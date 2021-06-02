Espresso and Juice Bar to Open Inside Nolensville’s Oh My Chives Market

Cornell Brothers Espresso Bar and Lokale Juice will open inside Oh My Chives Natural Market Co-op, located at 7332 Nolensville Road, Nolensville.

A grand opening will take place on Saturday, June 5, beginning at 10am. The event will feature live music, including a special performance by Cornell Brothers Coffee Espresso Bar Founder/Owner and Singer-Songwriter Peter Cornell (Inflatable Soule, Black Market Radio) and Guitarist Brian Quinn for Multi-Platinum Rock Band Candlebox, as well as a set from Nolensville’s own trio of musical sisters, The Bennett Hall Band, a raffle, and fun activities on-site for the kids.

Cornell Brother’s Coffee

Cornell Brother’s Coffee offers brewed coffee, cold brew, cafe au lait, chai latte, and more. Iced coffee selections include ice vanilla and ice caramel latte, with nondairy options of hemp, oat, and almond milk. A selection of bakery items will be available.

Cornell Brother’s Coffee supports Second Harvest Food Bank Of Middle Tennessee with a portion of the proceeds from every bag of beans purchased going toward the organization. During the grand opening, they will be hosting a food drive for Second Harvest Food Bank by asking attendees to please bring a canned good or other non-perishable food items for donation.

Lokale Juice

Lokale Juice offers raw juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, and more. Lokale Juice was previously owned by Talia Griffin and sold back in 2019 to Laura Sharp who had been looking for a spot to reopen. Now, customers can find fresh-squeezed juice at Oh My Chives.

For the latest updates on Cornell Brothers Coffee, visit them on Facebook. Find the latest updates for Lokale Juices on Facebook.