new esthetician studio is now open on America’s favorite main street and is bringing locals a relaxing, rejuvenating experience. Licensed esthetician and owner of Flower + Field Beauty, Beth Wade, recently moved her business into the new Salons by JC, located at 99 East Main Street.

Flower + Field previously operated out of the Westhaven Golf Club, where Wade quickly built her client base over the last two years before outgrowing the space. Since moving to Salons by JC, her business has continued to blossom in the collaborative space with neighboring beauticians.

“It’s a very private suite where clients can experience the relaxing nature of our facials and services,” said Wade. “The 1st and Main location can’t be beat – the parking is easy, and we’re hearing it’s much more convenient for clients from all over the area.”

Wade offers a variety of skin care services, and begins every new client experience with a skin consultation to determine individualized needs. Some services include:

Custom relaxation facials from 60 to 90 minutes

Dermaplaning

Teen skincare treatments

Trichloroacetic Acid Chemical (TCA) Peels for existing clients

“Every client is different. That’s why I don’t offer acne facials or anti-aging facials– everything is customized to you and your personal skin needs,” said Wade. “I listen to my clients, I hear what they have to say and what they want, and then I put my professional input and proven treatments into their experience.”

In addition to her new location, Wade recently started the Flower + Field referral program. Clients will earn $10 off a future service for each friend they refer who books an appointment. Referred customers will receive $10 of their first service as well. Referrals must be new clients and only one referral discount may be applied per visit.

To learn more about Flower + Field Beauty, please visit @flowerandfieldbeauty on Instagram. To make an appointment, please visit https://flowerandfieldbeauty.glossgenius.com/.

About Flower + Field Beauty:

Flower + Field Beauty is a skin care esthetics salon that provides customized facials, skin resets and skin peels. Owned by licensed esthetician Beth Wade, the salon is located at 99 East Main Street, Suite 20, Franklin, TN, 37064. For more information, please visit https://flowerandfieldbeauty.glossgenius.com