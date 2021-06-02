Espresso and Juice Bar to Open Inside Nolensville’s Oh My Chives Market

By
Donna Vissman
-
Cornell Brothers Coffee
photo from Cornell Brothers Coffee

Cornell Brothers Espresso Bar and Lokale Juice will open inside Oh My Chives Natural Market Co-op, located at 7332 Nolensville Road, Nolensville.

A grand opening will take place on Saturday, June 5, beginning at 10am. The event will feature live music, including a special performance by Cornell Brothers Coffee Espresso Bar Founder/Owner and Singer-Songwriter Peter Cornell (Inflatable Soule, Black Market Radio) and Guitarist Brian Quinn for Multi-Platinum Rock Band Candlebox, as well as a set from Nolensville’s own trio of musical sisters, The Bennett Hall Band, a raffle, and fun activities on-site for the kids.

Cornell Brother’s Coffee

Cornell Brother’s Coffee offers brewed coffee, cold brew, cafe au lait, chai latte, and more. Iced coffee selections include ice vanilla and ice caramel latte, with nondairy options of hemp, oat, and almond milk. A selection of bakery items will be available.

Cornell Brother’s Coffee supports Second Harvest Food Bank Of Middle Tennessee with a portion of the proceeds from every bag of beans purchased going toward the organization. During the grand opening, they will be hosting a food drive for Second Harvest Food Bank by asking attendees to please bring a canned good or other non-perishable food items for donation.

Lokale Juice

Lokale Juice offers raw juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, and more. Lokale Juice was previously owned by Talia Griffin and sold back in 2019 to Laura Sharp who had been looking for a spot to reopen. Now, customers can find fresh-squeezed juice at Oh My Chives.

For the latest updates on Cornell Brothers Coffee, visit them on Facebook. Find the latest updates for Lokale Juices on Facebook.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here