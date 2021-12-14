Essential Must-Haves for Your Winter Wardrobe

“To pull off any look, wear it with confidence.”

– Audrey Hepburn

The weather has turned and you’re battling the age-old question, “What should I wear?” The simplest answer is: whatever makes you feel good. By having a few key essentials in your winter closet, you can mix and match your look all season long, easily answering the question and knowing you’ll be stylish as you head out the door.

Rock your winter look confidently with these essential pieces for your winter wardrobe, brought to you by the shops at Brentwood Place.

The Top

You can never go wrong with a comfortable sweater. Choose your favorite color and pattern, whether neutral or bold, and ensure the cut and neckline are ones that instill confidence, whether V-neck, crew or turtleneck.

A long sleeve shirt for layering under other clothing gives you versatility of extra warmth and layering options if you get too hot once inside.

Cardigans are a must-have. They can act as a flattering jacket on cool days, are perfect for cold theaters, and add another layer of protection under a coat if you’re enjoying a stroll.

Is it a shirt or a jacket? No need to choose – it’s a shacket! One of this season’s essentials for both men and women is the incredibly versatile shacket. – perfect for the layered look and available at shops like Nordstrom Rack.

Create visual interest when you pair longer layers underneath a waist-length leather or faux leather moto jacket. You can find lots of great looks and colors to suit your style.

Your sweater doesn’t have to stop at your waist. A sweater dress looks amazing and makes you feel a little extra special, whether worn with tights, leggings, jeans or just by itself with great boots.

The Bottom

You’ve got plenty of mix-and-match options for the top. What about your legs, though?

Nothing holds a candle to the combined style and comfort of fleece-lined leggings. They can easily be dressed up or down to suit the occasion. You can find great options at TJ Maxx.

A favorite pair of jeans never goes out of style. Make sure you have a pair or two to grab and go with any top and walk out the door with confidence.

Winter is a great time to play with textures. Rock that long sweater with a trendy leather skirt or leather pants. You’ll feel warm and look dynamite.

Hate contending with socks when you wear leggings? Opt for a great pair of winter tights instead!

The Feet

The winter wardrobe requires two essential pairs of shoes that can easily mix-and-match with any outfit and occasion. Ankle booties and tall boots are perfect for warmth and trendiness. Switch up your look by pairing them with dresses, skirts, leggings or pants.

Accessories

No winter wardrobe is complete without accessories. A warm hat takes your look to the next level of comfort and style. Scarves are an easy way to stay warm and switch up the look of your outfit. Find a few favorites for variety. Even in the winter, you’ll need sunglasses. Find stylish, protective eyewear at Fleet Feet.

Look and Feel Fantastic This Winter

When you step out with confidence in your style, you feel like you can take on whatever the day holds. Update your winter wardrobe with these versatile staples and own the season.

Keep all your new clothes looking great when you entrust them to the care of Lapels, which provides dry cleaning, wet cleaning, shirt laundering, leather care and more. For a full list of Brentwood Place businesses, click here.

The Brentwood Place Shopping Center is located at 330 Franklin Rd in Brentwood, TN.